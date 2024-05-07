House Inhabit

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
May 7, 2024

I am absolutely fed up with the relentless attacks on President Trump and RFK Jr. It breaks my heart to think about how isolated they must feel when the world is watching. I couldn't handle having my personal conversations, business decisions, and family life scrutinized constantly. Why aren't there lawsuits against others who have committed similar actions? It's clear to me that the left is playing dirty to prevent any fair competition between candidates. The road to recovery for Trump seems insurmountable. I know he must be exhausted. Thank you so much Jessica. This was so fair and showed compassion. It’s refreshing to see that since it’s lacking in a lot of people these days.

Mclare's avatar
Mclare
May 7, 2024

The crime is what they are unlawfully doing to PresidentTrump.

