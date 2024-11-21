Back in September, I tweeted this: Alex Jones should sue the Sandy Hook families.

It might’ve seemed hyperbolic, but I meant every word.

I know it disgusted a bunch of people, but I apologize to no one.

Despite what my DMs said, I am a father, and I grieve the loss of any innocent life.

When it comes to the Sandy Hook lawsuit against Alex Jones, however, it stopped being about grieving parents a long time ago. It mutated into an egregious smear campaign. The lawsuit became a weapon to silence subversive voices. It was a deranged billion-dollar humiliation ritual.

You don’t have to like Alex Jones, but there is no doubt in my mind that this lawsuit is an outright assault on free speech, and it is tyrannical. Furthermore, these appeals to accountability always seem to come from the leftwing political apparatus that constantly gets away with lying to the American people. See: WMDs, mass famine in Russia, lockdown tyranny, the Russia Hoax, the pee-tape, “good people on both sides,” the Covington kids, Jussie Smollett, and so on ad infinitum.

These tactics are constantly turned against us—the people who refuse to accept the unacceptable reality force fed to us by liars with big megaphones and bottomless bank accounts despite embarrassingly low viewership.

Post Sandy Hook, Jones became the symbolic sacrifice of our first amendment. This goes far beyond law and grief. The boogeyman caricature of Jones fashioned by the press also creates a pathetic need for people to self-censor. Not that they are worried about being sued for a billion dollars, but that they are afraid of becoming social pariahs. This should disgust anyone who is willing to say and or hear things that they might not agree with. Too bad, this is part of the great American experiment. We have the right and an obligation to question anything we want—even if it makes people uncomfortable.

So, I said Alex Jones should sue the families. I was threatened and ridiculed for those eight words, but overhwelmingly—people got the point and are sick of the witch hunt.

Before I continue, it’s important to know, if you don’t already, in short: Alex Jones was sued by the Sandy Hook families for defamation. They claimed he harassed them by questioning the narrative surrounding Sandy Hook. He lost the case for $1.5 billion. He filed for bankruptcy, and then was ordered to auction off InfoWars.

Cut to last week’s unceremonious takeover of the InfoWars studio by the administrative state’s thugs. They stormed in and pulled the plug on the operation. I watched it live on air. The InfoWars website was also shut down. And it appears the Sandy Hook families are also trying to take over his twitter account.

We had learned through multiple reports that the satirical website the Onion won the bid for InfoWars.

The funniest part of that day was seeing people celebrate the demise of InfoWars, but within 30 minutes of Jones getting booted from his own studio, he was already streaming live from a new location in Austin, TX.

Within 24 hours of the takeover, it was revealed that the auction might not have been legal. Allegedly, the auction was held in secret without the judge’s knowledge. According to Alex, InfoWars wasn’t sold to “the highest bid, but the best bid.”

The best bid did, in fact, turn out to be The Onion backed by the Sandy Hook families. (Despite how irrelevant and unfunny the Onion has become in recent years, this is still one of my favorite sketches.)

The Onion claimed Alex Jones was lying about the bad bid, but then the judge halted the sale of InfoWars, and Alex and his crew were allowed back in the studio.

(Isn’t it weird how something as widely reported in all the major news outlets turned out to be false? Almost like it was a hoax.)

It appears the Onion "won" with a $1.75 million bid—somehow beating out a $3.5 million bid by First United American Companies (supposedly affiliates of Jones'.)

According to the great CNN: The Onion, via its parents company Global Tetrahedron, offered $1.75 million in cash along with a "credit" from the Connecticut families, who offered to forgo 100% of their portion of the winning bid to support the effort.

I happened to work at an auction gallery for about a decade. It’s my expert opinion that typically the highest bid is the one that wins.

Roger Stone recently called this fiasco, “bid rigging,” on an episode of InfoWars hosted by Alex Jones.

And then, last night, on November 19th, 2024, at around 7pm EST, I got a text from one of my best friends. It was an image of a headline from the Wall Street Journal: Alex Jones Sues the Onion, Sandy Hook Families Over Info Wars Deal.

I don't know if I'd say my tweet was prophetic as much as it was me observing the unfolding pattern of this narrative. The size of the outrage against Jones had become so disproportionate that it seemed like there was going to be retribution. Or, maybe, I am just a twitter prophet. (I did correctly predict the Oasis reunion, so there's that too.)

Now, we’ll see what happens next. My belief is that there were shady and criminal dealings happening unbeknownst to the judge to ensure that the Onion and the Sandy Hook families would win the rights to InfoWars. Why? Perhaps because it’s always been about a humiliation ritual of one man to quell all subversive voices. Because they don’t really care about Alex Jones, they care about keeping you quiet and afraid.

One of the greatest tricks the corporate press played in recent memory was replacing Adam Lanza’s name with Alex Jones. And in doing so, inflated the grief of the Sandy Hook families into a depraved $1 billion witch hunt. It’s peak absurdity.

I know it’s hard for some people to understand, but Alex Jones didn’t actually kill anybody. I know others who truly believe Alex Jones paraded himself around Sandy Hook going door-to-door to Sandy Hook families’ homes—harassing them and interrogating them. I know people, mostly corporate types, who reached out to me with desperate attempts to take down my pro-Alex Jones posts. “You’ll be ostracized!” they say. “You won’t get work,” they warn.

I don’t care. I will say what I have to say if I believe it is the right thing to say. And if that isolates me from weak people, good. My job is to speak out for what I know to be true. I reject the mental gulag.

It's worth noting that I do know Alex Jones. I have done shows with him. I have been a guest on InfoWars. I have profiled him. We hung out at comedy clubs in Austin. We always have a good time. I think he’s funny and generous and smart, and he has always been a gentleman to my wife when we were together.

I also might be partly responsible for getting Alex reinstated on Twitter now X. The night before Elon Musk allowed Alex Jones back on his social media platform, a mutual friend sent my profile of Alex to Elon. (Although it’s a rather lengthy story, I’d like to think Elon scanned it with an open heart using his secret Neuralink.)

All that said, even before I knew Alex, I knew Alex Jones did nothing wrong when it came to Sandy Hook.

One of the more reasonable replies I got from my Sandy Hook tweet was: “Yikes - I'm new to you… I live in Newtown, CT - I can tell you Sandy Hook was real - my friend lost her daughter. This was not a false flag.”

I don't know if this is a real person or not, but she seems to be, and I will proceed as if she is. I also think she brought up a point that I think a lot of people get wrong.

A false flag does not mean no one died. For the record, I believe there were real deaths. I also believe the government isn’t above killing its own citizens to advance its political agenda.

You might not like that Alex even remotely questioned anything concerning the events of Sandy Hook. You might find it ghoulish to question the most sinister and violent aspects of human nature. But these are necessary questions rooted in history. It is because we know history that we are required to question the present.

Merriam Webster defines false flag like so: a hostile or harmful action (such as an attack) that is designed to look like it was perpetrated by someone other than the person or group responsible for it.

Alex Jones was ultimately sued for questioning whether Sandy Hook was possibly a false flag.

Now if you are unaware of some of the lesser-known diabolical aspects of the American government, you might find this line of questioning to be completely unhinged and disgusting.

However, one of the examples I like to use to illustrate why Alex (and all of us) are totally within reason to question anything, especially these tragic crises that are immediately made into political cudgels, is because of something like Operation Northwoods.

If you are unaware of Operation Northwoods, this was the delusional and violent brainchild of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1962. General Lemnitzer, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented Operation Northwoods to President John F. Kennedy.

The goal of Northwoods was to slaughter our own citizens by way of mass shootings and plane bombs to incite a war with Cuba. This is declassified now and available for your viewing.

This would have been a false flag.

President Kennedy not only rejected this idea, but he also fired General Lemnitzer. (Lemnizter then went on to head NATO. One of the interesting theories here is that Italians have blamed NATO for performing false flags within their country during what they call the “Years of Lead.” This was decades of false flags between political enemies. Maybe it’s just a coincidence that someone who wanted to perform false flags in America got fired then took over NATO that got blamed for promoting similar devilish tactics.)

That is just one example of the lengths our government will go to perform violence on its own citizens. Look up Operation Gladio. Look up Waco. Look up MKUltra. Look up the immunity we gave the Japanese for Unit 731 (one of the worst war crimes in human history.) Look up the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment, the Guatemala Syphilis Experiment, and maybe even Operation Sea Spray. Please read books like Poisoner in Chief and Chaos. And that’s just the surface of verifiable evil carried out by factions of our government.

When you understand that the government is populated with these monstrous think tanks to feed the war machine, it might begin to seem a little less insane to question tragedies that get swept up into the political meat grinder.

That said, I still try to keep my cynicism in check. Obviously, there are real monsters in this world who seek to harm others—and they’re not all connected to some clandestine government operation. But—man—so many have been.

I think a lot of people are mad at Alex Jones because they refuse to see how truly evil the apparatus of terror can be. Its wrath and greed know no bounds. And we are obligated to question the reach of its tentacles into our lives.

One thing I’ve noticed about Alex is that his messaging doesn’t always connect with everyone, clearly. For instance, “they’re turning the frogs gay” became a meme that many mocked.

But Alex distilled real studies into his own brand of schizo-prophet political poetry. (I’ve told him he’s one of my favorite poets. In my opinion, it’s his use of language that makes him so effective and hated.) However, it’s not for everyone.

And then along comes RFK Jr., and he says they’re turning the frogs gay in a more digestible way. Now it's entered the mainstream in a way that the general public understands.

I, for one, hope to see Alex Jones retain his ability to report on the world as he seems fit. I reject this hostile takeover by the administrative state under the guise of grief. We all should. And I will reject it when it comes for the people who I find to be unhinged and disgusting. This is how we all strengthen the immune system of our ideas.

One of the most interesting and predictable “consequences” of my tweet about Alex Jones suing the Sandy Hook families, was the way it exposed the hypocrisy and zero-moral center of the screeching banshee death cultists.

What was their response? Their favorite language: violence. They wanted me dead for eight words. They wanted my children dead for having a sick and callous father. They are so publicly bloodthirsty and openly hypocritical it’s so very surprising that their side lost the 2024 election. I don’t know if I’d call it masochism, but I do enjoy seeing them call for blood, turning into the very thing they claim to hate because it shows everyone else how mental they are. I like knowing what we're up against. These are the same people that hate Alex Jones for questioning Sandy Hook but immediately said the assassination attempt against President Trump was a hoax.

Despite all this darkness, I'd like to remind everyone of something more positive that Alex Jones said back in 2023.

"All the persecution has been wonderful. It's really taught me a lot. It's helped me be a better person. I want to thank my enemies for everything they've done to me... I want to have a future with them on a planet we can all live on. I want to tell my enemies, 'I love you, and I care about you.'"