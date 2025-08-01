House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dollyland's avatar
Dollyland
6h

Gosh it’s getting exciting!

Pammy & Liam.

Spencer & Newsom.

Ghislaine & Trump.

*inserts Kermit typing wildly on a typewriter meme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Old Comers’ Granddaughter's avatar
Old Comers’ Granddaughter
5h

What annoys me is it feels like no matter what she says or anyone says or what other evidence comes out, the Libs will always insist it’s all a coverup to protect Trump the Pedo. Even though anyone with common sense knows they would have trotted that evidence out WAAAAAY before July 2025 if they had ANYTHING juicy on him like that! Nobody would settle for Stormy and E. Jean if you could have Virginia, Annie, Maria, Sarah, Jennifer or ANY female willing to say he messed with them when they were kids. But still, all I read on the blue troll X accounts is how sure they are that Trump’s a pedophile and the whole world is now covering for him. And not a word of interest in, say, Bill’s relationship with Jeffrey.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture