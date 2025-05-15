They dated on and off between 2016 and 2018. While their breakup seemed fairly mild at the time, and the embryo battle raised few eyebrows, with all these children born via surrogacy—people are doing the math and asking questions.

As promised: The first in a “short” series diving back into the Depp trial archives.

Crazy how old stories resurface in new timelines.

If only we’d known three years ago where Elon Musk—once a love-sick subplot in our favorite trial soap opera—would end up.

People still ask what I think of him now, given his boisterous role in this administration. My answer hasn’t changed: I’m conflicted. Perpetually, predictably conflicted. The fact that we support the same president doesn’t really matter.

I can never decide what I think about him. I still don’t know who he is or what he wants. What motivates him?

Three years ago, he hovered the edges of one of the most public personal implosions in celebrity history: the slow-motion wreckage of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. He appeared mostly as a shadowy figure in the footnotes—his affair with Amber exposed through grainy elevator footage of what looked like a secret hookup. One day it was Elon. The next, Cara Delevingne. Or James Franco. Or whoever else she brought home while Johnny was away.

Remember Johnny’s crude threats about Elon’s anatomy sent in texts to Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé Christian Carino?

“I’ll show him things he’s never seen before—like the other side of his dick when I slice it off.”

“Complicated” doesn’t begin to cover it.

As much as her supporters wanted to blame sexism in the media, Amber was responsible for her own demise. Her over-the-top, soap opera-style performances made a mockery of herself. We kept hearing how enchanting and charming she could be, but nothing in that courtroom offered any proof of it.

Day after day, she sat stiff and glaring, cycling through variations of rigidly coiffed updos—some days resembling a teenage pageant queen, other days a sleazy Southern politician’s wife. It didn’t take scathing TikTok edits to undermine her credibility; she managed that all on her own. Her denial—paired with the atrocious fake crying, the bad acting, the show-pony hairstyles, the overly dramatic accounts, and her habit of aggressively looking at the jurors every time she spoke—felt weirdly performative. On that witness stand, she was a hard sell. And with live cameras capturing every moment, there was no hiding it.

Documents presented later on in the trial suggested Elon had quietly paid off Amber’s ACLU pledge after she failed to follow through. It was also widely assumed he was bankrolling her legal fight—possibly hoping she’d lose so any dirt she had on him would lose credibility.

As Johnny (infamously) wrote: “She’s begging for global humiliation. She’s gonna get it... I’m sorry to even ask... But she sucked Mollusk’s crooked dick and he gave her some shitty lawyers.”

God, how I miss those crass public texts readings.