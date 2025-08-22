BREAKING: Maxwell Transcripts and Audio Released in Full
The Justice Department Just Released Transcripts of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s Interview With Ghislaine Maxwell, Along With The Full Audio Recording
The part at the beginning where they state the reason for the meeting is because no one from the government ever spoke to her. Just how do you get federally indicted and convicted w/o ever being interviewed???
Plus this wreaks of some remembrances could be different due to the passage of time.
It has all the earmarks of a government screw-up done intentionally to spare high ranking wealthy individuals from being exposed.
I haven't gone through it all, but she only met Epstein in 1991 (we knew that), and her father was not working for any agency and has no knowledge that he worked for intelligence.
Sorry Epstein mythologists, it's been a bad couple of months for your already tenuous conspiracy theory.