It never fails. The moment a photo of a prominent politician standing near Ghislaine Maxwell resurfaces, the media spirals into full-blown panic. Never mind the obvious: She was connected to nearly everyone on both continents by three degrees or less—a fact I’ve pointed out countless times, even drafting a game to replace Kevin Bacon in the web of elite contacts. Frankly, it would be easier to name the people Ghislaine didn’t know.

Still, the Daily Mail is sounding the alarm, declaring: “Canada’s next prime minister has a Ghislaine Maxwell problem.”