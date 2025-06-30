In a stunning twist—just weeks before jury selection was finally set to begin—Bryan Kohberger has taken a plea deal.

According to multiple sources, prosecutors agreed to drop the death penalty in exchange for a full admission of guilt: four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. In return, Kohberger will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, waive all rights to appeal, and officially enter his plea during a court hearing this Wednesday.

What Changed?

The news broke less than an hour ago through NewsNation, and was later confirmed by the Idaho Statesman, who obtained a letter sent to at least one victim’s family member. A letter. That’s how they found out. What should’ve landed like a courtroom bombshell was instead delivered as a quiet administrative notice.

The Goncalves family—who lost their daughter Kaylee in the attack—responded publicly on Facebook: “It’s true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support. #heartbroken #kayleejade4ever”

They are reeling over the news. No trial. No testimony. No public accounting of what happened that night. Just a behind-the-scenes deal, finalized in silence, less than a month before things were set in motion.

The case has gripped the country for more than a year. A trial was expected to finally expose the full extent of the horror that unfolded in that off-campus house in Moscow. Kohberger had already waived his right to a speedy trial, pushing the start date from October 2023 to summer 2025. Then came the venue change, granted after Judge John Judge agreed the jury pool in Latah County was too contaminated by pretrial publicity to be considered fair.

Everything pointed to a drawn-out, high-stakes courtroom battle.

And now this.

If the deal is finalized Wednesday, it will officially end the prosecution phase. But it won’t answer the looming questions or soothe the families still trying to make sense of why this happened, or how.

I’m flying home tomorrow and will be speaking to sources who have been tracking this case closely—some connected to the families, others inside the court system.

More soon.