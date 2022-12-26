Where: Chateau de Ferrières

When: 12th December 1972

Who: Baroness Marie-Hélène de Rothschild and “her husband Guy” among the 150 guests: Salvador Dalí, Audrey Hepburn, and members of various royal families from around Europe.

Before we dive into a deeply invested examination of Eyes Wide Shut (our end-of-year highlight that ties everything together with brazen cinematic flair) we have a couple of key points to discuss here beforehand. As some of you know, the movie is digested much differently today than when it was first released back in ‘99. So we’ll be working our way backward through a series of connected footnotes. The key is understanding Kubrick's immaculate dedication to details in his films. Knowing that nothing, down to the newspaper clutched by a man in line at the corner deli, to flyers posted in a passing shop window, is included by mistake.

That and the fact that Kubrick spent a good chunk of his life studying secret elite societies and their rituals. This is why EWS being his last film raises questions of its own. In interviews during the film's promotion, Nicole Kidman described Kubrick's intrigue as a lifelong obsession leading up to this film obviously inspired by the Rothschilds. Hence, the location selected for the eerie masked ball orgy scene in Eyes Wide Shut, filmed at the Château de Ferrières. The château was built between 1855 and 1859 for Baron James de Rothschild. Located in central France, it boasted 80 guest suites, 11.5 square miles of forest, and an 80,000-volume library.

The Rothschild legacy has long driven conspiracy theories, people speculating what dark secrets might be masked by great wealth. At the core of these conspiracies, the accusations are that their financial leverage has been used to steer the course of a global economy. Which of course strings together a connection to Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, because somehow everything here does.

“Audrey Hepburn wore a birdcage. Perfumer Hélène Rochas wore a gramophone. Another guest had her face covered by an apple, in allusion to Magritte's painting The Son of Man — while someone else came dressed like a sliced up version of the Mona Lisa .”

Alan Dershowitz wrote in The Spector that his introduction to Ghislaine, then a “30-something-year-old girlfriend to Jeffery Epstein," came thanks to Sir Evelyn and Lady Lynne de Rothschild. Maria Farmer told Whitney Webb on her podcast recently that Ghislaine once confided that the Rothschilds were her family's "greatest protectors." Adding that she received death threats from the Rothschilds because of her involvement with the allegations against Jeffery and Ghislaine. For the record, Farmer has been prone to faulty accusations, but it's not hard to imagine that these two powerful families would combine forces to fuel a larger (collective) goal.

GM pictured with Nat Rothschild (top left)

Party Details

The Invitations encouraged "black tie, long dresses & surrealist heads,” not only cryptic but written backward so they had to be read in a mirror. According to ancient beliefs about devil-worshipping, "inversion" or the transposition of letters or sacred Christian symbols indicates the presence of “demonic rituals.” The "inverted" invitation is often pointed to as definitive evidence of the evil nature of the ball, but there's no solid evidence to suggest that any sort of ritual or devil-worshipping antics actually took place. A perfect time to remind you of “Redrum”

Because guests arrived just as the sun was starting to fade, the floodlights made the chateau appear as if it was on fire.

Servants inside were dressed as cats, stationed along the main staircase, in various stages of slumber.

Guests were ushered through a maze of cobwebs, with the helpful "cats" leading lost guests to their tables.

The dinner plates were fur-covered, and the tables were littered with plastic baby dolls and taxidermied tortoise shells. Some believe the disturbing doll parts that decorated the tables were a nod to human sacrifice

Menu items included "sir-loin," soup described as "extra-lucid," and goat's cheese “roasted in post-coital sadness."

Dessert was a nude woman made entirely of sugar, laid upon a bed of roses.

Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí designed many of the grandiose costumes at the party but didn't wear one himself.

Marie-Hélène, for her part, wore a giant stag's head adorned with real diamonds.

Because we know Kubrick’s attention to detail, we know that it's no coincidence the actress Marisa Berenson (who attended the dinner) would later be cast in Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon. Nor is it happenstance that the masked ball at the Rothschild's Mentmore Towers property in Buckinghamshire was used for his final film Eyes Wide Shut, to eerily echo the ball of 1972.

Many insist that the ball was full of Freemason & Illuminati imagery. The chateau's black-and-white checkered floors are symbolic of the Freemasons.

There's no shortage of conspiracy theorists who suggest that this party was the Rothschilds' way of sending a "secret message" indicating that they intended to "rule the world." And while it's more likely that the motive of a Surrealist Ball was to be as eccentric and outlandish as possible, conspiracy theorists view the theme itself as a clever alibi to showcase a penchant for deviant decadence.

Whatever the case - art or satanic gathering, the party inspired the movie, and the movie - 20 years later - is looking less like an erotic daydream and more like some kind of cunning cinematic whistleblow.