One Year Anniversary of The Midtown Murder

By Lauren Davidson-Ibarra

One year ago today, I woke up just before 8 a.m. in Los Angeles, grabbed my phone, and did what I always do: scrolled the news and Instagram from the toilet while the East Coast had already been awake for hours. Normally, it’s just the usual New York chaos I miss by three hours. But December 4, 2024 was different. That morning’s headlines would spark a national and international phenomenon that has blown past any precedent I’ve seen in my lifetime.

The murder of Brian Thompson, United Healthcare’s CEO, on a Manhattan sidewalk outside the Midtown Hilton was not, on its face, unusual. People get shot in New York City every week. At first, it was just another “man shot outside a hotel” alert. But once his identity hit the feeds, something shifted. The victim wasn’t just some anonymous businessman; he was the millionaire head of one of the most despised health insurance companies in America, the man who’d overseen an AI system that allegedly denied over 90% of claims, making it almost impossible to appeal or even reach a human about your own health.

Almost instantly, he stopped being a “victim” in the eyes of a huge chunk of the public.

It didn’t help that early reporting made clear this wasn’t a robbery gone wrong. The shooter appeared to have targeted Thompson and then escaped in a way that felt straight out of a heist movie. Even before the first still images or surveillance clips came out, the group chat jokes were already flying. My texts and DMs were full of memes about sending Thompson “thoughts and prayers” and captions like: “Out of network. Claim denied.”

While the media pushed the line that a husband and father had been gunned down in cold blood, the American middle and working class were quietly (and not so quietly) rooting for the shooter to get away. In a country where people regularly have to choose between groceries and their prescriptions, there was this feeling that “street justice” had finally reached one of the untouchable corporate overlords.

Then the grainy security footage hit the news: a masked figure in black, gloved, wearing a backpack, calmly firing what appeared to be three rounds into Thompson’s back, clearing a jam without so much as a flinch, then walking off just as calmly—with the gun still in hand, fitted with what looked like a silencer. The internet exploded. Was this a professional hit? A vigilante who’d lost someone in the system? A disgruntled insider? Everyone had a theory, usually shaped by their politics and bank balance.

By the time we learned about the bullets supposedly etched with three words: “Deny, Defend, Depose,” the story had already left the realm of normal crime and drifted into myth. It felt less like news and more like an origin story.

When the suspect’s face finally hit the screen, the man we now know as Luigi Mangione, that sealed it. The masked hostel check-in shot, the Starbucks footage, the taxi stills, and then that one clear face photo: young, striking, almost cinematic. From a law-enforcement and state-media perspective, he was the worst possible kind of murder suspect: instantly meme-able and, to many, disturbingly easy to root for.

And meme they did! Here is just a small sampling of some of the memes, jokes, and fan art that began on December 4th and have not stopped since:

Almost immediately, a GiveSendGo Legal Defense Fund appeared under the name “The December 4th Legal Committee.” Donations poured in before he was even arrested, then surged once he was picked up in Altoona on December 9 and publicly identified. That same fund has now raised over a million dollars from people who see Thompson’s murder as a literal opening shot in America’s class war between those who can afford healthcare and those who can’t.

Today, on the one-year anniversary of what many are already calling the Crime of the Century, the Trial of the Century is underway. The People of New York v. Luigi Mangione has become a symbol of every major problem facing this country—healthcare, class, policing, media—wrapped in one sprawling, chaotic spectacle of legal theatre.

When I flew to New York early this year for his first public state pretrial appearance after arraignment, I got in line at 3 a.m. for a 2 p.m. hearing. Even that wasn’t early by today’s standards. Back then, no one was fully prepared for the turnout. I ended up being one of only 19 members of the public who made it into the courtroom. By noon, the hallway had turned into a scene from a music festival ticket line, minus the music.

It was pure chaos. No official system, just a loose honor code—an honor code in a line full of people who’d traveled across the country, taken time off work, and weren’t about to miss their chance. The first twenty of us became a little community out of necessity. We guarded spots so people could use the bathroom, we monitored the hallway, and we collectively told would-be line-cutters to get lost.

The audacity was impressive. My favorite was someone who worked their way from the very front, person by person, telling every single one of us that they and their cousin had flown in “all the way from California,” begging to cut in. By the time they reached me, I got to tell them that I, too, had flown in from California, so had the woman next to me, and they had some nerve thinking any one of us could give them permission to jump the entire line. The looks they got from everyone they’d already tried the sob story on? Worth the redeye alone.

By the next hearings, a sort of guerrilla bureaucracy had taken over. A woman we all now refer to as “the linemistress” started showing up first every time, no matter how early anyone else arrived. She runs a strict handwritten number system that has replaced the old, useless honor system. There’s also a rotating cast of about 10–15 regulars who, in my opinion, seem to be coordinating with each other, with the linemistress, and with some of the people tied to Mangione’s legal fund. Somehow, they always manage to be ahead of everyone else, even when people arrive at what used to be considered “ridiculously early.”

At one federal hearing in April, Jamie Peck, one of the more visible defense-fund organizers, blatantly cut ahead of people who had been waiting for hours, apparently with the full blessing of the linemistress. When people protested, Jamie shrugged and said, “You’d think raising $1 million for his legal defense would get me an approved fast pass.” As much as the lawyer in me bristled at the line-cutting, I had to admit: fair point.

The circus has only intensified as the case has moved toward trial. This week’s evidentiary hearing, in which the prosecution is finally presenting its evidence (including the long-fought-over body cam footage of Mangione’s arrest at an Altoona McDonald’s), has been the biggest production yet. For Monday’s 9 a.m. start, Mangione’s overwhelmingly young, mostly female supporters began camping out on Saturday night. By 9 a.m. Sunday, there were already more than 24 people in the public line, which is basically the cut-off for how many non-press bodies can physically fit in the courtroom. As the temperature drops and the coats get puffier, the number shrinks even more. Winter is not good for courtroom capacity.

For this hearing, I had to use a line sitter, whom I paid to wait for 38 hours to hold my place. That is how badly I wanted to be inside when the body cam finally played! Think about that: 38 hours ahead of time to get into the courtroom on the second day of the hearing. As my amazing and hilarious line sitter put it: “This is a campsite, not a line.” The particularly potent odor of BO in the women’s room of the courthouse hit the reality home that these women had been camping out in a tent for 3 days by Tuesday. There was also a homeless man who had gotten in line with the intent to sell his seat to someone, and not having been able to successfully do so, entered the court as a spectator. He didn’t return from lunch.

The footage goes to the heart of one of the strangest contradictions in this entire case. We’re told this is the same man who supposedly spent ten days in Manhattan scoping out the hotel, who either assembled or obtained a functioning ghost gun and silencer, who etched three words into three bullets and slipped away on a Citi Bike, evading law enforcement for five days. And yet, somehow, when they arrested him in Altoona, we’re supposed to believe every single piece of incriminating evidence, including an effing ‘manifesto,’ was conveniently in one bag, on his person, at a McDonald’s, like a true-crime starter kit.

From a legal standpoint, the prosecution’s narrative asks us to accept a level of genius in the planning and a level of incompetence in the aftermath that do not comfortably coexist. That tension has driven a lot of my coverage over the last year, and it’s exactly why the defense has fought so hard to get the contents of that backpack tossed: they argue it was searched illegally, that Mangione wasn’t Mirandized in time, and that the whole stop was handled improperly from the start.

This week, the body cam footage finally answered some questions, while raising new ones. On Monday, the court’s tech setup completely melted down, forcing the judge, the lawyers, the press, and the handful of us from the public to sit in total silence for over two hours while four LED screens refused to cooperate. When things finally started working, no one seemed entirely clear on which clip was being played or what, exactly, we were meant to be focusing on.

Tuesday was smoother, and quite surreal.

The courtroom was shown roughly 45 minutes of footage, three times, from three different officers’ body cams. The officers enter the McDonald’s, do a full loop, and walk right past Mangione, who’s seated alone at a back corner table near the bathrooms, wearing a mask and an orange beanie. There appears to be something dark near his feet that might be a bag, though it’s impossible to make out clearly. After the first pass, they circle back.

Without any lead-in, one of the officers walks up and says, “What’s your name?” There’s no, “Sir, can we talk to you?” No explanation. Mangione doesn’t flinch. He calmly gives the fake name “Mark Rosario,” the same name on the fake ID used at the Manhattan hostel, which also seems like a strange and stupid thing to immediately volunteer.

What’s so striking is not just the fake name, but how completely unbothered he seems. Most people, guilty or not, will at least ask, “What’s going on?” or “Why?” when police suddenly approach their table. Mangione just answers. Later, as they chat, he tells them he’s from the “DMV” (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia) area, while unwrapping another item and eating it. Christmas music plays cheerfully over the speakers while one of the officers whistles along and asks if what he’s eating is the steak. Mangione hums an affirmative through a mouthful of food. Until that moment, I didn’t even know McDonald’s served steak. I left that courtroom with two shocks: what I’d just seen on the footage, and the knowledge that there’s a steak menu item at McDonald’s.

Then comes the twist. Mere moments after bonding over McDonald’s, the lead officer tells Mangione he knows the ID is fake and asks why he lied. Mangione coolly responds, “I clearly shouldn’t have,” and volunteers that it was just the fake ID he had in his wallet. The officer then reads him his Miranda rights while he’s still seated in the booth, before any frisking or formal arrest. Only later do they have him stand up, pat him down, and eventually lead him out in handcuffs, as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” plays. Luigi would spend that Christmas in federal prison, just as he will this year.

All of this is information that the broader public, and even most of the press, still doesn’t have access to. Both the prosecution and defense made a joint motion to seal all video evidence until trial, and Judge Carro granted it. He was careful to emphasize that the sealing is “temporary and procedural,” not a ruling on whether the footage will ultimately be admissible or how important it is. But for now, if you weren’t in that room, you don’t get to see it.

The day ended with one last bit of theatre. As Judge Carro was explaining the sealing order, a female Bloomberg reporter in the press section suddenly stood up mid-sentence and loudly challenged him, insisting the order violated the free press. Court officers quickly told her to sit down or be removed. She chose removal, continuing to argue and yelling, “I’ll call my lawyer!” as they escorted her out.

If there has ever been a more perfect snapshot of modern America—a handsome alleged assassin, a dead healthcare CEO, a million-dollar legal fund, twenty-four golden public seats, a McDonald’s Christmas soundtrack, and a Bloomberg reporter being dragged out of a courtroom promising to get her own lawyer involved—I haven’t seen it.

This time last year, the entire country was consumed by the manhunt for Mangione. Now he’s sitting in court for the pretrial evidentiary hearing, and the path between those two moments has been quite a ride.