About Bill Clinton in the Blue Dress
The artist insists she lost track of the Clinton painting after grad school. I’ve got the backstory on how in landed in Epstein's Manhattan estate
Parsing Bill
Funny how much attention was paid to that ridiculous birthday card Trump supposedly sent Epstein. Scripted with language and sentiments he clearly doesn’t use, in an inflection he’s likely not even capable of.
Michael Wolff’s theory is that Ghislaine Maxwell leaked the birthday book as a subtle threat—a signal to Trump that she knows more, and can share more, about his relationship with Jeffrey.