It began like any other spring night.

On the evening of March 13, 1997, the Arizona desert sky grew dim as the last streaks of sunset slipped behind the mountains and the lights of Phoenix flickered on across the valley. In neighborhoods and desert outskirts, people were finishing up dinner, walking dogs, or stepping out into the warm night air when something unusual appeared over Camelback Mountain.

Something enormous moving silently across the night sky.

The first wave of sightings occurred shortly before 8 p.m. At first, only a few people noticed: a man near Henderson, a family on their patio in Glendale, a truck driver on a remote highway. Each tracked the strange V-shaped formation, its lights outlining it as it glided silently across the sky. The evenly spaced, steady lights moved at a pace many insisted was too slow for conventional aircraft. There was no hum, no engine noise—just a silent procession moving as one mass.

People began to notice something even stranger.

As the formation passed overhead, the lights did not appear to be separate objects but fixed along the edge of something far larger, outlining the shape of a structure so immense that many witnesses said it “blocked out” the stars behind it. Some estimated the formation stretched nearly a mile from end to end. Others described it as a massive wing gliding so smoothly that its size became even harder to comprehend.

The first widely reported sightings came from northern Arizona near the town of Paulden, where retired police officer Tim Ley stepped outside with his family and watched the formation approach. As it passed overhead, he said the scale of the object became unmistakable.

“You could see the outline because it blocked the stars,” he later recalled. “This thing was enormous.”

The reports soon began to follow the same path as the object itself.

From Prescott to Phoenix and farther south toward Tucson, witnesses across Arizona described seeing a giant triangular or boomerang-shaped formation drifting silently overhead. By the time it reached the Phoenix metropolitan area, thousands of people had stepped outside to watch the spectacle. Drivers pulled over on freeway off-ramps. Neighbors gathered in backyards and cul-de-sacs. Police departments were flooded with calls from residents trying to describe what they were seeing.

The object lingered in the area for hours, looming low across the valley and moving slowly enough that many witnesses felt they could judge its size against rooftops and the skyline below. Some compared it to a floating football field. The size of it heightened the unease of those watching it—wondering how something so enormous could move that quietly for so long.

J.J. ABRAMS’ DOCU-SERIES ‘UFO’ REOPENS THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE 1997 PHOENIX LIGHTS: INSIDE THE TRUE STORY

“On a mild springlike evening the string of amber orbs appeared as if by magic, a celestial sleight of hand that would in the coming weeks make headlines and video highlights across the nation.” — AZ Central

As it continued south toward the Estrella Mountains, the lights appeared to change. Several witnesses reported seeing glowing orbs hovering above the mountain range before gradually fading out one by one. Those lights were captured on home camcorders and replayed repeatedly on local television, quickly becoming the most recognizable footage associated with what would come to be known as the Phoenix Lights.

In the days that followed, the sighting made headlines across the nation. More than ten thousand witnesses eventually reported seeing the lights, including pilots, air traffic controllers, police officers, and military personnel.

Overnight, it was deemed the largest mass UFO sightings in American history.

Among those who later spoke publicly about the event was actor Kurt Russell. He was flying his own airplane into the Phoenix area that night when he noticed a strange formation of lights below him and radioed the sighting to the FAA.

The U.S. Air Force was quick to downplay the incident, offering an explanation that the lights seen over the mountains later that evening were likely military illumination flares dropped during training exercises at the Barry Goldwater Range. Officials assured the public that this accounted for the stationary lights recorded on video. But the explanation did little to address the earlier wave of sightings—thousands of witnesses across hundreds of miles describing a massive V-shaped formation moving silently through the Arizona sky.

Arizona’s governor at the time, Fife Symington, publicly mocked the incident during a now-infamous press conference where he brought out a staff member dressed as an alien in handcuffs.

Years later, however, he admitted that what he had witnessed that night was unlike anything he could explain.

“It was enormous,” he later said. “And it was otherworldly.”

The Phoenix Lights remain one of the most widely witnessed and mysterious aerial events in modern American history. A Rocky Mountain Poll conducted that year suggested that as many as ten percent of Arizona’s population may have seen the phenomenon. That may be why the Phoenix Lights continue to endure in public memory—not because the footage is perfect or the explanations universally accepted, but because so many people from every walk of life described seeing the same impossible thing: a silent, eerie formation crossing the desert sky from north to south, an immense wing of lights gliding overhead before it vanished back into the darkness.

Nearly thirty years later, the question still lingers over the Arizona desert: What exactly was it that flew over Phoenix that night?

And as Washington edges closer to long-promised presidential disclosures about unidentified aerial phenomena, will the truth finally confirm what thousands of witnesses say they know they saw that night?

I guess we wait and see.

What People Are Saying . . .

“You have the Governor of that period mention it flew right over the top of him. Before he came public though he ridiculed the event and had one of his employees dressed as an alien to mock the event the same week in a public press conference. It wasn’t until he stepped down as Governor where he came clean he also saw the craft. He was told at his time as governor to handle the public panic and his best way to handle it according to him was to just mock it. Which pissed off many of his voters.”

“The flare theory is B.S. considering I was about 100 miles northeast of Phoenix from where I saw it and it was only about 7 miles from me, so 93 miles from Phoenix and I could make out the shape and it’s movement. I don’t know what it was but I will never forget it, the feeling I had was both confusion and some kind of external 3rd person view...”

“This is the part of the story that’s missing from a lot of the reporting. People witnessed the craft flying to Phoenix area. Some people in small towns or highway claimed to pull over to watch this object just slowly flying across the night sky. People saw it accelerate and leave beyond anything they’ve ever seen only for it to be reported in near Tucson area few moments later. A lot of the interesting part of the event was hardly covered. If social media was around a similar event would have been recorded and everywhere on Reddit.”

“I would say 150-200ft long and that is going by the distance between the lights. Maybe 100ft longer than the lights..so 300ftish???. The lights moved south east towards Phoenix horizontally in perfect alignment and did not move/fall vertically with absolutely no sound to it (which to be honest you really cannot hear the air traffic from the distance I was from and any other time regular aircraft are at that distance) I can only describe the situation as if you have ever seen something for the first time your brain is scanning to come up with something in its rolodex to compare it to and that is how I know what I saw was something I could not define. At that time I was bout 7 miles from an airport that was in the opposite direction of this location. They have everything from puddle jumpers to Apache helicopters that fly out of there so I had seen a lot of different things in the sky and this just did not fit any template I could compartmentalize.”