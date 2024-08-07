Photos By Denise Bovee

Continuing on our summer campaign boating tour, we made the jump from Cape Cod to Newport, Rhode Island, following the Kennedy clambake to meet up with friends, one of them being Sean Spicer, a Rhode Island native. Not only did Sean draft a detailed guide for us before we arrived, but he also offered a boat ride at dusk for the ideal introduction to his corner of town. A couple of nights later, we went out again for lobster night at the naval base.

At-sea coverage is becoming a signature here. Hopefully, you’re enjoying it. Never in a million years would I have guessed a summer in my 40s might take me straight from the Kennedy Compound to sight seeing with Trump’s former press secretary, but I don’t question the extraordinary timeline we’ve landed in.

As for Sean, his sea roots are legit; he went to college to sail and is still actively involved in the Navy reserves. After meeting up at Hammet Wharf, we set sail into the waters of Narragansett Bay. The salt-tinged breeze at sunset was a refreshing extension of the dreamy Hyannis Port excursion but poor Hayes was hanging by a thread. He’d had enough of the failed seasick remedies.

“All these guys you like now have boats,” he grumbled on the walk over. “It’s like you’re picking friends because they take you on boats.”

I thanked him for noticing.

“These shoes make me look like Grandpa,” he added, pointing to tan leather sperrys.

“No, like a young Ted Kennedy,” I corrected him.

The first night, we spent an hour circling the waters learning odd facts about town. No crime, plenty of old money. Mike grilled Sean on his thoughts about mounting war threats—namely China (the biggest). At the front, when speed picked up, Denise and I laughed too loud with wind whipping hair against our faces.

The sun cut through gray skies as we drifted past a quaintly curated coastline where the Newport Folk Festival, a stage I romanticized since high school because it’s where Dylan notoriously abandoned folk purists in favor of an electric guitar, was setting up.

“This is the best town we’ve ever been to,” Mike said as we drove around looking for a hotel—a declaration he would come to repeat many times during our stay.

As dedicated tour guide, Sean indulged us with a tale about a major Newport sore point: the 1983 America's Cup, “a very dark day in American history.” The Australians, with their innovative winged keel, defeated the New York Yacht Club's Liberty. The loss ended the 132-year winning streak of Newport's status as the host of the prestigious race. A shocking defeat that left a lasting mark on the sailing community.

On our water drives, I also learned that Sean's career is as diverse as it is impressive. He attended Portsmouth Abbey School for high school and then went on to Connecticut College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in government. Later, he earned a Master of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport. He earned his commission in the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1999 and rose to the rank of commander. His service includes time at the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. This military background provided the foundation for his later role as White House Press Secretary under Trump.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration—period," he famously asserted during his first official briefing. I remember watching, probably rolling my eyes in my living room. I loathed Republicans at the time. He also criticized the media's coverage for spinning Fake News, stating, "The narrative is that we are not being transparent. That is a false narrative."

Now look at me, printing and selling the slogan on T-shirts.

Sean Spicer’s Perfect Newport Day Trip

Morning Activities

Newport Harbor Shuttle

Start your day with a delightful tour on the Newport Harbor Shuttle. This convenient shuttle service allows you to hop on and off at various stops throughout the harbor, including Goat Island and Fort Adams. You can even bring your own beverages and snacks aboard! Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for kids, departing from Perrotti Park near the Marriott. This is a budget-friendly and efficient way to see the harbor and its attractions. For more details, visit Newport Harbor Shuttle.

Explore Brick Market Alley

After your harbor tour, take a stroll through Brick Market Alley. Continue down America’s Cup Avenue to Bowen’s and Bannister’s Wharfs. Here, you can indulge in a bowl of chowder at the Black Pearl – a must-try, though perhaps not worth a full meal.

Midday Shopping and Sightseeing

Lower Thames Street

Head to lower Thames Street for some more shopping. Walk as far as O’Brien’s Bar to explore local stores and boutiques.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Tennis Hall of Fame

Continue up America’s Cup Avenue, which becomes Memorial Drive, and visit St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the historic site where the Kennedys were married. Just a few blocks further, you’ll find the Tennis Hall of Fame on Bellevue Avenue. While the museum is best for tennis aficionados, the grass courts are worth a look. Nearby, you’ll find more shopping opportunities.

Lunch Options

Newport Lobster Shack

For a casual and affordable lobster meal, head to the Newport Lobster Shack at the bottom of Long Wharf, around the corner from the Marriott and across from the Wyndham. This spot offers fresh seafood without the long lines or need for reservations.

Coffee Break

Coffee lovers should check out Springline Coffee on Bannister’s Wharf, a cozy spot just down from the Black Pearl.

Afternoon Adventures

Easton’s Beach (First Beach)

Easton’s Beach, also known as First Beach, is about half a mile further down the road after Bellevue. It’s a great spot to relax and enjoy the ocean.

Mansion Tours

No trip to Newport is complete without touring the famous mansions. The Breakers and The Elms are top recommendations, showcasing the opulent summer homes of America’s wealthy families like the Vanderbilts. You can catch a transit bus or shuttle from the bus station to the mansions. For more information, visit Newport Mansions.

Save the Bay Aquarium

Located in the bus station at 23 America’s Cup Avenue, the new Save the Bay Aquarium is perfect for families, offering an engaging experience for kids. Learn more at Save the Bay.

Evening Entertainment

Newport Gulls Game

Catch a Newport Gulls game at Cardine’s Field (20 America’s Cup Avenue). This college baseball league offers fun and affordable entertainment for families.

Ryan’s Family Arcade

If it rains, head to Ryan’s Family Arcade on Thames Street, across from Bowen’s and Bannister’s Wharf, for some indoor fun.

Dining Options

Family-Friendly Restaurants

Red Parrot

O’Brien’s (Irish)

Tavern on Broadway

FastNet Pub

Pasta Beach

Nickolas (Pizza)

Sardellas (Italian)

Bar Cino

Brick Alley Pub

Fifth Element

Thames Street Kitchen

Near First Beach

Diegos

Tickets

Atlantic Grille

Nicer/Adult Restaurants (Reservations Recommended)

22 Bowen

Clarke Cook House

White Horse Tavern

Black Pearl

Giusto

Scales (Seafood)

Additional Recommendations

Farmers Market

Visit the farmers market on Wednesdays at Bellevue and Memorial for local produce, seafood, bakery items, and unique Newport gifts.

Scenic Views

Castle Hill offers stunning views of Newport and the bay. Though reservations can be tough and it’s pricey, it’s worth visiting for a drink on the lawn. OceanCliff next door is another great option.

For a printable map of Newport, visit Newport Harbor Shuttle Map.

"Donald Trump recognizes that a good leader is going to protect America's interests by making sure that we have a relationship with Russia: that our interests are protected, not theirs."​ — Sean Spicer

"Journalists and everyone in America has a constitutional right to express themselves or write what they want to write."​ — Sean Spicer

St. Mary's Church

The Kennedy history is rich in Newport. Jacqueline Bouvier’s childhood home is located there. Hammersmith Farm, a Victorian mansion on an expansive green lot across from the sea, is where her wedding reception was held.

JFK and Jackie were married at St. Mary's Church on September 12, 1953. Known for its striking Gothic Revival architecture and stunning stained-glass windows, it provided an elegant setting for the high-profile society wedding attended by over 700 guests, including many prominent political figures and celebrities. Jackie wore an exquisite gown designed by Ann Lowe, featuring ivory silk taffeta and a portrait neckline, while John donned a traditional morning suit. The wedding attracted significant public and media attention, marking the union of two prominent American families and becoming one of the most celebrated events of the era.

The Kennedys always sat in pew 10. Father Richard Cushing, who officiated the wedding, said, "No other bride has ever brought so much happiness to this church as Jacqueline Bouvier has today." Arthur Schlesinger Jr., a close friend and advisor to John F. Kennedy, later reflected, "The marriage of Jack and Jackie at St. Mary's was more than just a union of two people; it was the beginning of an era that would captivate the hearts and minds of America and the world." Jackie Kennedy, in an interview years later, reminisced, "Our wedding at St. Mary's Church was a dream come true, surrounded by family, friends, and the rich history that Newport held for us."

Denise and I played “Like a Prayer” for Hayes on our phones when he stepped into the confession box. Which I’m sure one day he’ll thank us for.

Drinks and Naps at Castle Hill

Scratching another tour stop off the list, we spent a lazy afternoon on the grassy cliffs overlooking the sea at Castle Hill. Two Palomas and a well-deserved nap for me. Denise got stung by a bee. Mike and Hayes sat content in Adirondack chair watching boats drift by.

Lobster Night at The Navel Base

Where we devoured steaming clam chowder in paper cups, toasted IPAs suggested by the bartender, Denise nearly stabbed herself then me, trying to pry open a stuck lobster tail, Hayes rejected a plate full of chicken tenders with a scowl, and Sean told us the adorable story about meeting his wife—a union that stems back to him wearing jeans and being rejected for showing up to an event with a strict dress code. The wrong pants essentially led to him to the right woman. Filed under sweet things you learn on the road.

