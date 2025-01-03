We survived the year-end frenzy: mystery drones trailing angel orbs, Jimmy Carter's passing, symbolic Cybertruck explosions outside Trump Tower, and whispers of sleeper cells stoking domestic terrorism. And then, just when it seemed things couldn't get worse, Meghan Markle resurfaced on Instagram with yet another rebrand—a limp attempt to channel Martha Stewart or Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP empire. If I recall, her last venture dabbled in apple orchards and artisan jams—or something equally absurd.

No one I know was asking for more Meghan Markle. We were doing just fine without her. Her last Netflix project was a public embarrassment, capped off by her mocking the Queen—a stunt even Harry couldn't justify after their parade of dirty PR moves dragged the royal family through the mud. Add a soulless podcast that fizzled after one season, and it's no surprise that nothing she does sticks. Each of these “new” endeavors only succeeds at magnifying her self-obsession. Now, clinging to the duchess title she previously scorned, she's shoving her way back into the spotlight as the influencer she's always dreamed of being—Tig 2.0—with a bloated studio budget.

Shame on Netflix for forcing insufferable women on us after everything we've endured.

Amid this dreary doomsday cycle, my DMs have become a welcome escape. Fashion is the decided distraction everyone seems desperate for right now.

Enter Bettina Anderson and the quiet revival of high glamour in the political scene. Alongside Melania's impeccably tailored Ralph Lauren suits commanding attention, Don Jr.'s new flame is earning a spotlight of her own. Bettina made a dazzling debut at Mar-a-Lago's New Year's Eve celebration wearing a strapless nude ballgown edged in silver.

Up front, everyone looked flawless: Don Sr. in a classic tux, Elon Musk and his suited brood awkwardly folding into the scene, and Melania in a chic black gown caught laughing, dancing, even sharing a kiss (on the mouth!) with Donald at the stroke of midnight. "I need to know everything about that woman," a follower messaged about Bettina. My group chats lit up with similar intrigue and admiration, cementing her place as a budding style icon for the conservative sector (who could really use it).

The New Year's Eve dress: Ellie Saab.

While recent appearances have officially framed Don and Bettina as a couple in tabloid lore, proof of their relationship has been quietly unfolding for weeks—the two were photographed on a romantic Italian getaway and spending Christmas at Mar-a-Lago with the family.

Despite his new romance, Don Jr. told Page Six he and Kimberly Guilfoyle "will never stop caring for each other."

"We will always share a special bond," he added before noting he "could not be more proud" of Guilfoyle, who is headed to Greece as the U.S. ambassador.

For the Trumps, breakups are treated like business deals—amicable conclusions to ventures that didn’t pan out.

We're just here for the inauguration dresses. Who’s going to play Joan Rivers?