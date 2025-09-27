Wading through the mire of online conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk’s tragic death this week, I stumbled—or perhaps was nudged—into one of the wildest claims yet: that Erika Kirk, his grieving widow, had been banned from Romania because her ministry was supposedly tied to efforts to find missing children. The theory gained traction partly because she had participated in Miss America events when Donald Trump owned the organization. That tenuous link was enough to spark suspicion online. You know how it goes.

A little context: before marrying Charlie, Erika ran a nonprofit called Every Day Heroes Like You. One of its programs, Romanian Angels in Constanța, focused on helping local children through initiatives like the Christmas Wishlist project, which provided gifts to kids in need. The programs ran for years without incident.

After Charlie’s death, TikTok users began combing through the Kirks’ pasts, spinning theories about ties to Israeli intelligence, MK Ultra, and shadowy government plots. Their speculation eventually morphed into claims of a child-trafficking scandal in Romania. For the record, there is no credible evidence for any of this. Erika’s charity work in Romania appears legitimate, and there is not evidence to prove U.S. nor Romanian authorities have ever banned anyone connected to Charlie Kirk.

Yet, amid my brief debunking spree, the algorithm pointed me to another story—regionally connected, buried in headlines. Last week, a disturbing lawsuit surfaced accusing a megachurch in my hometown of horrific sexual abuse of minors in Romania.

Anyone who grew up in the Inland Empire—escaping gridlock on the 91, roaming dirt lots carved into the hills, chasing afterparties that bled from one house to another fueled by 40s and strawberry wine coolers—knows Harvest Church as a cultural anchor of youth.

For me, it was the megachurch phenomenon itself that soured any early interest in religious investment. In our community, teenagers were routinely funneled into youth groups to be molded into respectable adults. I went a few times during my sophomore year because my friends did, hoping salvation might be as easy for me as it seemed for them. Instead, I felt instantly out of place, like entering a theme park: harsh lighting, long lines, sprawling crowds, sweaty men in ill-fitting suits bellowing about Jesus.

With every visit, I grew more disenchanted. Still, I understood what the megachurch offered a sleepy suburban town: a flashy venue as host to weekend revival. My friends’ parents relished dressing up and congregating with peers, God as the excuse. I knew at 16 I didn’t want any part of it. Religion dressed in sterile stucco halls with theatrical flair depressed me then as much as it does now.

But I digress.

Today, deeply troubling claims of abuse—alleged to have been overlooked by church leadership—are emerging. The details outlined in the press release below are harrowing. A source familiar with the story warned me it’s “worse than anyone even knows” and urged me to watch closely to see just how much is eventually exposed.

“Complaints allege that Havsgaard may be one of the most prolific child sexual predators alive in the United States today, responsible for thousands of individual acts of abuse.”

Harvest Church: A Look Inside

Harvest Church is a single organization with multiple locations, all sharing the same message: finding Jesus means finding new life. Their website promises, “At Harvest, you’ll find focus for life, hope, friendships, and purpose that changes everything.”

Visitor experiences vary. Some on Yelp praise it: “I don’t have enough words to say how awesome it is to go 300 miles and hear the Word of God through Greg Laurie.” Others feel uneasy about politics in the pulpit: “I was shocked when I heard Greg Laurie praising Trump and criticizing Democrats during the service. It felt like a political rally instead of a church. I was disappointed and uncomfortable.”

Seating policies have also raised questions: “The first sixteen rows are ‘held’ for certain people. We’ve been turned away while others were seated. It made me feel unwelcome and gave me a different picture of who I thought Greg Laurie was.”

Harvest Christian Fellowship (also called Harvest Church) began in 1973 as a small Bible study led by 19-year-old Greg Laurie. Today, it is one of the largest churches in the region, with campuses in Riverside, Orange County, and Maui. Its mission is simple: “Knowing God and Making Him Known.”

Services blend contemporary music with Bible teachings connected to everyday life. The Riverside campus also hosts Harvest Christian School and The Space, a venue for young adult events. Harvest is also known for its Harvest Crusades, massive stadium events that have drawn millions since 1990. Locally, the church runs food drives, community programs, and other outreach initiatives.

Allegations in Romania

This month, two Romanian men filed lawsuits in California federal court, claiming they were sexually abused as children in Romanian orphanages connected to Harvest Church. The lawsuits allege that the church and its leaders—including Greg Laurie—failed to prevent the abuse, even though they supported the programs financially. Former pastors Richard Schutte and Paul Havsgaard are also named.

The lawsuits do not claim Laurie knew about the abuse directly but argue that the church should have acted on warning signs. Harvest responded by calling the claims “sensational” and “a form of financial extortion,” saying the focus should be on the alleged abuser.

Havsgaard, who worked at Harvest for nearly 20 years, later opened ten orphanages in Romania. The lawsuits claim he abused dozens of children there, using his religious authority to cover his actions. Attorney Jan Cervenka, representing the plaintiffs, says Harvest supported Havsgaard financially but failed to oversee him. Church leaders were allegedly aware of problems before Havsgaard went to Romania in 1998 and again in 2004 but took no action. A 2004 internal audit reportedly found evidence of abuse, including reports from children and hotel receipts.

The law firm representing the victims plans to file 20 more lawsuits related to Romanian orphanages once run by Havsgaard. Harvest acknowledges funding these orphanages but denies responsibility for oversight, noting that the nonprofit running them was independent.

“The church provided no contact for Havsgaard, and The Associated Press was unable to reach him through emails and phone numbers found via online searches. Harvest Christian Fellowship said in a statement that the allegations in the lawsuit were shocking but that Havsgaard should be the target, not the church or its famed founding pastor.

