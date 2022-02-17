Can we talk about how Gwen always gets it right.

In the latest issue of Architectural Digest we have our first glimpse into Paltrow’s California dream house. Her first ground-up build designed and decorated with the help of designer Brigette Romanek, a long time friend aiding her in this chapter she describes as a “long and arduous journey” working to combine functional elements of the old world charm she is drawn to, balanced by the modern amenities she endorses.

The indoor spa looks pulled from an ancient fairytale. Where the $400 oils and potions go to thrive.

The overall vibe: a worldly mingling of past homes she’s lived in previously “Parisian apartment set within an old European barn, something with high ceilings, flooded with light, a place that feels generous yet manageable at the same time.”

The location, she says was decided based on a longstanding love of Montecito, stemming from a brief stint at UCSB when she was studying acting.

“Paltrow first fell under the spell of Montecito during her two semesters at UC Santa Barbara, before she decamped to pursue a career in acting. “I’ve always gravitated toward Santa Barbara. Even when I was living in London, we’d take the kids there for holidays. It was our sweet gem of an escape in the U.S.,” she says. On one visit in 2015, Paltrow checked in on Redfin, her “favorite pornography app,” and discovered a generous lot for sale with a teardown but tons of potential. “It was like Grey Gardens,” she recalls. “There were wild animals living there and swarms of bugs, but I fell in love with the land and the views.”

The end result is nothing less than we’d expect from Gwen. As much as I tend to personally reject the idea of different flooring in every room, and uber contemporary art & lighting fixtures (by nature I’m more of a traditionalist) I have to say I appreciate how bold she went with it all, and how much the end result reflects her character. You can see much thought went into every inch of it.

My favorite part is the kitchen fireplace. That texture is unique and stunning. The couches too, gorgeous.

It’s the kind of house that certainly subscribes to the decorating golden rule of “live with what you love.”

A feat always easier with all that dough.

“A home should reflect the physicality and ethos of its owner, and this house takes its cues from Gwyneth’s height, beauty, and focus on distillation. You see it in the tall bones, the attenuated proportions, the radiused corners, and the slender molding profiles,” Standefer avers. “The house is built around extremely precise, thoughtful spaces that we refined again and again for years.”

Sifting through the comments on You Tube, I didn’t see one that wasn’t fawning.

“Props to Gwyneth for giving as much credit as she could. Not everyone who does these tours credit the artists, businesses, and designers that helped them put their homes together.”

“The comments she made about not facing her kids while cooking was really nice and surprising. I’ve never thought about it, but it’s true and it says a lot about their relationship.”

“I love how much she says she loves things. You can tell she appreciates everything that went into making her home. She really seems grateful. It’s refreshing.”

“There are things I wouldn't enjoy living with in this house but I appreciate her apparent joy in it. Also, I really want to see the spa the way I would leave it, with candles and bottles of nice smelling things around. It looked too much like it was waiting for someone to move it. I feel like there is always a POD outside where they put all of their real stuff.”

“Her home is lovely even though it is pretty much polar opposite from my own taste. I love that she took elements of her past homes and put them into this one. I also agree that it's great knowing the names of all the people and/or firms that helped put the home together. She said something that resonated with me for when I do my kitchen remodel in a few years and I will have to truly consider if it's feasible because it's so true - the range in the middle so your back isn't to where your guests are. I'm always looking at a wall when I cook (which is all the time) so this was a great point and one I will take to heart. Thanks Gwyneth!”

“This home is quite simply a masterpiece.”

“Lovely dwelling. I'm a single guy so I would do a different living room. Love the detail of the walls and floors and shows a confidence in her tastes. I need a Hollywood career lol”

“This is when Libra is decorating <3 Perfect union of beauty and comfort. Very, very beautiful”

“Finally a celebrity that does something totally dope with their money! Stylish, clean, and luxurious.”

The Goop Store in SF doesn’t look too shabby either. Adding to my list of to-sees next time I’m in the area.

Like, great. Do I need giant candles in my life?

*And what is the dress she’s wearing? Not that I can afford it, but …