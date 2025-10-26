“Tyler was being subjected to an incessant barrage of genuinely psychotic ramblings from a paranoid and deranged Lance who had recently become significantly more political… As is customary for people with these kinds of delusions, they start fixating on prominent people…This is probably when the name of Charlie Kirk entered the mix.”

Forty-six days after Charlie Kirk’s murder, the suspect in custody remains an enigma. Amid the swirl of mounting online conspiracy theories, few are willing to definitively pin Tyler Robinson as the lone gunman behind the rooftop assassination. With hard evidence scarce, viral theories continue to chase masked motives tied to foreign agencies in the search for alternative explanations.

Now, an unexpected lead has emerged: someone who claims to know Robinson and Twiggs firsthand is stepping forward with exclusive details the public has never seen.

YouTuber Turkey Tom was recently contacted by an anonymous source who says they have been “gaming” with Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs for the past six years. The source shared intimate details about the pair, including Discord screenshots and insights into the downward spiral that may have culminated on September 10th. Turkey Tom’s full video can be found here, and his Substack with all of the evidence compiled is linked here. Below is a summary and notable screenshots from the revelation.

Screenshots of texts in this post are from the anonymous source.

But First: Who Is Turkey Tom?

If, like me, you were unfamiliar with Turkey Tom before this breaking news, you may be wondering why he was chosen as the arbiter of this information. Once I looked into his body of work, it made sense.

Turkey Tom is a commentator on internet culture. He describes himself as “just a dude making fun of idiots on the internet,” and delivers a very 2016-esque, ironic, edgy, anti-political beat. He’s heavily critical of all political extremes, rolling his eyes at social justice warriors and Christian nationalists alike.

He’s active on Discord and is also a gamer himself. He reports on it in a lovingly familiar, but detached way. His videos are often investigations into other creators, online communities, or moral panics. He has a very engaged and loyal audience.

Prior to their spiral, he’s exactly the kind of Youtuber that Tyler and Lance would have tuned into, and apparently the most trusted source for their friend. This friend verified his identity by providing an original photo of Tyler and Lance’s apartment from across the street, photos from inside their apartment, and archives from 3 Discord servers they were in together that had not been publicly distributed.

Tyler & Lance Up Close

Tyler

Described as “level-headed and easy-going,” Tyler, according to the source, was the “normal” one in their group of friends—quiet, highly intelligent, outdoorsy, and even-tempered. He had dropped out of an electrical apprenticeship at Dixie Technical College. Before moving in with Lance, he presented as outwardly straight and, according to the friend, was presumed to be a virgin.

Lance

Lance grew up in a Mormon household and was in deep conflict with his family over their religion. On Reddit, he describes being kicked out of his home after his family claimed he was “possessed by a demon.”

The friend recalled Lance swinging between bouts of depression and manic “nesting phases,” during which he would hoard trash, trinkets, wires, and alcohol containers, often lashing out if disturbed. Reportedly, his substances of choice included weed, “alcoholic levels of alcohol,” LSD, shrooms, DMT, and black-market HRT.

As A Couple

The source recalls that Tyler moved in with Lance in early 2024. Within two weeks, Lance had a major mental breakdown and began trashing their living space. Their friend remembers that the apartment, once the go-to spot for weekly Magic: The Gathering game nights, quickly turned into a place where everyone felt uneasy. Tyler took on the role of caretaker, cleaning up after Lance, calming him during meltdowns, and eventually curling up with him on the couch even when friends were around.

At first, the friend was in denial about them becoming a couple, but it became impossible to ignore once Tyler and Lance started showing their affection openly, putting their relationship on full display in front of everyone.

Lance’s Spiral

Before 2024, neither was strongly political; their friend group joked about politics, but always casually. As Lance’s mental state worsened, he began obsessing over gender, trans identity, and social persecution, often complaining about misgendering and conservative rhetoric. Tyler, who had been the most apolitical in their group, absorbed Lance’s agitation—first expressing mild anti-Trump frustration, and later sharing darker, more cynical thoughts online.

The friend described violent and incoherent doodles Lance had made and was able to share a few photos of them:

He told Turkey Tom: “This stuff looks bad, but it’s even worse when you saw his face when he was doodling; this shit combined with the giggling and how vigorously he’d scribble, it was very scary.” (Punctuation added)

Tyler and Lance appeared to be in a deep state of codependence, remaining sexually active even while Lance was in his “manic” phases.

As Lance spiraled, he began blowing up at his friends if they mentioned transgenderism, which eventually led to fixating on public figures, especially conservative commentators who spoke out on the topic.

According to Turkey Tom: “Tyler was being subjected to an incessant barrage of genuinely psychotic ramblings from a paranoid and deranged Lance who had recently become significantly more political… As is customary for people with these kinds of delusions, they start fixating on prominent people… This is probably when the name of Charlie Kirk entered the mix.”

By mid-2025, both spend nearly all their time in isolation, feeding each other’s resentment and paranoia.

Tyler’s Rescue

“We all thought Lance would be okay because he had Tyler, who was basically his handler at this point, to take care of him.”

“While it was probably just one among many delusions Lance would forget about by the time his episode ended, it seems it seeped into Tyler’s mind as the cause of Lance’s problems. …Tyler took some of the things Lance must have said while in a state of delusion to heart, while Lance had already forgotten about them.” —Turkey Tom

With all of this in mind, one can speculate: as Lance’s self-appointed protector, constantly drained by his partner’s erratic behavior, Tyler may have come to perceive the threats Lance raged about as real. In his mind, killing Charlie could have seemed like the ultimate solution to his lover’s torment—an act of justice, vengeance on Lance’s behalf, or protective martyrdom—distorted by prolonged exposure to delusion and psychological stress.

Tyler’s Confession

While many online rush to exonerate Tyler, the anonymous source seems to have carefully considered his Discord confession and reviewed the leaked texts in the affidavit, ultimately concluding that Tyler was the likely suspect.

