About three hours ago my phone started pinging. I answered one of the calls—an unknown LA number—and was greeted by a reporter from a network news station who informed me that an article had just published in the New York Times detailing Epstein’s suicide note, with my name credited.

I rushed to read it and found my interview with Nick linked near the bottom. I knew the NYT was interested in Nick’s insight on Epstein. I wasn’t sure what stage the piece was in the last time I spoke with Nick. On that call we weighed the pros and cons of speaking on the record, aware they could likely adopt a negative angle and kill interest in his appeal. Ultimately, I told him I thought it was a good idea to increase awareness of his case. When we hung up, he seemed excited.

That was three days ago.

AUDIO FROM THE ARCHIVES: “The Guy Who Shared a Cell With Jeffrey Epstein”

Normally I hear from Nick daily, sometimes several times a day—especially when something like this is looming. When Comey’s indictment was announced, for example, I expected Nick to call immediately; he listens to the news on a radio in prison. If the administration is chasing a cryptic seashell threat, imagine what they might find valuable on Nick’s hard drive.

As of now, no one has heard from Nick since Monday at 10:36 a.m. I’m noting this because I’ve come to see how critical timestamps are when tracking these cases.

I’ll update as soon as I hear anything. In the meantime, you can read about the suicide note HERE.