What a week…

Thrashing around the trenches of a ramped up online war I was warned about in the very beginning. All coming to a head with the end of the trial closing in, my account (before suspension) hanging on the edge of the 1M mark, and my viewing numbers sky rocketing in anticipation of a verdict expected to arrive Thursday or Friday of next week.

Behind the scenes has been non stop drama and stress and ugly twists and low down attacks, to the point I can hardly wrap my head around everything that’s erupted since the whole David Shane shakedown unfolded, the grenade toss that sparked everything I’m dealing with currently. New intimidation tactics and my account getting suspended, opening up room for all the hungry troll sites to spring like weeds and fill the empty space in the search bar where my handle should be.

The whole thing feels very calculated. I feel like I’m siting here with my hands tied, paying a hefty price for seeking truth. In a public trial that deservedly invites varied opinions. Yet the vitriol attached to opposing sides seems only to be escalating.

“We knew this was coming” a trusted team member reminded me today. True, but still an awful fact to realize how susceptible we are on that platform, constantly at the mercy of flimsy guidelines triggered by vengeful fingers.

The shadow ban I guess wasn’t enough. Nor the fake DUI that started circulating with the uptick of trolls. The smear campaign I was anonymously warned about - expected to land in the New York Post - hasn’t come to fusion I’m assuming because the extent of my suburban skeletons consist of unpaid parking tickets, overdue library books and typically late paid taxes. If we’re citing people for being late to all life events, you can tack that one on me too. In general I’d assume I’m a bore to expose. All of my “power” (biggest threat to the Heard team) is my engagement level. At 40%, statically it’s almost unheard of on that forum. Ideally influencers (even with a million follower count) are expected to secure a 3-5% engagement when schilling a product.

Now consider that product is “truth” - pulling an engagement rate of nearly half its audience. And double the stats of many major (certified) news sites people turn to routinely for information and cultural updates. And the enemies this kind of enthused engagement tends to invite. The reason I’ve become hated so intensely recently by people who actually manage to justify trying to have me fired from my points of income because they don’t agree with my thoughts on Kanye or the vaccine?

Some of them, apparently even sending my stories to Musk AND his mother. To “tell” on me in hopes of seeing me slapped with a fat lawsuit. Or worse. . .

Evidence of insanity over bothered discourse. Which is where we are now. Where unexpectedly I’ve become rooted at the center of this whole sensational circus, carting information gleaned from gossip digs and DM dives that have spilled details that lend themselves to the bigger picture at play here. Far outstretched from the framing we see presented to us on TV.

If you’ve been following along for awhile, you might recognize the hints I’ve been weaving along the way. Not intended as teasers but building blocks stacking up to a grander reveal. One that entails so much more than a messy, boozy, blood-soaked Hollywood divorce. More along the lines of true crime, injected with ongoing blackmail paid silence hidden agendas and burried lies included.

As I said that very first week: when the richest man in the world has a secret (starring) role inside this whole twisted scandal, you better expect more sinister revelations are attached.

For now, I’m focused on preparing for a week in Virginia to cover the countdown to the verdict on site. I’m not sure where exactly that coverage will land (if my account will be recovered before then or not) but my backup will house it if not. I can’t let myself stress too much about the suspension because it will interfere with everything I still want to cover.

The good news is I'll be away from the chaos of my home, in a quiet hotel room for the duration of that week, and am planning on setting aside a couple hours each day to update you here in long form. I have some articles and emails and insider scoop to pair alongside these last chapters unfolding. Pertaining mainly to the Hollywood kink parties, the high powered escort girls, Musk’s procreation domination goals, and the blackmail - which is slowly starting to seep into the mainstream headlines if you’re paying close attention.

What to expect here next week: Mostly aimed at paid subscribers (I try and offer as much as possible for free on IG) but right now, with all this meddling, I need to protect myself in how I continue my coverage. I’ve seen the consequences others involved have experienced lately, and frankly, it scares me more than I care to admit.

Trial Style recap (free)

Notes from a conversation with the fertility accountant who advised Musk and Heard on their embryo freezing (free)

Email from a spaceX employee who essentially outlined (weeks ago) what I’ve come to believe is the main motive behind this whole trial (paid)

Proof of the Intimidation tactics borrowed from Epstein and Weinstein (paid)

Inner circle LA gossip about the sex parties that initially linked Heard to Musk (paid)

The David Shane story recap (free)

Viper Room nostalgia + Johnny’s homes past and present (free)

P.S. because I hate to leave you on a dismal note, remind me later, long after the trial has ended to tell you about the image I was privy to that caused me to scream out loud in my car parked curbside at a park on May 13th. OK? An image that would indeed break the internet if it were posted now. In a fun, and most fabulous way of course.

See, not all dim intel here.

Xx

J