“My sister would have loved to write this piece, but she dared not do so. The last time she spoke out publicly, guards dragged her to the SHU and placed her in solitary confinement.” — Ian Maxwell

Greetings from a jet-lagged haze in London.

I’m writing to you in pajamas from the 7th floor of yet another hotel in a different country, as unexpected detour after two indulgent, kid-free weeks in Italy. A long-overdue escape lifted straight from a Slim Aarons fever dream. I’ll revisit it properly once I’ve had time to breathe, unpack, and edit.

Right now, I’m still processing breaking news.

Hello. Maxwell and Holmes. Same prison?

You’ve got to be kidding me.

I knew early yesterday that Ghislaine Maxwell had been moved from her previous facility. I didn’t know it was Bryan, Texas — the same low-security federal prison where Elizabeth Holmes is currently serving her 10 year sentence.

Two of my inmate sources reached out to me as soon as the transfer happened. I posted about it on Instagram, but as often happens with early leads under my reveal, it slipped under the radar until mainstream outlets picked it up.

Since then, both sources have followed up with fresh messages to alert me that tensions inside the facility were rising. The inmates, limited to CNN updates, have been tracking Maxwell’s story. Their jealousy turned hostile, fueled by rumors that she might receive a pardon. Since her subpoena, the mood had shifted dramatically. Both sources told me they no longer feel safe with her there.

Below are screenshots of our most recent correspondence.

That Holmes and Maxwell now share a facility is a striking development, especially given how their stories intersect here. As you know, Maxwell has been a central focus for over 3 years now. I’ve gathered exclusive insights from sources who’ve never spoken publicly. This trip to London, in fact, is directly tied to ongoing investigation. I’m here meeting with key contacts of Ghislaine’s to hopefully fill in some lingering gaps.

Holmes, meanwhile, I recently confirmed as the subject of a forthcoming series I’m developing based on conversations with people close to her. That the two women are now incarcerated together wasn’t something I anticipated—but it feels eerily aligned with the connective thread this reporting has taken.

You’ll find the most recent updates on Maxwell’s case below, including newly filed legal documents and an op-ed by her brother Ian, published this week in the Enquirer insisting she is NOT SUICIDAL. I also spoke yesterday with someone close to the Maxwell family who confirmed that new revelations are expected in upcoming court motions. I know what they pertain to, so I’d say you can expect this story will only continue to evolve from here.

Additionally, I’m hearing there is solid proof now that the Prince Andrew/Virginia Giuffre photo is a fake. I’m not sure when those details will surface, but I break down the basis for those early claims here.

As for what all of this might signal: a source familiar with the Texas facility believes Maxwell’s transfer is more than administrative. In their view, it could be an early sign that a deal is already in motion—one that could reduce her sentence to ten years or less.

“It’s a good sign for her,” the source told me. “It’s minimum security, which means she qualifies for out/community custody.”

Whatever is happening, it seems to me that Maxwell is playing her cards right. She has the Trump administration cornered, to a degree. What she says and does not say will greatly impact the legacy he and his people are desperate to protect.

I’ll have much more once I’ve unpacked—literally and otherwise.

If you want to keep up on the exclusives, please read, subscribe, and follow here.

Tallahassee Sources

Ian Maxwell in Defense of Ghislaine

“She has kept up her spirits by helping some 500 inmates with their own form-filling and letter writing. As a reentry clerk, she assists inmates in preparing résumes and finding housing and jobs, so they can reenter society as productive people; she has a hugely positive approach to life.” — Ian Maxwell

Ghislaine’s Demands