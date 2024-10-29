I have so much to share this week, but let’s start with a little gift.

As most of you know, music is a vital layer in all of my Instagram story series, setting the tone and bringing each new narrative to life. Today (with six days to go), I’m sharing a playlist dedicated to my coverage of the 2024 campaign trail. Each song has been selected to reflect the essence of the people and issues shaping this election. In my content, music isn’t just a backdrop—it’s an emotional amplifier and the true driving force behind my inspiration. Without songs I connect with, I lose interest and the story loses momentum. This is why I spend hours driving (often with tracks on repeat), letting the lyrics and melodies sink in and shape the storytelling.

This year, I spent countless hours on PCH crafting soundtracks to capture and define figures like RFK Jr., Donald Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, and Kamala Harris, building sounds that reflect each of their unique qualities. For example, Kennedy’s playlist features a lot of Stones and CCR, emphasizing themes of water, environment, and nature. Trump’s picks lean into bolder, dramatic classics—rock and even operatic moments—while Gabbard’s selections highlight her serious mission, veteran roots, and old-school patriotism, with a nod to Nina Simone to capture her vibe. For side characters, someone like Tucker Carlson, I chose a more playful, rebellious mix of old blues and Delta-inspired instrumentals.

Go-to picks from Chet Atkins, Les Paul, and Django Reinhardt serve as fillers, adding an instrumental layer that subtly brands my content with familiar sounds.

The response has been incredible; so many of you recognize and appreciate the care behind these soundtracks and how they elevate the storytelling by sparking a sense of revived patriotism. Now, you can enjoy the playlist yourself. I’ll be adding more songs throughout the week, but here’s a great start. Check out the Spotify link and see if you can guess who each track belongs to!