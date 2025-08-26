Sergio Gor might not be a household name, but in Trump’s world, he’s a powerhouse behind the scenes. As head of the Presidential Personnel Office—the White House’s high-stakes HR department—he decided who advanced and who got sidelined. This role made him indispensable to Trump but also a thorn in the side of outsiders. Elon Musk, for instance, learned that the hard way when his pick for NASA was blocked, sparking (if you recall) a very public feud in which Musk called Gor a “snake” on X.

Now, Trump is elevating Gor from behind-the-scenes operator to high-profile envoy, nominating him as ambassador to India and, unusually, also naming him special envoy for South and Central Asia. It’s a move that has already drawn attention abroad, where the combined role is seen as a subtle return to “hyphenating” India with its neighbors.

Meanwhile, the rumor circulating in media circles for the past week has been confirmed: Dan Scavino will be stepping in to replace Gor. Scavino has been by Trump’s side for years—loyal, steady, and deeply trusted. Trump himself has called him “one of the hardest-working people I know” and someone who “has always had my back.” From caddying at Trump’s golf clubs in the early 2000s to running social media, and now taking the helm of the Presidential Personnel Office, Scavino’s accession is a testament to Trump’s history of rewarding steadfast loyalty within his inner circle.

According to sources familiar, it’s a good fit. Trump values people he knows he can rely on—insiders who understand both the politics of the moment and the personalities driving it. In Scavino, he’s getting someone who has never wavered.