“This misplaced lawsuit wrongly targets Harvest Riverside and our pastor as a form of financial extortion,” the statement said. “It does not seek the truth nor does it seek to stop the purported wrongdoer.”— AP News

Romanian Survivors File Lawsuits Against California Megachurch and Pastor Greg Laurie Alleging Decades of Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up:

Los Angeles – Survivors of child sexual abuse have filed lawsuits in U.S. federal court against one of America’s most prominent megachurches, Harvest Christian Fellowship of Riverside, California, and its nationally known leader Greg Laurie, alleging systematic negligence, sex trafficking violations and a 20-year coverup of rampant sexual abuse in the defendants’ operation of children’s homes in Romania. In total, 23 former residents of the homes will be bringing complaints. The federal complaints detail how Paul Havsgaard, a long-time Harvest pastor and associate of Laurie, was sent by Laurie to Romania in 1998 to run Harvest-sponsored homes for vulnerable children. After attracting street kids with a McDonald’s meal and promises of safe shelter, he carried out sexual and physical abuse on an “industrial scale.” According to the complaints, church leaders in California failed basic tasks of supervision, yet profited from the money they raised through charitable appeals and the false impression that they were doing good works. The complaints allege that Havsgaard may be one of the most prolific child sexual predators alive in the United States today, responsible for thousands of individual acts of abuse. The complaints relate that Havsgaard raped his own sisters when he was a teenager and sexually assaulted his foster daughter while a Harvest pastor. Despite repeated warnings and evidence of abuse, Laurie and his former missions pastor Richard Schutte kept Havsgaard in place in Romania with minimal oversight. Harvest deposited some $17,000 each month in Havsgaard’s personal bank account and did not require detailed accounts as he siphoned off funds to pay for gifts for his sexual favorites. In turn, Havsgaard returned to California frequently to raise money for Harvest and burnish its reputation, often with children in tow whom he sexually assaulted in California too. The complaints allege that finally, in 2004, other American ministers were sufficiently concerned by what they were hearing about Havsgaard that they intervened with Harvest and caused Schutte, Laurie’s lieutenant in charge of foreign missions, to send an inspection team. When Schutte joined his inspectors in Bucharest, they told him that Havsgaard was a pedophile, and that Havsgaard “needs to be on that plane with you when you leave tomorrow. He doesn’t need to be another day in Romania. He is an embarrassment to every single missionary and Christian worker.” But Laurie, Schutte and Harvest did nothing to protect the children, the complaints allege. Harvest leaders in California told the inspection team that Havsgaard was too important to Harvest’s fundraising to remove. Harvest cut down its subsidy of the homes but left Havsgaard in place to continue raping and recruiting more victims for another four years, until he returned to California in 2008. Meanwhile, the complaints allege, Harvest gave the cruel and violent pedophile some $200,000 in severance payments. The children were thrown back onto the street, traumatized, with no support and no place to go. The year after Havsgaard’s return to California, despite knowing what he had done in Romania, Laurie publicly praised him as “a pastor who faithfully served the Lord for many years at Harvest Christian Fellowship, the church where I pastor,” and compared his work in Romania to that of Moses with the Israelites, because his “life demonstrates the power that just one godly person can have.” Life at the Harvest homes was like “a torture chamber inside a prison,” says one of the plaintiffs, Marian Barbu, in his complaint, which details how Havsgaard would show up regularly in the bathroom while boys were showering or undressed and stare at them, sometimes masturbating in their presence. He regularly spanked children in public, fingering and rubbing their buttocks, anuses and genitalia in the process, and digitally penetrating them. One boy regularly defecated in shoeboxes in an attic room known to be Havsgaard’s private playground, where video cameras had been set up, after being anally raped. Havsgaard is also reported in the complaint to have “pimped out” older boys for sex work via video chat or at bathhouses, taking a cut of their earnings. The complaints further allege that: Havsgaard’s abuse included digital penetration, oral and anal sex, pornography consumption, and trafficking of children to third parties.

He told the children “I know what God wants,” and “what I want, God wants” while abusing them.

The homes housed street children as young as four, who were groomed, raped, and silenced.

Children were also punished by having to kneel on walnut shells or being tied to their beds or radiators. Many were so traumatized that they cut themselves, swallowed chlorine or attempted suicide. They departed the homes with PTSD, depression, addiction, and some illiterate, many turning to sex work to survive.

Church leaders did not institute regular inspections, staff training or child protection policies, and overlooked or ignored reports about Havsgaard’s pattern of child abuse from staff, donors, church members and Havsgaard’s own sister.

Havsgaard was welcomed back to evangelical churches in the Riverside area. During the years of the successful cover-up, Harvest and Laurie reached great heights of prominence, including mammoth annual crusades, a top-100 U.S. podcast, membership in the Southern Baptist Convention, and a Hollywood movie about Laurie’s early days at Harvest, Jesus Revolution, that grossed $53 million in its first year. The church owns over 100 acres in Riverside and earns an estimated minimum of $52 million per year. Laurie’s house has an estimated value exceeding $5 million. Plaintiffs’ lead counsel Dr. Ann Olivarius said: “Through multiple decisions and actions in California, Harvest, Laurie and Schutte became effectively responsible for the tortured lives to which Havsgaard consigned our clients. The abuse they have endured must be remedied. How Laurie did nothing to protect them, even after Harvest received powerful evidence of sexual abuse, is hard to understand. So is his decision to let them suffer ever since.” The lawsuits seek damages for multiple forms of negligence committed by defendants in California in supervising and operating the children’s homes, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sex trafficking and conspiracy

So far, there’s been little media tracking the story.

“There’s good reason for that,” my source was quick to remind me.

The church responded, calling the claims “absolutely and entirely false,” adding: “We thank God for courts of law and fully intend to vigorously defend against these allegations.”