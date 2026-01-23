A shocking letter to Congress just dropped. In it, multiple whistleblowers allege sexual abuse, retaliation, and a pervasive culture of fear inside the federal prison housing Maxwell, alongside claims that she has been afforded preferential, “five-star” treatment. The letter goes further, accusing the Department of Justice of orchestrating a cover-up.

It opens with a jolt.

Addressed to The Honorable Pam Bondi, the letter lays out allegations of whistleblower retaliation, preferential treatment for Ghislaine Maxwell, sexual harassment, and widespread misconduct by staff and federal law-enforcement officials.