Ahead of His Sister’s Congressional Appearance, Ian Maxwell Has Released The Following:

On Monday, February 9 at 10 o’clock in the morning my sister Ghislaine is being compelled to appear before the Congressional Oversight Committee by video link from Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan — Bryan, Texas, USA where she is incarcerated.

In doing so, she will be unbearably handicapped because, almost unbelievably, she has not had access to a computer since 2020. Ghislaine made this clear in her letter of 23 December 2025 to Judge Engelmayer in response to his Order of the previous day which set down tight forward filing deadlines in relation to her recently filed habeas corpus petition.

“I am immediately concerned” she wrote “as I am in Federal custody I have no access to the internet and in the absence of a court order no access to a computer ... Respectfully , I request that this Court Order (1) that I be provided access to a computer and (2) that a copy of all of these newly disclosed documents be produced to me soonest, unredacted, on a hard drive by the DOJ … so that I may accurately address this Court on the issues raised in this Petition”.

Sadly, she has yet to receive a response and must therefore assume her request is denied. In consequence, she has seen but a handful of the millions of pages of Epstein files that have been released when they have appeared in the press. She has no idea, therefore, what new questions might arise from these voluminous releases so she will not dare to say anything in response to any questions for fear of being subsequently accused of perjury.

It is therefore essential and necessary but extremely unfortunate that she will have to plead the Fifth Amendment and say nothing.

This is a denial of basic justice that has been a feature of Ghislaine’s treatment since her arrest on Thursday, July 2, 2020, almost six years ago now.

It is further proof of the government’s determination to cover its embarrassment by finding someone to crucify after Jeffrey Epstein died in Federal custody in August 2019.

At the time of her arrest, my sister had a clear conscience and had no thought that she might be implicated. In addition to her US and UK citizenships she is also a French national and had she believed otherwise, she would have gone to France where she would have been safe from this persecution.

As I continue to hope will eventually be made clear, she is entirely innocent. She was convicted on the evidence of a witness who has now tragically died (whose mother believes was murdered). Before she died, she confessed that she had been bribed to lie in the witness box and said that she was determined to sue Virgina Guiffre who had bribed her.