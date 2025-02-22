Elon’s antics continue to grow more bizarre by the day. One minute he’s moving himself into the White House, the next he’s wielding a chainsaw at CPAC with a perpetually bad haircut under that cap forcing even his staunchest supporters to finally question his sanity. Or at the very least, his sobriety.

Is it the ketamine?

Earlier on IG:

For those who don’t obsessively track trending sagas on X, Elon is back in the headlines thanks to a brand new custody battle with Ashley St. Clair, the mother of his (alleged) 13th child.

I know there are more, but for the sake of swift reporting:

Ashley filed two petitions in a Manhattan court: one to formally establish paternity and another seeking sole legal custody of their child.

According to her, Musk has only met their son three times in total, during a brief fall 2024 window. Their first encounter was in NYC on September 21, followed by another short visit that same day, and a final, 30-minute meeting in Austin, Texas, on November 30.

Beyond those brief moments, Ashley claims Elon has shown no interest in their child—no requests for photos, no inquiries about his well-being, no future contact.

Seriously, the details are sad. He wasn’t even present for the birth.

In her filings, Ashley paints Elon as an absentee father, asking the court to grant her full custody. She argues that she has been the sole caretaker and that Elon has been absent in all decision-making for their son.

The filings also detail their relationship’s origins, which began in May 2023. Their child was conceived in early January 2024, in St. Barths, and Ashley gave birth on September 17, 2024.

While Elon has verbally acknowledged the child as his, messages included in the filings reveal his hesitation about officially claiming the baby.

After receiving a post-birth photo, Elon initially responded warmly, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend," but then used security concerns as an excuse to keep the situation shrouded in secrecy. He allegedly worried that if they made a mistake, their baby would never know his father.

Ashley pointed out the absence of his name on the birth certificate.

His response: "Necessary for now."

"Only the paranoid survive," Musk wrote in another exchange, adding, "Loose lips sink ships."

He was apparently determined to keep the news of another child from breaking right before the election. But despite keeping his distance, Elon was still eager to expand his family, texting Ashley just two months after the birth: "I want to knock you up again."

In February 2025, he messaged about their future: "Well, we do have a legion of kids to make."

Ashley claims she tried to settle the matter privately, suggesting Elon take a paternity test and add his last name to their child, but after failing to reach an agreement, she decided to take legal action.

This custody battle comes on the heels of a public outburst from Grimes, mother to three more of Elon’s children. She publicly called him out on X over an alleged medical crisis involving one of their kids. Grimes, frantic and fed up, tweeted, "Plz respond about our child's medical crisis." She accused Elon of ignoring her calls and skipping meetings, warning that their child could suffer lifelong consequences if he didn’t act.

Users were alarmed when they noticed her posts were mysteriously vanishing from X, disappearing in real-time, which she could not explain.