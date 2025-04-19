With everything going on, I really really didn’t want to write about ladies in space. But at this point, the only thing more bloated than a Blue Origin rocket is the spectacle surrounding it.

What was pitched to us as a historic feminist leap —a milestone for women in space! —played more like an SNL skit or an April Fools' prank staged by the Real Housewives of Planet Bezos.

Even now, one really understands the whole point of it.

Was glam in “space” the central mission?

Before liftoff, Katy Perry declared: “Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”

“Who wouldn't get glam before the flight?!” added Lauren Sánchez, as if orbital lash extensions were standard NASA protocol.

Aisha Bowe (one of the few onboard with actual aerospace credentials) proudly reported: “I skydived in Dubai with similar hair to make sure I would be good. I took it for a dry run.”

All that prep, just to blast women 62 miles up to snap selfies in floating formation?

Also, Blue Origin flights are fully automated. So it was more theme park ride than mission control. An $80 million roller coaster launch.

Real or fake, I was (am) mostly uninterested. But I will say — at least Elon’s stunts have style? Bezos’, on the other hand, are always cringe-inducing. Are they moon competitors now? If so, does this mean we’ll be subjected to an unsightly Zuck rocket next?

I kept wondering who this was supposed to inspire. Did anyone really need to see what a billionaire’s fiancée and her glam squad look like in zero gravity?

What did we do to deserve a high-altitude influencer shoot?

We’re still dealing with the Kardashians’ lingering influence here on Earth.

Overall, the general public wasn’t impressed. The consensus? Mockery. It looked like an absurdly expensive Six Flags for the 1 percent.

Though to be fair, everything Katy Perry did was a perfect fit. Everything she does is some form of performative feminism. She could’ve used her platform to spotlight women in STEM. Instead, she floated around the hub singing What a Wonderful World, decked out in heavy lashes and a glittery flight suit, cradling a daisy like some kind of poetic prop for the camera.

“Daisies grow through cement,” she explained, misty-eyed.

Meanwhile, Gayle King looked like someone just called to tell her that her dog died, trailing behind this orbital bridal party inside a capsule shaped like a vintage vibrator.

“How much would it take for you to do this?” a friend text.

“Not for all the money in the world,” I replied.

According to Alex Jones