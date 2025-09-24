Senior DOJ Epstein Investigator Reveals ‘Epstein Was CIA’

Claims rapes occurred while Bill Clinton was on the plane’

Says of President Trump, “He’s Protecting a Lot of Other People... He’s Not Protecting Himself, Because There’s Nothing There”

“I’ve interviewed all the victims, There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the r-pes occurred. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others.”

“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel”