House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Torey Cervantes's avatar
Torey Cervantes
Jun 8, 2024

Ironically the drug use and firearm are probably the smallest of his crimes. Peddling his father’s influence to foreign nations is far more serious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Dash's avatar
Dash
Jun 8, 2024Edited

Remember when Biden said he was going to “restore dignity” in the White House? These people are Jerry Springer level white trash with money. Except the money comes from selling all of us out. 10% to the Big Guy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture