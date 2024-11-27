News of this feud hit just as I was shutting my laptop for the day—the last thing I needed was another online firestorm to track, but here we are.

The short of it: Candace Owens is suing Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, and their feud has spiraled into a full-blown spectacle on X. It all started back in August when Boteach, a high-profile celebrity rabbi and vocal supporter of RFK Jr. throughout his campaign, filed an FBI complaint against Owens. He claimed she accused him and his daughter of plotting to kill her.

This week, the conflict escalated. Boteach announced on X that Owens is now suing him, alleging that she called him “a murderer” and accused him of running “a blackmail sex ring in Hollywood” responsible for Michael Jackson’s death and the downfall of other prominent Black celebrities like Kanye West.

Boteach says he isn’t backing down. He’s vowed to mount an aggressive defense, accusing Owens of blackmail and threatening to expose what he claims is her romantic involvement with Kanye West.

Candace seems calm and unbothered by it all—but that’s a Taurus for you.

