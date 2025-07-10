House Inhabit

Luanne Ferragine
13h

I wholeheartedly agree with most of your words. As a mother, grandmother and recently great grandmother this is appalling to me on so many levels. We’re talking about children being sex trafficked and raped. These are heinous crimes. And these individuals should all be held accountable. I voted for Donald Trump because of RFK Junior and Tulsi Gabbard. I never was a Trump hater. But I never really liked him. I was able to see past the hate and look at the good that he has done and tried to do. I believe he’s a good father and a grandfather. The fact that his ex-wives still had a relationship with him All were positive things. But I also know that he was and is of the elite and hung in the same circle as the Clintons. So there’s a lot to not trust. I had totally given up years ago in the Democratic party and I really saw this as an opportunity for change with this new team. But I went against my better judgment and my gut feeling which was telling me not to vote because I believe both parties are one in the same. They don’t care about the American people. They just keep lining their pockets. And it’s the same old stuff. More killing more wars, etc. I know one thing I will never vote again. And I will continue to live my life being kind, looking for ways to serve and building memories with my children, grandchildren and new, great grandbaby and friends. I’ve recently disconnected from all social media. I do have this form of media right here for now. Thank you for your above words.

Gammyjill
13h

Aaron, I come from an entirely opposite perspective than yours. I’m a life long Democrat, but I have Republican friends. We tend not to discuss politics and agree that friendship is more important than politics.

But I’m curious why the MAGA base was so interested in the Epstein case and why they’re so upset about it being shoved aside? What were you all thinking was going to be exposed by the release of names? And I assume a list of names would include both Republicans and Democrats. Please explain. Thanks.

