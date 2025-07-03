Hello, and happy Independence Day Eve. I’ve got so many posts lined up to share, but the order of things—due to breaking events—is pushing some out first. The latest updates say we’re just hours away from the big, beautiful bill passing. It’s officially reached the final vote stage. Huge thanks to Aaron for weeding through it on behalf of those of us still trying to make sense of what it is and how any of this actually works.

The Big Beautiful Bill is headed back to the House of Representatives after the Senate did its typical carve-outs of anything meaningful and doubled down on spending. I find myself perpetually frustrated by how our government works. The campaign of promises and soaring rhetoric is always replaced by the same old nonsense. All the hope and promise of a government that is derived from the consent of the governed is tossed out for political expediency, every damn time. Bills that take sixteen hours to read, when read straight, are the norm in Washington. So much paper, so little accomplished. We are told this is how it has to be in order to get anything done. Some Senator from North Carolina needs his pound of flesh in order to secure his vote. Another Representative from middle Ohio needs her pet project included to get her vote, and on and on it goes until all that is in it is spending. It reminds me of the “science” behind the vaccines. All we are ever shown is the good to justify the statistics, but all the injuries and deaths that come from them are ignored. On the net, the whole enterprise is a loser. The Big Beautiful Bill, and any others of them that have come down the pike in the last 30 years, are all the same. Filled with promises of cuts and spending reductions, but laden with pork and debt so large that the cuts are infinitesimal in the scope of it all. It’s standard Washington smoke and mirrors. Run out to the nearest camera and defend your party’s recklessness with talking points about billions of dollars in cuts, when you vote to spend trillions. The magnitude of the money in this bill is incomprehensible to the human mind. I heard Michael Malice discussing how this short circuit actually works.

“If I had a friend and I said he was really tall, and you asked me how tall, and I said 6’10”, you would say, Oh yeah, that’s pretty tall, but you can understand that. If I said my friend is 20 feet tall or apricot tall, your mind would not be able to comprehend it.”

That’s the old Washington trick. The numbers are so large that no one can understand them. They will always tie it to a percentage of GDP or as a percentage relative to World War 2, or some other far off, un-relatable statistic that allows us to head back to our dome drinks from Starbucks and see if Kim had some new ass implants done. That bulging reality we can see with our own eyes —Trillions and Whackadillions? Not so much.

There was a confrontation with a reporter and Lisa Murkowski when she was asked about her vote for the Big Beautiful Bill. Her silence said so much more than her actual words. These people are mostly theater. The bureaucracy is the machine that runs everything. There is almost nothing they can do. They can fiddle with a few billion dollars here and there so they can tell their constituents they listened to them and followed through on their campaign promises, but they have no power. That realization is more evident than ever. We have a president and a cabinet who have said they want to make sweeping changes to everything, but they are powerless.

Bobby Kennedy can’t get the reports from the CDC after six months of asking. The whole thing is like the record store in High Fidelity. “I can't fire them. I hired these guys for three days a week and they just started showing up, every day. That was four years ago.” The people supposedly in charge can’t even get the simple things accomplished because the bureaucrats are like Jack Black at the record store. Permanent, and filled with a self-righteousness that no one can overcome.

Many on X, including the Wonderboy Elon, believe this is about some kind of dishonesty or disingenuous rug pull of the campaign promises. Nothing could be further from the truth. This is how the thing works, and Washington loves it. They see Trump and RFK Jr., and the rest of the “suits” as a speed bump in their agenda.

“Wait it out.”

“Stall it out.”

“The midterms are coming, and the Democrats will help us get this all turned around.”

“Tell Bobby that we have to get the papers from the vault. It’s going to take a minute. And when he asks again tomorrow. Tell him you sent the one-legged, one-eyed man down to do it, and it’s going to be a little more time.”

The Washingtonians know that Kim’s arse is much more interesting than waiting around to see if peg-leg Pete got the docs to Bobby. By Monday, they assert through experience, the public will have moved on.

So Elon, X-rants about starting a new party and supporting Thomas Massie, all to the hyperventilation of those who were already done with Trump or the Government in general, and everyone gets excited about the possibilities of changing Washington with a third party. I’m a wounded veteran of that movement, and I have to say, it’s not the way to solve this. Spending and debt, and the burden of a leviathan government, is the right diagnosis, but putting Red, Blue, or Purple meat into a broken grinder will result in the same rotten sausage on the other side. The cure will be worse than the disease.

I will always ask about the bigger picture. How in the world did we get here? How is a government that is supposedly elected by the people of a nation so antithetical to the desires of the masses? Why are our heroes from the campaign neutralized in that silly swamp?

If I were really on my libertarian talking points, I would point to the creation of the Federal Reserve and the ruination of our money by a collusion filled system of government and banking, but I’ve talked all about that a thousand times, and frankly, it’s like telling someone that my friend is Apricots tall. No one cares. It’s the system we have, and it is the spine of all that causes the troubles, but despite the more libertarian leaning congressmen like Rand Paul and Thomas Massie, the Fed isn’t ending without a total economic collapse and more likely a terrible war. So we have to find ways to fix this without the apocalypse being the most expedient vehicle.

I’ve been listening to Oren Cass of the American Compass think-tank a lot recently, and his discussion about economics and conservatism in America. He is profoundly different in his way of thinking from the standard folks at the Heritage Foundation or the CATO Institute. He sees the American economy from a very unorthodox perspective, especially within the constructs of Conservative economic theory. He’s no fanboy of Milton Friedman or Hayek. He thinks the answers are something much more in line with early American values, like constraint, obligation, and neighborliness. If you have read my work at all, I am certain you are not shocked at my affinity for his way of thinking.

His belief that adding self-restraint to the economic theory of the past 50 years is very intriguing. Our maximalist society has made us into an entirely different species. We lost our humanity in all of it and decided that the best version of being a human is the homo-economicus one. Pursue all the wealth and crap you can, because those who die with the most money and stuff wins. It’s turned us into something we were never designed to be, and because politics is always downstream of culture, our government looks much more like our homo-economicus selves than that of a rational and reasonable, civic-driven body looking out for the interests of the people. Logically speaking, what you focus on expands, and so our fixation with money and economics has created a government that does the same.

“Part of it is we have adopted this sort of what I call market fundamentalism, where economists and, and their way of thinking have somehow persuaded a lot of people that no, no, no, just everybody choosing what they think is is good for them at every moment with no constraints is actually the way to optimize welfare for themselves, for the nation, for the economy. And that's just not true.” — Oren Cass

We were warned by Robert F. Kennedy in the 60s about our fixation on the gross domestic product as a measure of our health and success as a nation, and sadly, only the hippies listened.

If I have one outstanding disappointment with our people, much of it rests on the Boomer generation. I can’t lay all of it at their feet, because they are only a product of their upbringings, but the political class of that generation has left America a soulless, debt-laden, immoral people. Their fixation on self-gratification through sex, drugs, and wealth accumulation is substantially to blame for this wilderness that we find ourselves in as a nation. Before you grab the pitchforks for my criticism of Grandma, hear me out. This generation has been spoiled from the beginning. A generation that went to the most atrocious war in history came home and did all they could to make sure that their children, the baby boom generation, were never put in the same position they were.

They genuinely believed that keeping America in a dominant position around the world, and creating a new American Empire, was worth whatever the costs. If that security came as a result of depriving and shortchanging our own nation and its infrastructure, culture, or ethos, war was more hell than they could dream could ever dream possible was worth the decay of our own nation. It was better to live poor and in peace than it was to have war. The spider web we live in today was the result of their groundwork. The Builder generation started USAID, the CIA, foreign aid, and the obsession with skirmishes abroad for a supposed peace at home. Many I know from the Boomer generation have said that they preferred the little wars abroad in order to keep us from going to a major war. They fundamentally believed that this is how the system works. If we are willing to fight them over there, they won’t fight us here. I think I remember that slogan from a Bush Jr. at some point in the last forever war.

So the Big Beautiful Bill is a manifestation of the Boomer era philosophy, and no matter if that generation is nearing its end of time in power, the system they built is so large and so entangled, it will outlast the last gasp of the Boomer generation’s breath.

Here’s Oren Cass again, describing why this system, which so many of us feel has betrayed the average American, is still loved and embraced by a political class from the Boomer generation that is out of touch:

“But I also think part of what we saw happen is that we went through the Boomers lived a life where everything did just seem to work that…you had these folks like Milton Friedman as a classic example of someone who was sort of making this very public case that, literally his best work is called Free to Choose, right? That was the mantra, and what Americans were experiencing in American Society was that this just worked. Because we weren't paying attention to it, and we're instead taking for granted all of that institutional capital we had built up in the American culture, because we were taking for granted that we were the dominant industrial power, far and away ahead of anybody else. It felt like, ‘oh, you don't have to worry about these things.’ You can just leave people free to choose. They will just make these kinds of decisions. The investors will just invest in the best things. We will get the best innovation. We will create the good jobs. This is just how things work.”

If all you've ever known is that this is how things work, why would you ever doubt that it will keep working? The Boomer generation, especially those who have spent a career in politics and within the winners circle of the economy, in which all of this worked for them, have no interest in seeing it ended. Why would they? They captured savings from all of this government spending by watching their property escalate in price as their basis stayed low and the rest of society’s dollar values evaporated. I don’t blame the Washingtonians for wanting to preserve this. Nancy Pelosi has given herself, and those closest to her, six lifetimes’ worth of unlimited wealth. She wrote the rules, traded the stocks ahead of the rules she was writing, and made a fortune. So did Dick Cheney and the Bushes and the Clintons. Everyone with half a brain and no appetite for restraint was in on the heist.

I don’t want to spend a bunch of time bashing Boomers. Many of them who are not in the political and elite versions of America feel the same desperation that the rest of us feel; besides, generational stereotypes always fall flat. But it is worth noting that the selfish nature of those who led their generation has left the rest of America in far more trouble than when they inherited it.

