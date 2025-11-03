Brunch

You guys are ruthless. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Really?

Last week, I asked Instagram who would make the absolute worst brunch date. It wasn’t limited to political personalities. The setting is obvious: brunch, as we know, is long and drawn out. Plates piled high with randomly paired indulgences, bottomless mimosas, loose conversation. Ideally arranged outdoors in warm weather under generous shade, near the ocean if the region permits.

Because brunch is a lingering commitment, you have to consider carefully who you’d actually want or not want to small talk with.

Meghan Markle? Kill me.

Taylor Swift? Kill me again.

Truth be told, brunch under any circumstances isn’t my preferred social setting. I prefer dinners or drinks somewhere dimly lit. Gossip flourishes under flattering light.

In a polled response, AOC came up overwhelmingly as the worst brunch date. Honestly, it shocked me. I get it: she’s loathed by many on the Right and can be painfully annoying to some, but does political disagreement really equal bad company?

I don’t think so.

I know very little about her. She’s pretty, seems social-media savvy, loves to dance, and appears frequently loud and animated on stage. Am I wrong to think she’s also newly engaged? I’m not crazy about the blow-horns or khaki shorts she seems fond of, but as a whole, she seems fun. Definitely not the worst of them. The girl knows how to rim and shake a martini. She’s a bartender. Bartenders know how to let loose.

A close runner-up was Kamala Harris, who I’d argue is also a good time. We know as fact that the woman knows how to properly acclimate to a neighborhood BBQ. And I’m convinced she has impeccable taste in wine. She’d introduce me to an unforgettable Barolo, and I’d have so many compliments for her campaign wardrobe (I loved the bowtie blouses under suits). Off the record, we’d make fun of Auto-Pen Joe. I’d get her to do a dramatic reading of her book. We’d laugh louder than anyone else on the patio. And then Dougy would show up just as we slipped our heels off to drive us both home.

My point is, there are worse brunch dates in the political sphere. Did y’all forget Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren exist?

As far as prized reservations, my brunch pick would differ from my dinner date.

I can’t reveal either. People would shred me for any of my choices. But I am asking to you to ponder who would shine over eggs Benedict and champagne? And who’s better left for dinner after dark?

I imagine Giorgia Meloni is a woman equally suited for both.

Who’s the LAST person you’d want to sit alone at a table with for either?

