Covering RFK Jr., you quickly learn the censorship obstacles you're up against. I was forewarned back in October by a figure in conservative media, who cautioned, "If you become a prominent influence in Kennedy's campaign, which I predict you will, you're going to want extra cybersecurity precautions in place." His concern stemmed from his own changed perception of Kennedy through my perspective. As a former Trump supporter, he believed that if I could change his vote, I could change others', putting me at risk of facing heightened censorship.

Legacy media has done a fabulous job of shredding his reputation. The censoring cyber Gods enslaved to BIG Pharma would prefer to keep it that way.

Six months ago, I thought this friend of mine was overreacting. Having been through a few high-profile court cases, including the tumultuous Johnny Depp trial, which, as many of you know, ultimately dragged me into the dark corners of Elon Musk's personal life, I wasn't intimidated by an Independent candidate with a famous last name. However, he was right. Political coverage is a whole different ballgame. Just weeks after introducing Kennedy as a regular feature in my daily IG coverage, my story views plummeted. I was constantly flagged and my views per slide dropped from 200K to 100K with COVID warnings plastered on the majority of the content I shared.

Then, last Friday, shortly after I shared the latest film created by his super PAC, I was locked out of my IG account for about 30 minutes. When I regained access, I was met with repercussions. One of my slides (joking about spanking my kid if I found him participating in any of these destructive campus Palestinian protestors shared in the same series promoting the film), was removed. As punishment, I was banned from going LIVE and my account was disabled from being shared with non-users. This means I will no longer be recommended as an account to follow on the Explore page or easily shared between followers and non-followers. The message didn't specify an expiration for this ban, indicating that it's likely a permanent adjustment. Or at least in place (conveniently) until after November 5th.

Turns out, lots of people who shared the film suffered similar consequences. Obviously, the intent behind stopping viral views with a video like this is to prevent the public from gaining another perspective on RFK where they might actually decide —based on an alternative angle — that they like or believe or are at the very least curious about him.

I’ll Use My In-Laws As An Example: Despite the fact that I have been closely following Kennedy’s campaign for the past few months, they (like many same age boomers) mainly rely on mainstream news sources to update them on election-related happenings. Sure, I’ve been tracking Kennedy steadily and could readily inform them of my impression of his character, but it took seeing him in short form sounding smart and sensible on Fox News to finally pique their interest. Now they’re both devoted supporters wanting to learn more.

This film was smartly designed for people like them.

“R.F.K. Jr. Claims Censorship After Facebook and Instagram Briefly Block New Ad: “The ad, a sleek 30-minute production, was blocked for several hours on Friday and Saturday. Meta, which owns both platforms, said the link had been incorrectly flagged as spam.”

My In-Laws Response (via text) After Reading/ Watching Friday’s Newsletter

“Gary gets your post through his email and we read your post about Kennedy last night and just when we didn't think we could love him more... we do! He's a dying breed, we need more men like him in this world. With so much coming against him with the fake news and yet he stands strong doing what is right. His Integrity, honesty, strength and kindness blows us away! We have the upmost respect for him. We love his wife too. She seems to be very supportive.

We are America. We're supposed to have freedom of speech. Our media right now is just evil. Gary and I both teared up watching the video about Kennedy. We are in awe of him. Hopefully, we get him or someone that will restore our freedom of speech and America to what it's supposed to be.

He has done so much good and it goes unnoticed because of the media bias. We're thankful for the ones like you that are getting the truth out there as much as possible!”

SUPER PAC LAWSUIT AHEAD THIS WEEK

In a media update this morning it was announced that American Values 2024 (AV24) — the super PAC supporting RFK Jr. for president, will file a lawsuit later this week against Meta.

The move comes in response to Meta's alleged censorship of "Who Is Bobby Kennedy?" — A 30-minute film offering a fair and intimate look at Kennedy's presidential campaign.

The legal action stems from Meta's removal of the film from its platforms, which AV24 claims violates the First Amendment and civil rights laws. The super PAC contends that Meta's actions undermine the public's right to an election decided by voters rather than powerful corporations.

Despite Meta's censorship, the film has gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), where it has been shared thousands of times and viewed over 12 million times. Produced by Jay Carson and director Mike Piscitelli, the film portrays Kennedy's journey as an environmental attorney and corruption fighter in a candid and motivating light.

One influencer hailed the film as "one of the best videos I've ever watched."

AV24 launched the film on May 3 via YouTube, but users attempting to share the link on Facebook and Instagram encountered an array of issues. Many were informed that the link violated Instagram's "Community Guidelines" despite the film containing no objectionable content.

Furthermore, the film's reach on Facebook and Instagram has been limited, leading to suspicions of "shadow banning" — a practice used by platforms to suppress the visibility of certain content.

The censorship extended beyond Meta, as the video was also tagged with a COVID-19 vaccine disclaimer, directing users to the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Tony Lyons, AV24 co-founder, criticized the censorship, stating, "When social media companies censor a presidential candidate, the public can't learn what that candidate actually believes and what policies they would pursue if elected."

However, Lyons commended X for allowing users to share the film, emphasizing the platform's commitment to free and open dialogue.

The film's producer, Jay Carson, condemned Meta's actions, stating, "There is no form of speech more carefully protected in America than political speech." He likened Meta's censorship to violating democratic principles, citing the historical importance of political infomercials in American politics.

Late Sunday, Andy Stone, a spokesman for Meta, claimed to The New York Times that the film link had been incorrectly flagged as spam.