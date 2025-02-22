We’re going to set aside the drama sagas on a Saturday to highlight one woman’s story of ambition, resilience, and success.

OK?

Brett Cooper is stepping into a new season of life—which feels less like reinvention and more like becoming exactly who she was always meant to be. After making her mark at The Daily Wire, where she built a fiercely loyal following thanks to her sharp wit and cultural commentary, she’s now taking the leap into full independence. No safety net. No corporate guardrails. Just Brett, her voice, and the people who have been with her from the start.

This next chapter isn’t just about a shift in her career. Brett recently got married, bought a house, and is in the midst of turning it into a home—renovations, farm animals, and all. It’s a lot of change at once but if there’s one thing she thrives on, it’s diving headfirst into whatever she sets her mind to.

Below, is our introductory conversation—an unscripted unedited phone call where we discuss her upbringing and everything happening in her life currently: her new show, new marriage, why she thinks culture is starved for authentic voices in media, and, most of all, why her mother should be so proud of the woman she’s become.

Hope you enjoy!

Brett On The Line

1× 0:00 -35:09

“I wanted to be independent. I watched the media landscape change over the last couple of years, but especially leading into this election, and young people are just hungry for independent voices who are authentic and honest with their audiences. They don’t want to hear from traditional pundits 24/7.”

“If I can change your perspective on who we are and what we believe and what we stand for, even if it’s not to change your mind or change your vote, but to make you have more respect for your friends who think differently than you, then I’ve done what I want to do. It’s just trying to reach across the aisle with nuance and empathy because I think that…things are changing. We saw that in 2024, and so, I think there’s a lot more progress to be made.”