House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R. Anderson's avatar
R. Anderson
2h

How did you produce this after a weekend like that?? Poetic. I could feel it all. Thanks for opening your heart and letting us peer inside.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill Skordinski's avatar
Jill Skordinski
2h

Oh my goodness, Jessica. So thankful to God that Rex is okay! How scary for you all, but how grateful to know God assigned His angels (seen and unseen…including the “man out of nowhere”) to protect and help him. 🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture