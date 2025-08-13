Well, things are heating up!

Below The Paywall:

Perks for paid subscribers — New dispatches from incarcerated sources offering updates on how Ghislaine Maxwell is adjusting to her relocation. According to them, she is happier at the Texas prison. They note she seems upbeat, is wearing makeup, and doing her hair. Also still predicting she’s headed home to serve on house arrest soon.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has called for Bill Clinton to testify before Congress about his alleged ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Everyone wants to know what really happened on Epstein Island,” Comer said in an interview on Newsmax. “We’ve all heard that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he’s definitely someone the committee wants to question.”

(I’ll have a deep dive on this for you tomorrow.)

Comer added, “Hopefully, we’ll win the court battle over the subpoena and have President Clinton testifying this October.”

On August 5, Comer issued subpoenas for both Bill and Hillary Clinton as part of the House GOP’s investigation into Epstein.

Interestingly, Democrats are also supporting the request.

“I’ve never lost a subpoena fight before,” Comer boasted to Rob Finnerty. “I’ve been chairman for about a year and a half, and this is by far the toughest subpoena I’ve issued — but what’s different this time is that Democrats actually voted with Republicans.”

Stay tuned for more!

What The Inmates Are Saying: