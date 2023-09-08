House Inhabit

PaDell
Sep 8, 2023

Failing to consider the complexities, the incongruent duality of human nature is what fuels many rigid opinions. Is it possible that Danny is all the things he’s been accused of and all the things he’s been loved for? Could he be a loving father and a rapist? A drug-eschewing Scientologist who drugged women? A caring friend and a violent lover? Is it possible that he is a good husband today but was a bad boyfriend years ago? So many things can be true that I find myself incapable of forming a black/white opinion on him. What I do find concerning is a legal system that convicts based on he-said/she-said and that people don’t care because sometimes the means justifies the end, and…well…we got our guy. I mean no disrespect to true victims; their story is complex as well. Fear, shame, you name it, influence a woman’s decision to tell or not tell or tell 20 years later when she’s found her voice and strength.

Ezza's avatar
Ezza
Sep 8, 2023

I urge everyone who says “without any evidence” to research sexual assault cases. Before dna & forensics became as important as it is today rape cases that were prosecuted didn’t have much, if any, evidence at all. That’s why investigators who specialise in sex crimes are so so important. The investigators are one of the biggest parts of why this case ended in conviction. Add to that, the defence’s job is to attack any shreds of credibility and sow doubt. Sexual assaults are some of the most difficult because there may not ever be evidence in a lot of cases.

I find it sad because, tbh, I think a lot of social media and the public hide under the safety net of Depp/Heard’s media circus and the perceived failed metoo movement. Yes, think objectively, look at the facts, look at statistics, get as much information as you can…but a lot of people who don’t understand the legal system and sex crimes trials are commenting and don’t see how hard it was to try Masterson, how they had to do it twice, and ultimately how and why they were successful.

The first jury doesn’t matter here. The ‘lack of evidence’ only matters insomuch as the prosecution fought an uphill battle twice and were ultimately victorious in getting justice.

