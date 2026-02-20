House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shannon Myers's avatar
Shannon Myers
8h

remember when there was a handful of people(not sure if they were all doctors) but they wound up dead and the link to all of them was that they were on the brink of knowing what could cure cancer?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
8h

55 years ago, when I was taking a law enforcement class, it was said that most homicide victims were close acquaintances of their assailants.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture