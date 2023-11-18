At the top of the hill, Robert Kennedy Jr. touches on his longstanding love of falconry, financial obstacles he faces as a third-party candidate, his home life growing up, and summers spent with cousins on Cape Cod.
Discussion about this post
No posts
I’m loving every bit of this coverage. You have really opened my eyes to RFK Jr and I get tired of hearing the same lame comments about him from others. (Anti vax and crazy). I love seeing this perspective which is a big change from what we’ve been fed for many years. I grew up in a family that had an appreciation and fascination with the Kennedy’s so very nostalgic too. I’m so glad you get to experience all of this with your family and dear friends. Can’t wait to see what’s next! Thank you for sharing it all!
Did his office have a scent of peppermint? Why did that come to mind right away watching the video?! I wish there was a list of all his books. I’ve also thought this same thing when you show your books and office. The intimacy of this hike amazes me. I’m so glad you were there!!! ✅