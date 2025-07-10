Editor’s Note:

The countdown to our Italian getaway is on—seven days until we land in Naples. I’ve never been. Recs welcome!

Meanwhile, the news cycle is fully consumed by Epstein outrage. The same people who were overnight experts on tariffs and foreign wars are now confidently diagnosing the inner workings of the Epstein files. Personally, I’d welcome a little less certainty. Just once, I’d love someone to admit the obvious: we have no idea what’s really going on—and we may never know who was actually on “the list.”

What I can offer is a closer look inside the now-infamous binder, and a list of my own: Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s Christmas list.

Also ahead: Moscow Murders with Vicky Ward, Elizabeth Holmes Pt. 2, a Newport city guide, 20 questions with Anna Delvey, a flashback to a Cape Cod clambake, and the ultimate It Gals guide to summer essentials.

And thank you to Aaron for wrangling this one —again—with clarity and common sense.

I have not followed the Jeffrey Epstein case with much interest. My wife was deep in the weeds about it with Whitney Webb and all of the other Rabbit Hole Brigade in the height of Covid, but it wasn’t that interesting to me. I shrugged it off as a thing that would be treated with the normal shrug-shouldering that the powerful are great at. The public would be outraged by what they were hiding, but the reality was that what they were hiding would never be found, so it was a giant expenditure of energy that was unnecessary. Not because I wanted the powerful to succeed in their atrocities, but because no one in power ever really gets punished. There are two systems, one for those with money and power, and the one for the rest of us. And as George Carlin famously said about the club filled with the powerful, “you ain’t in it.”

I have spent enough time thinking and writing about politics to know what the people really want, and what the leadership class will be willing to give towards those desires is about as far apart as you can get. The overly educated class of elites in our country, who have become the new aristocracy, have no desire to let the rabble dictate what consequences might come to those who live their lives behind closed doors. No hillbilly mama from Texarkana was going to tell the upper class how they were supposed to operate. Money, power, and kinky, immoral sex are the luxury items of a life spent in boarding schools and academics-in-name-only institutions of the Ivy League. No bumpkin has the right to tell someone who graduated from Georgetown how their lives should be filled with ethics. Morality is for Christ-believing rubes. The real world is filled with champagne and underage forced deviousness. Those are the rewards for the powerful.

So the whole case felt like a fool’s errand. Lots of bluster. Lots of tragic stories. No outcome other than the pre-determined one that all powerful men experience.

I have no idea why sexual immorality is such a huge part of the power equation. I don’t understand it at all. Nothing about multiple partners or strange kinky stuff is remotely interesting to me. I am a happily married man with a very stable and boring worldview. I go to church, parent my teenagers, treat my wife to a night on the town or a vacation from time to time, and find no desire in any of my being to go out and see if there is a more adventurous sexual experience available. I think most people in America live this way. Even those who are not entirely satisfied with life rarely decide that a debaucherous embracing of sex and power is the new path to take in order to live a happy life. The incongruence between the way Americans live, and the way the powerful behaves is why the Epstein stuff is bothersome.

Most of us cannot make the leap from our everyday lives, where we work to put food on the table, pay our rents or mortgages, save a little money up for a vacation, to one where we are naked at the Eyes Wide Shut party. It’s too outside of normalcy for most of us, and so when we hear that a private island exists, where dark and disgusting older men traveled for self-pleasure inside a tackily designed white and blue striped temple, we glom onto it like watching a bad car wreck. We have no interest in being a part of the darkness, but we are stunned that the darkness exists, and so we watch, as voyeurs, to find out if people really live like this. Regardless of its truth, the story is too fantastical not to be curious about.

