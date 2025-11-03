House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sabrina LaBow's avatar
Sabrina LaBow
4h

At least AOC and Kamala drink so it would be entertaining although that word salad ramps up with alcohol and gets old fast. Bill Gates would be the WORST! He's so sterile, humorless, and condescending-- he's convinced he’s the smartest person in every room. And even worse, he might hit on me as he apparently is a womanizer who was a frequent visitor to Epstein island. Though to be fair, I’ve probably aged out as I hear he likes them young. 🤮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
Sharon Montgomery's avatar
Sharon Montgomery
4h

I agree! I could absolutely make it through brunch with AOC or even Kamala! The one who would make my ears bleed would be Gavin Newsom!! Can not fathom how anyone, anyone would willingly agree to come within 6’ of that atrocious thing! 🤢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture