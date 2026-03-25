House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Kate's avatar
Kate
5h

I’ve been tuning in to Candace for as long as I can remember, ever since her days at The Daily Wire. There was always something about her – a commanding presence, a sense that she was fully in control of her narrative. It felt like she knew her story and owned it confidently. Even before this incident, I was pulling away from listening to her because of her writing about the president and his wife in France. But then, when Charlie passed away, everything shifted. Almost instantly, she stepped into the role of sole authority on everything related to Charlie Kirk, as if her voice alone held the ultimate truth. I was genuinely stunned by the accusations she leveled—horrified, even—at how quickly she claimed that exclusive domain. I can’t imagine anyone who claims to be so Christlike to think that this behavior is acceptable. I hope when Charlie’s children are grown, they don’t have to endure all this garbage.

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Gabriella's avatar
Gabriella
5h

Owens is evil and vile.

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