In that watching, there seemed to be more anecdotal and circumstantial evidence coming to light with each new revelation and it turned from simply a desire for justice to a superimposed indication of the governments rectitude. It happened because, to many, this was the last straw in a long line of awfulness that the citizens have been subjected to by a lying and criminal government. The people of America have seen themselves placed under the thumb of the new Expertocracy too many times over the last sixty years. A murdered president in the streets of Dallas, a boondoggle of a war in Asia, were the first signs that our life in a democracy was a fairytale. The Iraq war and the weapons of mass destruction debacle that ruined the lives of young men and women and drug our country into unimaginable debt, the Financial Crisis of ‘08 that was created entirely by the stupidity and greed of dumb finance bros on Wall Street, that evaporated Gen X’s chance to outpace their parents for wealth and betterment, the WuFlu theater devised by “Doctor” Tony Fauci and the Scarf Queen Birx that locked us in our houses, made us mask up and comply with experimental vaccines and sucked the life out of our children, are all the result of the powerful elite. Their track record at governance, excellence, and good thinking has all been proven to be useless and far too reliant on their terrible educations. The net-net, as they say in the duchebag industry, is that the American people have been abused by the supposedly best amongst them. The “leadership” class is utterly terrible. They have no capacity for goodness or wisdom. They are only good at one thing. Hiding their indiscretions and looking marginally good at cocktail parties. Politicians have had nothing to offer the people, and instead treated Washington D.C. as some kind of Hollywood for ugly people.

Enter Donald Trump of 2024 and the MAGA Gang

Epstein was the calling card of differentiation for nearly all the MAGAsphere. The base saw the entire debacle as the embodiment of the elite’s way of living. Darkness, power, and sex were all looked past because of who was doing the nasty, and the MAGA base knew it. It sat in their foreground like a middle finger. “Screw you, bumpkins! I went to effing Georgetown! I can diddle around with anyone I want”

As the campaign heated up through the summer of ‘24, and the bleary people of the fruited plain began to coalesce around the Trump machine. The surrogates on social media and the voice of authority within the Trump camp glommed onto the Epstein ire and leveraged it. The list of people who said they were ready to have the files released was long. It seemed at times that anytime anyone took the stage, there was a hint or outright pronouncement about the files. The people at those rallies, and the audiences of the podcasts, were all hearing something new from people proposing to be in leadership.

“We hear you. The ways of Washington need to stop.”

So the base believed the rhetoric. The trick of a great politician is to leverage personal projections and make an individual believe that whatever the politician is saying are the thoughts of those who are listening. If a political leader can make us think that they think like us, they usually win elections. The ‘ol “I could have a beer with him” mantra is the perfect allegory for any successful politician. The Epstein files, and how they were going to be released were the 2024 version of “getting a beer.” The politicians used the frustrations of the American people to capture their imaginations about justice, and what might be coming for the powerful. For most Americans, it was never about Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell; it was about the entire ethos. Can a government still do the right thing by its people? Where there seems to be radical injustice and abuses by the elite, would the people whom we put in charge have the capacity and fortitude to fix it? The answer for many seemed to be, “Yes, Donald Trump is going to do it.”

From my perspective as a late Trump adopter, and one who was disheartened by the dropping out of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the most persuasive argument made to sway my vote was the one that said that “Trump had learned his lesson.” The Swamp had won by its usual tricks in the first term, but this time, Trump was smarter and more savvy. He knew where the pitfalls were, and he was not going to fall for them again. It made sense. He was surrounded by people who supported him, like RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard. Even the die-hard intelligence guys like Kash Patel and Dan Bongino were rabid supporters of cleaning house this time. It seemed to most that this was a totally different Trump. The voters, and a very active base, helped pull a coalition together of disparate ideas, and for the first time since 2004, a Republican won all seven swing states, a commanding electoral victory, and the popular vote. Certainly, the main planks of the platform were the winning ideas. Close the border, stop forever wars, and dismantle the bureaucracy resonated with the average Republican and Republican-ish voter, but underneath all of it was the sense that the secrets of government, as made flesh in Epstein files, were going to all come to light. It wasn’t about the actual criminals; it was about the underlying message about what needed to change. Epstein was never just about the girls or the island or Bubba’s Blue dress; it was an indicator of whether there are really two worlds. One without consequence for terrible actions, and one for the rest of us, where our Venmo accounts are monitored, our pet squirrels murdered, or the threat of an IRS audit is just around the corner, and another world for the well connected where naughty massages could turn into child rape with no consequence.Did the powerful really get to go off and abuse underage women, while I had to make sure my shoebox full of receipts is on point for my small business? Was it really okay for Alan Dershowitz to get a massage from a 16-year-old as long as he kept his underwear on, while my local city could ticket me for the wrong kind of weed in my yard? Did the powerful have enough influence to force the looking away by the justice system, while grandmothers were locked up in solitary confinement for being at the Capitol building during a concocted insurrection? Epstein was the indicator. It was the litmus test for the politicians.

When President Trump stood in the rotunda of the Capitol on inauguration day and gave one of the more radical inaugural speeches of all time, it seemed like the earth was shaking under the feet of the elite. The edible brownie face of George W. Bush became the living meme of the indicated fear that those at the top felt. Trump was going to burn it all down. I was in D.C. I could feel it. Week after week, Trump’s radical cabinet was paraded before the Senate theater and bloviated at by out-of-touch losers, and it seemed that nothing could stop the wrecking ball that was coming. I heard it on the streets as I walked away from the Capitol. The bureaucrats were terrified. They spewed angrily about what Trump was doing and how hard it was going to be to survive this. There were Zillow screenshots of massive amounts of new inventory around the DC area. DOGE shut down USAID, and the screaming everywhere was immeasurable. This was the new American revolution, and Trump was doing what everyone in his base had asked.

He signed executive orders after executive orders, releasing the JFK, RFK, and MLK files, and while no one really read the fine print that said the order was to establish a committee that would eventually release the files later, it all felt like the transparency that people voted for. The slogan on X was “I voted for this,” because it felt very much like a new day in that cesspit we call our nations seat of power.

But the swamp never gives up, and they started to stall it all out. Cabinet selections were shelved, onboarding was delayed, and the thespians we call Representatives and Senators all did their part to preserve their donor base. By the beginning of June, the Trump of the rotunda had been seemingly replaced by the same old boss. Bombing in Iran, enough meat given to the anti-Israel crowd with state visits and Truth Social posts about Bibi being the greatest man ever, to turn them ravenous. Then finally on Monday, an attorney general who has no aversion to appearing on Fox News for anything, chose to write a memo that the Epstein files were after all a huge nothing burger and it was time to move on.

The base lost their ever-loving minds.

“What about the influencer binders?”

“Why can’t we see what you have?”

“Why is Ghislaine in jail for 20 years?”

“I thought Kash said he was going to get to the bottom of this?”

“That’s it? Just like that? Nothing to see here? Bull shit!”

Look, I don’t know very much about this case. Many others have done incredible digging into the nuts and bolts of it to give people plausible data to believe that there’s more “there” there. I have no interest in re-digging into that information. More facts won’t add to the discussion. Because everything about Jeffrey Epstein, in my mind, is now about this seemingly total reversal of the position about transparency surrounding this case by the administration, and what that change signals to the average American.

President Trump’s scoldy snapback to a reporter who asked about the list yesterday at the cabinet meeting was a fork in the road moment for many.

For a lot of people who went to bat for this team of politicians, this reeked of the same old smell. The base believes with some empirical reality that no one ever faces the consequences that the average American faces for far less criminality. To add insult to it all, there was the person who played the hero for so many saying right to their faces, “shut up already.” You could hear the wind leave the X space.

“Everyone, meet the new boss, he’s the same old boss.”

Case closed. No one will face justice. The government said they saw nothing. Shut up and sit down.

Deaf Ears and Radicalization

“At length I remembered the last resort of a great princess who, when told that the peasants had no bread, replied: ‘Then let them eat brioches.’" — Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Confessions

Radicalization happens slowly, then all at once. I have never been a believer that President Trump is the grand Chess master of 39D Chess. It’s frankly a lazy position to take as a citizen. The idea that the leader of the country has to have an abusive relationship with the people who are their supporters in order to accomplish his or her goals is not only a cover for unnecessary deceit, but it is also an indictment of a government that needs to perpetuate an abusive relationship to make changes. If that “necessary deceit game of chess” is remotely true, then the entire thing deserves to be dissolved overnight. If someone were in a relationship where their partner felt it necessary to lie and cover up the truth in order to advance the relationship, any sane person would flee as fast as their feet would take them. Yet year after year, we return to a government and advocate that this stupid chess game has to be played. Like a person who needs an intervention, we defend it when it is our team. No one needs to defend this kind of behavior because it is never true that your backwards hat, boyfriend is “really a good guy and treats me nicely in private.” The black eye on our faces is evidence enough that our enabling of this terrible behavior by our government is really unacceptable. No one should be in an abusive relationship, especially at will with a government that supposedly is there working on our behalf.

Yet with President Trump, his accomplishments and rhetoric enable so many of us to look past the moments when we shouldn’t. Admittedly, he has been mercilessly attacked, falsely accused, and treated as the worst kind of pariah in Washington, but to defend the moments when he fails the people by covering for the deceit under the guise of some kind of advanced chess playing is not acceptable. Being a citizen requires more than allowing for that kind of lazy answer. If yesterday’s press conference had happened under the Biden administration, the streets would have been filled with red hats and pitchforks. Over on X, the Circle-the-Wagons crowd was tweeting without abandon, letting everyone know that something else was coming. The moves behind the scenes were going to be the dismantling of the deep state once and for all. Tiresome. Grifty. Predictable.

Instead of some kind of deep state apocalypse, we were told by the TSA Barbie that we would get to keep our shoes on at the airport, and then after the Epstein dismissed question, the DOJ dropped some charges against another batch of well-connected men that will never go anywhere. The damage was done; no parade of political theatrics was going to fix the total derailment.

Elections are supposed to be the pressure relief valve for the citizen. They are designed to take frustrations or ills that the masses are feeling and give them all a place to change the trajectory from. What the entire episode did yesterday was to shut down through a strange kind of shaming the very grievance that the people saw as the hub of the issue in government. I’m not saying that the Epstein case is the lynchpin of the entire Trump presidency, but what it was going to be for the people was an indicator of whether things were going to be different. It’s easy to name the Gulf of Mexico something else by the stroke of a pen, and talk about deals with Greenland, but for the people, if justice could be served to a group of people who seemingly had escaped consequence time and time again, that was the real indicator of change. Having that hope dashed to bits at a presser, by the very person whom most saw as the Achilles of the battle was devastating. The god-like warrior who could dismantle the powerful forces of Washington, instead, decided to tell people that the very omphalos of frustration was not worth talking about.

You could hear hearts break all across the politisphere.

It isn’t just an ordinary political betrayal; this reversal away from what seemed to be coming towards indifference and business as usual, fell like a piano on the MAGA world, and there was a sense that people cannot vote their way out of this mess. If Trump can’t do this and plays along with the elite, then no one is ever going to.

If ever the hero appears to be as phony as the Wizard of Oz in a government, then radicalization looks to many to be their only hope. Time and time again in history, when people are not listened to, they resort to undemocratic solutions. Representative government is supposed to be the vehicle that diffuses that malcontent. If people feel like they have no avenue for change, they take things into their own hands, and even if the queen offers brioche, her head ends up in a bread basket. The people who wanted this discussion about Epstein weren’t looking for a courtroom victory. They weren’t pinning their hopes on the release of a list. They were projecting their hopes that a government might not just be designed for the elite. But when they were told that there was nothing to see here, their internal honesty had to be voiced. This isn’t getting fixed with normal methods.

Even before the cabinet meeting was finished, the vitriolic conspiracy fires about Israel and the Mossad started to run rampant on social media outlets. Accusations that our government is subservient to blackmail by the intelligence community and President Trump’s being compromised were all plausible outlets of frustration for the people who had invested so much in the belief that this time, the government would be different. Their wrecking ball hero had seemingly turned into another disco cowboy: all hat, no cattle.

I have no idea how this will turn out, and honestly, the way this administration works, this all could be some unforeseen 5D chess move that I will gladly eat all the crow available to me when all the so-called “panicans” are proven wrong. But something tells me this one is different. The people involved in all of this heinousness were just told, “Don’t worry, we've got you.” The people who wanted to see if the country could be fixed just realized that the battle might not be able to be won, even with a team filled with heroes. Epstein is not about the details; it’s about whether or not America can be saved under the traditional methods we have been given. Yesterday, the illusion of an American republic, with Constitutional guardrails, was left for dead on the beach below a gaudy mansion on Little Saint James.