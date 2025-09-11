House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane L's avatar
Jane L
11h

Hmmm…. Fairly convenient leak for spin. Nothing leaked about who the suspect is but instead alleging “Antifa” and pro-transgender on the bullets without specifying any phrases?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jean's avatar
Jean
11h

I couldn’t sleep all night. He was only 31 years old. Makes me sick that someone is so mentally ill that they felt the need to kill a human being who just wanted to have conversations with people who had opinions that differed from his.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture