For those of you who missed it or didn’t tune into nearly 8 hours of Candace Owen’s Becomin Brigitte series, you may be wondering what the fuss is all about. A loyal reader here offered to break it all down as a single sitting read.

Take it away, Cassie!

Ask Yourself: Why would the president of France send 2 legal letters to a Youtuber?

Why would a mother of three (soon to be four) increase her security and double down on her claims instead of backing down in the face of legal threats? What would cause a woman to taunt a political leader on the internet, saying, “I really hope they file that lawsuit”?

In Case You Missed it, Here is Everything You Need to Know About The Becoming Brigitte Series.

The Core Claim

Candace claims that the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, was born a man. (This reporting she believes is the reason she was fired by the Daily Wire.) After sifting through the evidence and jumping off of the investigative work of Xavier Poussard and other brave journalists, she concludes that Brigitte was actually born the man who she claims to be her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux. And finally, she believes that in addition to Brigitte Macron having statutorily raped and groomed her husband from the age of 14, that they may also be related to one another.

The Legal Letters

Candace has received 2 legal letters from Élysée Palace (The French equivalent of the White House). The first was an astounding 100 pages, and the second was much shorter, just a page and a half, but quite fiery.

The second legal letter

It’s important to note that in neither letter do the Macron’s lawyers deny the claims Candace makes; rather they nit-pick insignificant inaccuracies (like her speculation that a photo of Brigitte was re-colorized), which is the same tactic they’ve used to bury multiple journalists who have dared to look into Brigitte’s origins in legal battles. Not once have they sued on the claims of transgenderism.

In response to the first letter, Candace replied via email with 21 yes-or-no questions seeking clarification on aspects of Brigitte’s early life, such as the authenticity of certain photographs, possible name changes, and details about her family relationships. She promised that if the legal team could answer them, she would correct the record and pull her Youtube series. She even offered to fly to France for an in-person interview with Brigitte so she could correct the record personally. After 10 days of waiting for a reply, her inbox remained empty; so Candace marched on.

(Update after the conclusion of the series: In a livestream from 2/21/25, Candace informs her audience that the Macron’s legal firm now claims that they never received these questions. Candace accuses them of lying about this.)

Gaslighting the Public

Emmanuel Macron, France’s youngest president in history, was virtually politically unknown until about a year before he became president in 2017 (still in office since his re-election in 2022). Candace compares his meteoric and out-of-the-blue rise to Barack Obama’s.

Since Emmanuel was a new public figure, the French press descended on the couple to learn more about them; the obvious age-gap between Emmanuel and Brigitte needing to be addressed. While the press originally said that he was 17 years old and she was 37 years old when they first met, this claim was debunked, with school records revealing that the couple was actually 24 years apart, Emmanuel 15 years old and Brigitte 39 years old. This age discrepancy would have made their relationship not legal in France; thus the motivation to cover it up. (It’s worth noting that, if Candace’s theory about her being born Jean-Michel is correct, Brigitte would have actually been 45 at the time of their meeting.)

Another lie from the press is that when Brigitte met Emmanuel, she was a hot, Claudia Schiffer-esque teacher in mini skirts; the teacher all the boys had a crush on and all the girls wanted to be. They made it seem as though Emmanuel won this great prize by catching the cougar teacher.

However, once photos of Brigitte from that time saw the light of day, it was very clear that she was not the “hot teacher” type. The French public began to wonder what else was a lie.

Brigitte at the School in Amiens

At the helm of orchestrating this positive press campaign was Michèle “Mimi” Marchand, the woman who runs BestImage Agency (which owned exclusive rights to images of the couple). Any journalist who wanted to write a piece on the newly elected Macron’s needed to go through her. The process of attaining photos was described as a “police interrogation” with motives being harshly questioned; a very unusual experience for a journalist seeking to write a fluff piece about their new and mysterious president and his wife.

Mimi Marchand and Brigitte Macron

Despite her obvious value to the presidential couple, Mimi was cut off from the Macron’s after it was revealed that she had helped protect the reputation of someone (the son of a billionaire Brigitte was close friends with) who had multiple child pornography convictions. This is just one of many shady things Mimi has done throughout the years, including spending time in prison for forgery.

In retaliation to being cut off, Mimi allegedly orchestrated a strategic media leak in Closer magazine about Brigitte Macron being spotted at the American Hospital in Paris for cosmetic surgery. While the magazine didn't name the surgeon directly, they included a telling clue as to who it was by quoting his favorite expression: "woman's flesh, ideal clay". This uniquely identified Dr. Patrick Bui, who is known for specializing in facial feminization surgery for transgender patients.

What made this leak particularly significant was Brigitte's strong reaction to it. According to journalist Xavier Poussard, while Brigitte had ignored previous media coverage of her cosmetic procedures (including with a Dr. Sidney Ohana in The Express), she publicly condemned Closer for invasion of privacy. Pussard attributed the specific mention of Dr. Bui, known for transgender surgeries, to such a strong response.

Despite this, Brigitte still doesn’t go to great lengths to hide her association with Dr. Bui; She can be seen photographed with him, and in 2023 Emmanuel awarded him the French Legion of Honor (the American equivalent of the Medal of Honor).

Brigitte Macron seen with Dr. Patrick Bui

Strange Public Life

Giving national awards to transgender surgeons isn’t the only way the Macron’s have been open about some of their perversions. Here are some oddities Candace pointed out in the couple's public life since ascending to office:

In his presidential portrait, Emmanuel had a book by André Gide, “Les nourritures terrestres” (translated, “The Fruits of the Earth”). Gide is a self-admitted pederast (a boy-only pedophile), and the book details some of his sexual experiences with under-age Muslim boys.

The official Presidential portrait, Gide book circled in pink