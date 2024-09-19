On May 18, 2018 officers responded to the Trump National Doral Miami Hotel regarding multiple reports regarding an erratic man with a gun in the lobby. Jonathan Oddi had taken over the lobby and draped an enormous American flag over the resort’s front desk. The details of that incident were covered in a story published in September 2019. We now have footage of Mr. Oddi's interview.

Just two hours ago, TikTok journalist Ian Carroll unearthed a 2018 video featuring one of Diddy’s alleged “sex slaves” exposing what he referred to as the “hip-hop agenda.” In this explosive footage—transcripts included below—he names powerful figures like the Black Boulet, the Clintons, Obama, Trump, drug smuggling networks, and the Illuminati’s disturbing grip on pop culture. At the time, his claims were dismissed as wildly imagined conspiracy theories. Fast forward six years, and much of what she alleged is now emerging in the latest accusations against Diddy.

I’m not saying I fully believe everything he discusses in the video, but it’s unsettling how many of these claims align with what’s currently being revealed in these lawsuits.

Carroll warns that this is a story for the tin-foil-hat crowd, but it’s becoming evident that some of these old conspiracies deserve a second look. In fact, I’m ready to revisit an old lawsuit from the early days of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, which accused Jay Z of drugging and abusing 13-year-old girls. At the time, it seemed outlandish, but now? I’m very eager to reexamine it, given what we know today.

“On May 18, 2018 officers responded to the Trump National Doral Miami Hotel regarding multiple reports regarding an erratic man with a gun in the lobby. Jonathan Oddi had taken over the lobby and draped an enormous American flag over the resort’s front desk. The details of that incident were covered in a story we published in September 2019, and today we have finally acquired footage of Mr. Oddi's interview by FDLE Special Agent Alberto Borges and Miami Dade Police Detective Oscar Andino.

During his interview with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Oddi, a 42 year old former stripper, stated that he had planned his actions to direct attention to several political issues. He stated he dressed in black clothing and painted his face black so he would not be seen, and that he had conducted surveillance on the property for about two hours.

While at the hospital, Oddi yelled many spontaneous statements, asking to speak with the FBI, Secret Service, CIA, and the media. He stated that he is an intelligence officer and also made the following erratic comments: “Trump is a traitor,” “Obama is Osama,” “Trump makes his money on gas,” and “laws are corrupt."

Oddi also told officers that he had a "settlement" with Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and the rap artist known as P. Diddy.” — X