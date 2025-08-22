House Inhabit

Robyn's avatar
Robyn
17h

The part at the beginning where they state the reason for the meeting is because no one from the government ever spoke to her. Just how do you get federally indicted and convicted w/o ever being interviewed???

Plus this wreaks of some remembrances could be different due to the passage of time.

It has all the earmarks of a government screw-up done intentionally to spare high ranking wealthy individuals from being exposed.

Jordana Stoddart's avatar
Jordana Stoddart
18h

I haven't gone through it all, but she only met Epstein in 1991 (we knew that), and her father was not working for any agency and has no knowledge that he worked for intelligence.

Sorry Epstein mythologists, it's been a bad couple of months for your already tenuous conspiracy theory.

