Strange times grow stranger.

In such a short stretch we’ve been met with a series of sensational twists. Nancy Guthrie vanished under circumstances still unresolved. A U.S. strike on Iran unfolded under Operation Epic Fury, amid ongoing turbulence tied to the Epstein files. Two space scientists specializing in advanced energetic systems were murdered in their homes, two months apart. And aliens are suddenly on the horizon, as congressional debates about UFO disclosure have officials reportedly still deciding what messaging should be used to confirm extraterrestrial life.

Elsewhere, locusts are swarming streets in the Sahara Desert as astrologers warn that tonight’s blood moon could power something sinister on a grand scale.

For those not tracking: tonight’s blood moon in retrograde arrives as a backdrop to geopolitical escalation, and even hard-nosed skeptics admit the air feels uniquely charged. Ask Grok and it will outline how tonight’s eclipse links to a Bible passage that has people concerned. Joel 2:31 describes a blood moon as a sign before war and divine judgment, now being tied to the March 3, 2026 total lunar eclipse visible across much of the Earth.

Adding to the mounting mysteries, we now have word that a high-ranking general who operated inside classified aerospace systems is missing in Albuquerque.

William N. McCasland, 68, has been missing since 11 a.m. on February 27. Authorities cite medical concerns. A Silver Alert has been issued. We know very little beyond the fact that he was last seen around 11 a.m. What they shared reads like a routine missing persons case involving a retired officer in his late sixties. But McCasland is not a routine retiree. He is a former U.S. Air Force Major General, former Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, and former Director of Special Programs at the Pentagon. He helped oversee classified acquisition programs and space systems development connected to Special Access Programs, the compartmentalized projects only a narrow ring of officials are read into. When it comes to advanced aerospace systems and unidentified aerial phenomena, he would not have been a peripheral observer.

His name may ring a bell from the 2016 WikiLeaks dump. When John Podesta’s email archive was released, internet researchers combed through thousands of messages and flagged a series of exchanges between Podesta and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 discussing what they called “our sensitive topic,” coordinating conversations about unidentified aerial phenomena and classified aerospace programs. In one thread, DeLonge referenced senior Air Force leadership and advanced projects, and McCasland’s name surfaced in connection to those outreach efforts.

Rolling Stone, October 2016

“The guitarist sent his first note to manager John Podesta in October 2015, though the two had previously met, as DeLonge introduced himself as, “The one who interviewed you for that special documentary not to [sic] long ago.” DeLonge goes on to discuss a multimedia project – ostensibly his vast To the Stars effort – before requesting another meeting with Podesta.

“I would like to bring two very ‘important’ people out to meet you in DC,” DeLonge wrote. “I think you will find them very interesting, as they were principal leadership relating to our sensitive topic. Both were in charge of most fragile divisions, as it relates to Classified Science and DOD topics. Other words, these are A-Level officials. Worth our time, and as well the investment to bring all the way out to you.

DeLonge contacted Podesta again this January, sending an email with the subject, “General McCasland,” apparently a reference to a former Air Force official with (according to DeLonge) information relating to the infamous Roswell crash. In the email, DeLonge insisted that McCasland was not a skeptic — despite the General’s own previous insistence — and added, “When Roswell crashed, they shipped it to the laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. General McCasland was in charge of that exact laboratory up to a couple years ago. He not only knows what I’m trying to achieve, he helped assemble my advisory team. He’s a very important man.”

“The guy from Wikileaks dump (2016) in charge of the UAP lab at Wright-Pat has mysteriously gone missing. “Retired Major General Neil McCassland, long connected to UFO programs, is reported missing McCassland was responsible for managing the Air Force’s $2.2 billion science and technology program at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. McCassland was mentioned in the 2016 Wikileaks emails as an advisor to Tom Delonge regarding how to move forward with UFO disclosure. Occam’s razor says this is the same story that happens thousands of times a day across the US with our aging baby boomer population. Nothing to do with his former status.” — RedPandaKoala on X