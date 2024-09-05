I know we’re just two months away from the election with a hundred things to discuss regarding it, but I thought we might briefly sidestep today to examine this draft I overlooked in my dashboard circling the debate on deepfakes. As you know, AI-manipulated videos are becoming increasingly convincing, and their impact on society is far-reaching, from entertainment to politics. So, what do we think about them?

We’re living in an age of unprecedented technological advancement. Artificial intelligence has seamlessly integrated itself into nearly every aspect of our daily lives. However, the dark side of it — specifically deepfakes — is rapidly emerging as a serious threat to our sense of reality and ultimately, our trust.

As David Bowie once ominously predicted, “I don't think we're even on the cusp of change; I think we're at the foothills of a terrifyingly awesome change in civilization.” In a 1999 interview, Bowie predicted the Internet would break down barriers between artists and audiences, unleashing transformative power.

Today, we can apply his eerie foresight to the rise of AI, which now holds the potential to surpass human intelligence, autonomy, and control. As technology advances beyond our comprehension, the consequences can feel like a bit like creeping dystopia.

The Threat of Deepfakes

As we dive deeper into the reality of deepfakes, the threats become more sinister. Don’t forget, Barack Obama — or rather, his deepfake — delivered a stark warning in a viral video created by Jordan Peele: “We’re entering an era in which our enemies can make it look like anyone is saying anything at any point in time.” It’s an unsettling thought. If anyone can be made to say anything convincingly, what (and who) can we trust?

Hany Farid, a professor at UC Berkeley and expert in digital forensics, elaborated on the dangers of deepfakes: “Deepfakes raise the threat of realistic-looking but false video and audio evidence that could undermine public trust in the media and institutions.”

In a world where our eyes and ears can so easily be deceived, it becomes more difficult to trust the very institutions that have been pillars of truth in society.

The Use of Deepfakes in Espionage

The implications extend far beyond pranks or viral videos. Deepfake technology has been creeping into the realm of espionage and political manipulation for years. These days, we have the potential for deepfake technology to extend beyond public manipulation into the realm of modern espionage.

Cue Jonna Mendez, former Chief of Disguise for the CIA. Mendez's career was marked by her expertise in creating and employing elaborate disguises to protect CIA operatives and ensure the success of their missions. One of her most famous exploits involved the use of a highly convincing deepfake mask.

In a high-profile demonstration of the agency's capabilities, Mendez briefed President George H.W. Bush wearing a deepfake mask. This mask was so realistic the president failed to recognize it as such, sitting just three feet from Jonna. The briefing was conducted without Bush realizing that the person standing before him was not who she appeared to be.