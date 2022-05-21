House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalie Collins's avatar
Natalie Collins
May 21, 2022

You are the BEST OF THE BEST!!! I have given so many people your IG name and told them to follow!! Listen, never done that before, but honestly I got hooked on you covering the Maxwell trial to the point (my husband is an attorney and this is only relevant because I hate law, but started reading your IG and would sit down for in depth discussions…..and he was like “uhhhh why the sudden interest in my profession you can’t stand? And I had to confess and show him the info from you!!) I was obsessed. Literally I cannot wait to get done with work, put my kid to bed and go and read the daily happenings with your insight and I just cannot tell you how much I appreciate you! I literally was searching and searching last night wondering where you were…..why hasn’t she posted? Is everything ok? Is she okay?? And then I hear the dark news about you being blocked and I literally was like “well now what am I supposed to do??” Haha. But You rock! I tell everyone to follow you! I never do this but just a huge fan in little old greenville, SC!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Lpd's avatar
Lpd
May 21, 2022

I need to see the image!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
180 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture