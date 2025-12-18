Isabel, Ian and Christine Maxwell leaving Ghislaine’s trial in NYC 2021

Happy Thursday! I’m frantically packing for a flight (a turnaround trip) and wanted to get this live before I hop on with Jay Beecher to break down the latest developments in the Maxwell case. If you’ve been following along, much of what’s highlighted here should feel fairly familiar—along with the Maxwell family’s names and faces. I took a few days off to catch up on some things, but I’ll be back to regular posting starting tomorrow. Boy, is there a lot to unpack!

What Happened:

Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a new federal habeas corpus petition seeking to vacate her 2021 sex-trafficking conviction and 20-year sentence, citing what she calls “substantial new evidence” that she was denied a fair trial. She alleges prosecutors withheld exculpatory material and permitted false testimony, resulting in a constitutional miscarriage of justice. (I agree.)

Why it Matters Now:

The filing comes just days before the government is scheduled to release a large cache of previously sealed Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compels the DOJ to disclose investigative materials tied to the case.

Legal Posture:

With her direct appeals exhausted, Maxwell is now seeking habeas relief—a constitutionally grounded but rarely successful avenue for challenging a conviction.

What’s Next:

A federal judge will decide whether the petition warrants further review. For now, it’s a long-shot move, but one that adds another wrinkle to the ongoing Epstein saga. Realistically, her better odds lie outside the courtroom, in the form of a presidential pardon. I maintain there’s a slim possibility Trump grants her one at the end of his term.

What do you think?

In the mid-1990s, After the collapse of their father Robert Maxwell’s media empire and pension fund scandals, both Ian Maxwell and his brother Kevin Maxwell were charged in the UK with conspiracy to defraud pension funds tied to the Maxwell companies.

In January 1996, a British jury acquitted both sons of those charges. They were found not guilty and cleared of the pension-fund fraud allegations.

Kevin and Ian Maxwell, sons of publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, at the High Court in London where they were both acquitted of charges relating to the collapse of the disgraced tycoon's media empire

STATEMENT by the MAXWELL FAMILY

London, 18th December 2025

THE TRUTH SUPPRESSED: GHISLAINE MAXWELL FILES FEDERAL HABEAS PETITION / Uncovered Constitutional violations and hidden evidence reveal grave due process failures in 2021 trial

Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a Habeas petition in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York — the court where she was tried and convicted in 2021 — exposing systemic Constitutional and due process violations that denied her a fair trial.

A Habeas petition is the last legal safeguard against an unlawful conviction or imprisonment. It asks the court to review whether justice — and the Constitution — were violated.

At the heart of this petition lies newly discovered evidence the U.S. Government deliberately withheld, including Brady material — evidence that by law must be disclosed to the Défense even if it impeaches government witnesses and points to the accused’s innocence.

Suppressing Brady evidence is not a technical error; it is a Constitutional breach of the law that strikes at the foundation of a fair trial.

Ghislaine’s petition sets out multiple fundamental Constitutional violations, including:

 Suppressed Grand Jury Testimony: Prosecutors hid 2006 witness evidence that contradicted the same witness’s 2021 trial testimony

 Unlawful Jury Composition: She was effectively tried by a jury of nine, not the twelve impartial jurors required by the Constitution

 Conflict of Interest: Counsel for accusers acted as de facto prosecutors — a clear breach of due process and legal ethics

 Unauthenticated Evidence: Conviction on Counts 5 & 6 relied on physical evidence (a“massage table”) never properly verified at trial

 False Financial Portrayals: Key property and asset evidence was misrepresented to the court and jury

 Malicious Prosecution: New York law was applied to Epstein’s 2007 Non-Prosecution Agreement (which Ghislaine was entitled to the benefit of), but related exculpatory evidence deliberately concealed

 25-Year Delay: Extraordinary pre-indictment delay destroyed her ability to defend herself effectively

 Judicial Error: She was convicted on counts she was never even charged with

 Sentencing Errors: The sentence calculation and financial penalty imposed were legally and factually wrong

Collectively, these violations paint a chilling picture: the Constitution was flouted, evidence was concealed, and justice was denied.

Any one of the above are grounds for the court to set aside or correct the sentence for fundamental legal errors. The combination of all these violations, coupled with the verified evidence in support, presents an overwhelming case for urgent relief.

This petition does not simply ask for review — it demands accountability. Every accused person, regardless of their name or notoriety, has an absolute right to due process and a fair trial under the U.S. Constitution.

No one should be imprisoned on a verdict built on hidden evidence, flawed procedure, and legal error.

Justice requires transparency. The rule of law demands redress.

For further information contact Justice@realghislaine.com

Notes to Editors:

Below and in the following pages, the impact of the new and suppressed evidence on just three of the nine principal grounds for relief can be seen clearly. Had that evidence been disclosed as properly required; it would have altered the outcome of the trial to the extent that no reasonable juror would have convicted Ghislaine. (The Exhibit evidence underpinning the petition was also filed today, though under seal, to await court unsealing in due course).

Impact of new / suppressed evidence on selected grounds for relief set out by Ghislaine Maxwell in her filed Habeas Petition

Prosecution deliberately suppressed Grand Jury Testimony

The prosecution concealed Crime Scene Manager Gregory Parkinson’s grand-jury testimony relating to the massage table (as given by him at the first Jeffrey Epstein grand jury hearing in 2006 which records were released publicly in 2024). This conflicted with his trial testimony and undermined the Government’s only evidence on the interstate-commerce element of Counts 5 and 6 (that carried the heaviest custodial penalties). Failure to disclose such exculpatory evidence is a classic Brady violation.

Government permitted victims’ private Counsel to act as de facto Prosecutors

The Supreme Court holds that the Government may not outsource prosecution to an interested private party, in this case to private attorneys who represented civil claimants with direct financial interest in the outcome of the criminal case against Ghislaine.

Evidence of collusion between Prosecutors and accusers’ private Counsel

New reporting reveals that the accusers’ lawyers confirmed:

 they had instigated the Southern District of New York (SDNY) investigation

 they worked ‘symbiotically’ with the SDNY, shared and received information working as ‘a team’ for the ‘redo’ of the first investigation (against Epstein)

 their role in developing and gathering evidence, proposing victims, taking witness statements and providing prosecutorial strategy

 proposing civil suits as a means of acquiring evidence for a criminal trial

 discussing the financial nexus between the parties and divvying up Epstein’s assets between the lawyers and the Government to their mutual benefit

 using the media was a strategy to foment the investigation; and

 discussing both the leveraging of potential criminal proceedings to reach confidential settlements with 25 men and the criminal case for settlements against various national and international Banks for attorneys’ fees. No settlements with the various men were ever disclosed to the Defense.

Furthermore, new evidence also reveals the Government misled then SDNY Chief Judge Colleen McMahon in a private hearing when it held that there was no collusion between the parties resulting in her granting the subpoena for an accuser’s attorney’s files on false information provided by the Government.

This was a classic ‘she said, she said’ case. Because of the age of the proceedings and the lack of independent documentary corroboration, witness credibility was at the core of every count. Prosecutorial collaboration with financially interested lawyers fatally tainted the trial and the resulting conflict constituted a fundamental defect of the proceedings. Crucially, voluntary disclosure of Attorney work product to an adversary or to a conduit to an adversary waives protection and privilege for that material.

Witness Tampering

New Evidence reveals that the accusers’ lawyers were coordinating working with journalists and the Government to create the narrative that Ghislaine had found and paid the women who were subsequently to become her accusers.

 In a sworn Affidavit, Dorothy Groenert, the mother of trial witness ‘Carolyn’ (Carolyn Adriano) confirmed her daughter was coerced into giving evidence by lawyers to support the Government’s case in return for money.

 Non (trial) testifying witness Virginia Giuffre (Giuffre) reveals journalist Sharon Churcher provided information and supplied 40 photographs for Giuffre’s FBI ‘302’ interviews (the ‘official record’ of what the FBI says Giuffre told them).

 Giuffre met with Government witness Alessi to “get” him to testify. The FBI contacted him and talked to him whilst Giuffre was with him. New evidence reveals her lawyer was aware that Giuffre was interfering with witnesses.

 Giuffre met with “new” victims and with new victims’ lawyers and members of the press at the same time, allowing for contamination and poisoning of memory and the transference of memory from one witness accuser to another.

 Trial witnesses travelled together pre-Ghislaine’s trial to the US Open – arranged by the accusers’ lawyers - after the termination of the proceedings against Jeffrey Epstein following his death, permitting further transference of memories.

 Anouska De Georgiou spoke of the “sisterhood” communicating in a “group chat” with every one of the accusers. This contributed to transference and contamination of memory.

 Jane Doe 84 (Victim #1 from Epstein’s 2019 indictment) reported participating in ‘Group therapy’ with other witnesses allowing for transference of testimony and contamination of memory in that context.

 Trial witness “Jane” interfered with the evidence of her brother who was to give evidence later in the trial when she texted him after the completion of her evidence because the witnesses felt free to continue to speak amongst themselves as they had throughout the legal proceedings.

The above shows the collusion and transference, contamination and poisoning of stories between accusers and trial witnesses. Their lawyers revealed that the accusers consumed media - much of which was untrue - and made managing the expectation for how much money they would receive in compensation the hardest part of their job.

This contradicts the Government’s arguments to the trial jury that:

 Lawyers were all separate

 There was no collusion between the parties

 The witnesses did not consume media

 The lawyers had no financial motivations

 They had identified accusers’ lawyers from public documents

 Accusers’ lawyers had played no role in instigating the investigation

We now know these assertions were false.

The secret settlements of the 25 men – which information would have changed the outcome of the trial - were hidden from Ghislaine. That, together with the evidence of substantial contamination and collusion between witnesses, and the withholding of Brady material by the Government must call into question the credibility of every accuser that interfaced with these lawyers.

Concealing of Brady material

The new evidence reveals coordination and concealment of Brady material that would have altered the outcome of the trial as no reasonable juror would have convicted Ghislaine who was effectively denied the ability to defend herself. The withheld material allowed the Court to deny Ghislaine the ability to introduce exculpatory evidence about:

 Southern District of Florida’s 2006 investigation and why she was not charged

 the (Epstein) non-prosecution agreement of 2007

 the scope and the timeline of the subsequent SDNY investigation which would have allowed her to prove the ages of her accusers; and

 the Government’s motives for investigating her, including information about journalist Julie Brown and the Miami Herald, and statements made post Epstein’s death in Federal custody by the then US Attorney General, William Barr, which indicate that she (Ghislaine) was indicted for expediency and political motives.

We now know (through released transcripts of litigation between news website Radar Online v FBI in 2022) that the Government has additional witness-authored material not revealed at trial. This omitted Brady evidence – which would have created reasonable doubt in the mind of any fair-minded juror - includes but is not limited to the items below:

 Carolyn reveals she had a My Space account and that the FBI took evidence from it. Former US Attorney Acosta in his evidence provided to Congress in September 2025 confirmed that victims from the SDFL’s 2006 investigation had My Space accounts which “caused problems”. Carolyn’s My Space postings were never given to the Defense. Such contemporaneous information can be expected to undermine witness credibility.

 Sharon Churcher, Daily Mail journalist, confirms she retains to this day, Virginia Giuffre-authored contemporary material. One of the accuser’s lawyers confirmed he had ‘portions’ of Guiffre’s diary. The contemporaneous diary is expected to undermine witness credibility. A copy of it was never disclosed to the Defense.

 A few non-consecutive pages of trial witness Annie Farmer’s diary were disclosed to the Defense, with the Government stating the remainder was not relevant as Farmer had ceased writing it after meeting Epstein. Farmer’s lawyer contradicted that statement – stating Farmer kept a contemporaneous diary of events throughout the indictment period. The diary – which was not given to the Defense - is expected to undermine witness credibility.

 Flight Manifests. Congress released selected flight manifests in 2025. An accuser’s lawyer admitted to the SDNY in 2016 that he had the manifests (the most accurate log of who flew on Epstein’s plane). They were not disclosed to the Defense by the Prosecution. They would have established if trial witness Jane flew on Epstein’s plane in 1994-1997 as she testified – absent Jane’s presence on the flight the Mann act (for Counts 3 and 4) fail.

 Ghislaine’s own confidentiality agreement with Epstein is referenced in the new evidence - it was never turned over to her. Had it been it would have proved the employer-employee relationship between her and Epstein at the relevant time, undermining the Government’s false narrative that she was his girlfriend throughout the period.

 The ‘Birthday book’ recently released by Congress was not disclosed to the Defense. Only a few pages of it were given in discovery. On the information and belief of Ghislaine one of the Government’s trial witnesses wrote a letter to Epstein for his birthday which would have undermined the credibility of that witness.

Demonstrable fabrication and misrepresentation of physical evidence

We know from the press interviews with jurors post-trial the importance they attached to the physical evidence submitted by the Government which affected their verdict. However, introducing evidence known to be unreliable, falsified and misleading violates due process.

The Massage Table

Despite due process forbidding conviction through false or misleading evidence, the massage table was improperly admitted at trial in the absence of formal identification and authentication by a witness. The Government relied on Parkinson whose testimony, based on the newly discovered Grand Jury testimony, appears un-supported.

The Government presented the massage table as originating from Epstein’s bathroom and bearing a “Made in California” label to establish interstate commerce. Subsequent document releases, photographs and forensic analysis of the adhesive reveal that the exhibit’s provenance was questionable and that the chain-of-custody records may have been altered.

Parkinson testified he ‘seized’ Epstein’s massage table from his bathroom in his Palm Beach residence. However, Parkinson’s Grand-Jury testimony, released in 2024 and not seen by Ghislaine prior to then, shows he did not identify Epstein’s table from his bathroom with a shower, but a different table in an adjacent bathroom with a tub. Trial witness Caroline, the sole witness to Courts 5 and 6, described the location of Epstein’s massage table which was in a bathroom, with a steam room and a shower, no tub.

Altered Chain of Custody is indicated from newly released Palm Beach Police property sheets that show discrepancies in serial numbers and collection dates for the seized table. The exhibit introduced at trial bears a different evidence tag than on the inventory list signed by Gregory Parkinson. No contemporaneous photograph matches the items displayed to the jury.

The “Made in California” sticker relied upon to satisfy interstate commerce was applied post-seizure; photographs taken during the 2005 raid show no such label.

Inflammatory repeated references by the prosecution to the table as “the one” that Caroline was abused on was inconsistent with the Grand Jury evidence of Parkinson. The government’s mischaracterisation of the table as a “symbol of Maxwell’s participation” appealed to emotion rather than fact as it is now clear from the new evidence that the table exhibited had questionable provenance and date of production.

Exhibit 52 – Address Book

The address book was admitted, although not authenticated by any witness, improperly allowed in by the Court “not for the truth.” Further, the Government failed to disclose a private attorney’s involvement as a Confidential Informant involved in its ‘production’ – he had had access to the address book for approximately three months before he contacted the FBI.

As a result of instructions to the jury and the Government’s closing arguments we know from subsequent press interviews that jurors relied upon Exhibit 52 as if ‘for the truth’ making a wrong inference – that it allegedly showed how Ghislaine evaded accountability and how the list of masseuses was important in linking her to the accusers.

The Government used witness Alessi to authenticate the book when it knew (or should have known) that the book was not the same as the ones in Epstein’s house at the relevant period – because Alessi stated that the book the Government showed him was “not the same size or written in the same font”. Thus, the Government allowed him to perjure himself as at the trial he “had no personal knowledge”, the books he recalled were a different size with a different font, the size of a large telephone book - demonstrably this was not descriptive of Exhibit 52 produced by the Government at trial and contradicting Government testimony.

—ENDS—

Latest Information about the uploading can be found on the Docket for updates and for all other information and inquiries, please visit https://RealGhislaine.com