Breaking Bombshell: Senior DOJ Epstein Investigator Reveals ‘Epstein Was CIA’
James O'Keefe presents new evidence claiming Epstein was an asset for the United States and Israel
Posted by James O’Keefe 28 Mins Ago:
Senior DOJ Epstein Investigator Reveals ‘Epstein Was CIA’
Claims rapes occurred while Bill Clinton was on the plane’
Says of President Trump, “He’s Protecting a Lot of Other People... He’s Not Protecting Himself, Because There’s Nothing There”
“I’ve interviewed all the victims, There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the r-pes occurred. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others.”
“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel”
“It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that Epstein was a CIA informant.”
Watch the Video Here
I’ll be back later to discuss
Not at all surprised. Of course they must deny.
🤔🤔🤔