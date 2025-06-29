While I’m away, please welcome “Osiris for HIH” as special guest contributor. He’s great. He has DC connections. You’ll likely never know his real name.

An old and buried Buzzfeed article resurfaced recently, reigniting the burning question on every politically versed bachelorette’s mind: Who are the sexiest men in Congress?

Back in 2014, media goon Benny Johnson doubled as the congressional Beefcake Hunter for Buzzfeed, the digital clickbait empire, famously known for being run by low-T soy boys and homosexuals. At the time, his article “8 Sexiest Bachelors of Congress” didn’t raise any eyebrows. But now, this four-time daddy wouldn’t dare churn out such thirsty drivel without Milo Yiannopoulos swooping in to serve him a piping hot dish of savage shade. To spare Benny any more rumors, I’ll claim some authority on the subject today— us gays have a well-documented weakness for men in suits.

Get ready to swoon— or cringe— because I’ve scoured the halls of the 119th Congress for the sexiest men who know how to take care of your constituent concerns. Allow me to introduce the men whose DMs you should be sliding into, because these suits are serving looks, legislation, and a whole lot of “yes, please.”

House: Brandon Gill (R-TX)

At 31, Rep. Brandon Gill sneaks onto the sexy list with his ranch-boy charm and Dartmouth cred. This freshman is the definition of hot nerd— all brains with a “deport Ilhan Omar” bite— which makes him a Capitol heartthrob. Too bad he’s hitched to Danielle D’Souza Gill; otherwise, he’d be fending off D.C.’s thirstiest (he likely still is).

House: Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ)

Rep. Abe Hamadeh, 33, struts into Congress as the bachelor to beat—ex-Army captain, former prosecutor, and Trump’s golden boy in Arizona’s 8th. With a chiseled jaw and a relentless obsession with election integrity, this Scottsdale stud has grit and MAGA swagger. Single and ready to mingle, he’s too busy suing the system and flexing his America-First cred to notice the D.C. dating pool drooling. Good luck, ladies—he’s married to the fight.

House: Max Miller (R-OH)

This 36-year-old Ohio pretty boy’s still slogging through a messy divorce— but could probably use a solid rebound. The former Trump aide might have some baggage, but that hot mess energy is prime for a toxic, dysfunctional fling that burns fast and crashes hard. Indulge and have some fun while it lasts, until he ghosts you to speak at a Trump rally.

House: Mike Lawler (R-NY)

This 38-year-old freshman phenom stormed into Congress in 2023. With a face for the Hallmark channel, and a knack for bipartisan bill-slinging (ranked 4th most bipartisan in ’23), he’s the GOP’s answer to a rom-com lead. Catch him in upstate New York, where he’s likely charming voters— and maybe you— over craft beer.

House: Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

At 44, this California dreamer’s technically hitched (since 2016), but his loudmouth Trump-bashing and cable-news swagger scream “bachelor with a hall pass.” He ripped a loud one on live TV and didn’t even blink—gross, bold, and weirdly alpha. Chad vibes? He’s the guy you’d hate-date just to argue over dinner. Perfect for a fling if you can dodge the security detail he’s racked up from all those death threats.

Senate: Josh Hawley (R-MO)

At 45, this Missouri bruiser’s tied down with a wife and three kids, but his fist-pumping, MMA-trained energy screams pure bachelor. Those fiery speeches? He’s the hot dad who would sneak you into the Senate gallery and whisper sweet nothings into your ear about Big Tech conspiracies. His bromance with Harrison Butker only adds to his alpha appeal. Legally taken, sure, but his vibe can’t be tamed.

Senate: Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

This 47-year-old former MMA fighter turned senator is technically married, but his bachelor energy is undeniable—those fists don’t lie. He’s all Sooner swagger and no apologies. Single in spirit, if not on paper, and ready to spar over policy or passion.

House: Greg Steube (R-FL)

This 46-year-old ex-Army stud is ripped, righteous and ready to rumble. His wife is a lucky woman. Steube exudes BDE, with a Trump-loving smirk that screams “catch me if you can.” Ideal for the woman who likes a man with a concealed carry permit, he’s got that “I’ll fix your roof after a hurricane” energy. Steube’s the bad boy your mom warned you about— but is he too busy flexing his Capitol Hill cred to swipe right?

HONORABLE MENTIONS

House: Aaron Bean (R-FL)

A 57-year-old silver fox with a Southern drawl, Bean’s been holding down Florida’s 4th District since 2023. He’s got that rugged “I’ve seen some things” vibe—perfect for a late-night Capitol Hill confessional. Bonus points if you like a man who can filibuster *and* grill a mean steak.

House: Pat Fallon (R-TX)

This 57-year-old ex-Notre Dame footballer turned congressman is a bit of a dark horse, but he’s got that lone-star swagger. With a linebacker build and a Texas drawl, he’s the rugged conservative who’d charm you over BBQ and a rant about the Second Amendment.

DISHONORABLE MENTIONS

Here’s a list of “dishonorable mentions” from Congress—guys who *should* be hot bachelors on paper (looks, charisma, power suits) but tanked their appeal with cringe-worthy actions that give us the ultimate ick.

House: Dan Crenshaw (R-TX)

*Why He Should Be Hot:* A 40-year-old Navy SEAL vet with a pirate-worthy eyepatch and a grizzly beard? Peak action-hero material.

*Why He Gives Us the Ick:* Dan’s descent into sanctimonious X rants and his obsession with dunking on “woke” teens turned him into the grumpy uncle at Thanksgiving. Cringe overload. The eyepatch can’t save you when you’re auditioning for Captain Buzzkill.

House: Adam Kinzinger (R-IL, Retired 2023)

*Why He Should Be Hot:* At 47, this ex-Air Force pilot’s got boyish looks, a square jaw, and that “I’ll defend democracy” glow that exudes Short King vibes.

*Why He Gives Us the Ick:* Adam’s post-Congress glow-up into a self-righteous CNN pundit and anti-Trump martyr reeks of beta male “pick me” energy. Crying on camera during hearings while cashing in on the never-Trump grift? Bro, we get it—you’re principled. Spare us the sanctimony; it’s not sexy, it’s sad.

WRAP IT UP, OR DON’T

If you’re still pretending D.C.’s a dating pool worth fishing in— now you know who to honeypot: Congress’s Hottest Heartbreakers.

You might catch them sauntering through the Capitol like they own the place, which, let’s be honest, they kind of do, thanks to their lobbyist sugar daddies. Ashley St. Clair has us all eyeing these heartthrobs as if they’re golden tickets to the Congressional nursery and sure, they wear power suits that could induce ovulation. But don’t be fooled: these sexy sellouts are too busy cashing checks to give you a second glance. In the end, they’re just overpriced eye candy—great to look at, but not worth the inevitable disappointment when you realize the only constituents they’re serving are the ones with the deepest pockets.