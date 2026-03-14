House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Janine McNamara's avatar
Janine McNamara
9h

I found this episode captivating https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7y1XhyTe4Zs

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Sabrina LaBow's avatar
Sabrina LaBow
1h

I'm going to Phoenix tonight. I'll be sure to look out and up! I think the Spielberg movie is going to have a major impact on the way ppl think about UFOs/UAPs. There's something going on out there. Perhaps something difficult for our human brains to comprehend. Beings from another dimension or time. Time and space are simply constructions of the human mind. So there's that. 🤷‍♀️

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