Astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot dead at his home in the California desert this week. He was studying comets and asteroids that pose a threat to Earth. Three months ago, Nuno Loureiro— a plasma specialist and professor at MIT, suffered the same fate.

“Something is up with the Brown shooting,” a friend told me weeks ago, flagging it as one of those high-interest stories that slipped beneath the national radar without ever fully surfacing.

He was talking about the university slaying that left a renowned physicist dead inside his own home. Nuno Filipe Gomes Loureiro was a professor and research director steering serious scientific inquiry. At first glance, it looked to be an isolated act of senseless violence. Possibly targeted, but it barely registered beyond a passing headline.

Eight weeks later, we have another headline with eerily similar contours: an early-morning call at the private residence or another scientist. This time in California’s high desert.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in Llano, a remote stretch of northern Los Angeles County. On his front porch they found 67-year-old astrophysicist Carl Grillmair suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colleagues were quick to stress that Grillmair was no obscure academic. His work was described as ingenious and foundational. He contributed to the discovery of water on a distant planet — a finding often cited as a telltale sign that conditions there may be hospitable to life. Another collaborator said he would be remembered for identifying galactic streams that reshaped how scientists map and understand the structure of the cosmos.

While homicide detectives processed the scene, deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a nearby carjacking and arrested 29-year-old Freddy Snyder. He was later named a person of interest in Grillmair’s killing and formally charged with murder, carjacking, and burglary. He remains in custody on $2 million bail. No motive has been released. Authorities have not said the men knew each other, nor have they characterized the shooting as targeted.

Still, those tracking it are rightfully skeptical over coincidence— the fact that two respected scientists versed in planetary catastrophes were shot at their homes within weeks of each other, and media just scraped right over it.

Carl Grillmair

Was a Caltech astrophysicist at the Infrared Processing and Analysis Center, specializing in galactic astronomy, dark matter, stellar streams, galactic structure, and exoplanets. He led projects on Hubble and Spitzer telescopes, discovered multiple stellar streams in the Milky Way, and earned a NASA Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal.

Carl Grillmair was found dead outside his home in the unincorporated community of Llano, 75 miles north of LA.

Eight weeks earlier— nearly 3,000 miles away— 47-year-old Dr. Nuno Loureiro, director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a leading expert in plasma physics, was killed inside his Brookline, Massachusetts home.

On the morning of December 15, Valente parked a gray Nissan Sentra on Babcock Street and lingered in the neighborhood for hours. Surveillance footage showed him walking along Commonwealth Avenue, stepping into shops and buying food with cash. Nothing about his behavior raised alarm. Meanwhile, Loureiro spent the day at MIT overseeing PhD qualifying exams, moving between research meetings and signing routine paperwork, the steady rhythm of academic life.

By early evening, Valente began what police later described as “preoperational surveillance,” circling Loureiro’s neighborhood repeatedly. At 8:22 p.m., a neighbor’s Ring camera captured him wearing a yellow reflective safety vest and carrying a box marked with a barcode, convincing enough that Loureiro’s daughter assumed he was a delivery driver when he rang the bell.

According to reports, Loureiro and his wife were making dinner in the kitchen while their daughters played cards in the living room. Around 8:30 p.m., one of the girls heard the doorbell. Loureiro’s 12-year-old daughter ran to answer it.

“She got up to check who it was, which was when her dad followed behind her and told her to come back into the house,” the report states.

She encountered a man in the lobby who appeared to be holding a package. He was not wearing gloves. She went back inside and then heard three or four gunshots.

When she ran back to the entry foyer, she found her father lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Valente fled with his headlights off, disappearing into the night. Only later did investigators link him to a mass shooting days earlier inside a Brown University building, where 11 students were wounded and two were killed. After five days on the run, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a Portuguese physics graduate who had attended the same university program as Loureiro in Portugal between 1995 and 2000.

Who sent him? His motive? How long this was in planning?

We know none of this.

Nuno Filipe Gomes Loureiro

Was a Portuguese plasma physicist. He was the Herman Feshbach Professor of Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center from 2024 until his murder in 2025.

“2.5 months ago, in the United States, an attacker who was a Green Card holder first killed two students at Brown University. Then, his next target was Nuno Loureiro-one of the world’s most respected names in the field of plasma physics and fusion—and he killed him as well. Loureiro was a critical scientist working at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on magnetic reconnection, high-energy plasmas, and fusion theory. It later emerged that the attacker had obtained his Green Card through the Diversity Visa program. Following the incident, the U.S. administration indefinitely suspended the Diversity Visa, also known as the Green Card lottery program...”

News of both cases rattled the scientific community. Loureiro was remembered as brilliant and generous, a mentor who invested deeply in young researchers. Grillmair’s colleagues described discoveries that altered how we map the galaxy and search for signs of life beyond our own planet.

In California, the motive remains undisclosed. In Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the suspect is dead, and whatever grievance or fixation drove him is sealed with him. Investigators have drawn no link between the cases. Officially, they are framed as separate acts of violence.

It may be coincidence. Two scientists. Two private residences. Two fields pushing at the edges of planetary science and fusion research, disciplines that increasingly sit at the center of global competition, technological ambition, and a public newly fascinated with space, energy, and the possibility of life beyond Earth. It may be nothing more than the tragic mathematics of random violence in a restless era. But as we stand on the verge of a president potentially disclosing life on other planets, as breakthroughs accelerate and attention intensifies, as science moves from academic journals into headlines and geopolitical strategy, I’d argue the slaying of two men respected in these fields probably deserves a closer look.