There are good people in the political class who want this to change, but it isn’t relevant what they want. Trump is advocating for the Big Beautiful Bill because this is the best he is going to get with the miserable Republican army of mediocrity he has to go to battle with in Congress. Bobby is out there trying to unravel the mess in health care, to a litany of insubordinate behaviors and obstinacy. The Pentagon? Can’t be touched.

Elon Musk, the most trustworthy of the least trustworthy billionaires, has egg on his face, and his entire meltdown is more about that than anything. He went to Washington and spent hours, weeks and months trying to cut waste and fraud, and what he realized after his time was up was that none of the people who are the actors in the theater have any real intentions of changing the system. He wanted to break it, like all Silicon Valley bros tend to, but he underestimated how little the people who are there wanted it broken. They could take their pictures with him, pat him on the back, and take a test drive in the Teslers, but they would laugh behind his back every time he left the room. If you want to know why he’s pissed, it’s because he thinks he wasted his time. Many of us feel the same about the entire apparatus. Why bother? We end up with Mitt Romney and Bob Dole anyway.

President Trump gave people a lot of hope in this area of the debt. He seemed serious about wanting to cut it, and the people around him, like Elon, Tulsi, and RFJ Jr., all hit the campaign trail in earnest, discussing the need for the debt to be reduced. What everyone failed to understand is that in a fake system that depends on the flow of printed money from the Fed and other borrowing mechanisms, there is nothing that the people in the belly of the beast can stop spending on. The thought of an American Empire scaling back is as terrifying as the baby oil charades outside the Diddy trial. The people in Washington have to have the money flowing because they believe global stability is dependent on it. If we aren’t sending money to the Mullahs and the Rebels, and their enemies, we lose the empire, and we will be right back at the doorstep of World War.

Mr. Cass spoke about it again:

“There are many people who still are (interested in seeing the system remain intact) among those for whom this has all worked right. Because there is still a class of people, certainly in the United States. If you are highly educated, living in certain regions, older if you are the beneficiary and have all the savings from the golden era. (and others who) are doing very well, because they have immersed themselves in a culture that says, well, we are here because we deserve to be here, right in our wonderful meritocracy. It is we who are supposed to be the winners and the ones who make the decisions for everybody else. And let's look at just some economic statistics, like our TVs are bigger than ever. We have more stuff than ever. And so let's keep the good times rolling. The problem is that it’s only a small percentage of the country, though, in that position.”

The bill is neither Trump’s doing nor his fault. Should he be advocating for something better? God, I would hope he would, but he’s also a savvy player in negotiations, and he isn’t about to give up a victory over what he might view as an insignificant addition of debt. He, more than anyone who has held that spot in government, knows just how vastly rigged the whole thing is against the American citizen and how debt has had a pretty inconsequential impact on the American Empire thus far. Different than any of his predecessors from the Boomer generation in politics, I think that he realizes that the Empire comes at the expense of the people at home and that eventually the goal is to stop that insufferable system. The question is, can he change it? And it is hard to say he can in our system without the cooperation and buy in of Congress, and presently…they suck. If there is any group of people in America who are more out of touch with reality, it would be hard to find them. Watching Representative Mace show up today in her pajamas after a dramatic “Road Trip” in a hundred-thousand-dollar luxury van felt a lot like a former Queen of France discussing cake shortly before she found her way to the wrong side of the revolution. Politics reflects our culture. We have made economics and world dominance the pinnacle points of our values — and I will say it, led by the Boomer generation who never saw an opportunity to elevate themselves go to waste.

One night in Washington years ago, when my family took a trip there, I found my dad tearing up as he stood looking at the Korean War memorial. His father had fought in it and won the Bronze Star for bravery. He began to speak softly about the entire moment. “I think of these men who are represented in this memorial, and I get so angry with my generation. What did we do when we came back from war? We had to build ourselves a memorial. The men who went to serve their country in this war and all the other wars memorialized on this mall saw it as a service to their fellow countrymen. My generation saw it as a chance to make sure they were celebrated.”

I don’t know if that’s really what motivated the people behind the Vietnam Memorial, but other actions in Washington over the last 40 years might indicate that the sentiment my father felt isn’t that big of an extrapolation. The political class of the Boomer generation has built the system that has given us the Big Beautiful Bill, and sadly, until we find a new army who are more willing to disassemble the whole thing, we will be back here at this terrible well year after year until a revolution, or a collapse. Am I frustrated by all of this? Absolutely. My generation is the first one that will not be wealthier than its parents. And my kids, no matter what I try to do, short of signing up for money at the tit of the government, will be poorer than me. It’s a tragedy and a waste of incredible wealth and culturally embedded knowledge about what it means to live within the American system. It remains tragic, but blaming Trump or his team is misdirected. The system marches slowly and has been designed to never break. Elon found out the hard way, the rest of us, without a war chest of billions and an escape rocket to Mars, will be resigned to watching the slow death of the American Empire unless we find a new army.