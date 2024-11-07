Squeezed shoulder-to-shoulder in the crowd on election night, women buzzed over every detail unfolding on stage as Trump delivered his victory speech. But one topic dominated the whispers: Ivanka’s choice of wardrobe. Standing beside Jared Kushner, she joined her dad on stage in a rich, cobalt blue velvet pantsuit that drew every eye in the room.

“Why is she in blue?” the woman next to me asked her friend.

“It’s like she’s making a statement without saying anything,” her friend replied. Why blue—practically screams “Democrat”?

I can confirm, the wardrobe debate is real. I’d almost worn a hunter green suit (a nod to the MAHA movement, which felt fitting), but Denise convinced me to stick to “tradition.” I ended up in a red Veronica Beard suit, H&M silk blouse, and black Amazon bow tie—no breaking ranks here. Black, white, gold, silver, and red are “acceptable” colors. Blue? That’s practically turncoat territory.

In a political landscape where colors are as divided as rival gangs, Ivanka’s choice felt more like a silent statement than mere fashion preference. She knows pundits read into these things. So do all the women watching. Was she signaling some distance from her father’s politics, subtly rebelling in blue velvet?

For those who haven’t been following, Ivanka has mostly kept away from politics in recent years. She and Jared stepped back after Trump’s 2020 loss, refusing to endorse his stolen-election claims. In fact, Ivanka voluntarily testified to the January 6 House panel, confirming that, in her view, her father had lost fairly.

Some resent her for sitting on the sidelines, watching and waiting to see how her farther’s race faired. Others defend her as a mother wanting to leave the ugly world of politics behind to focus on family. Everyone is quick to recall the $2 billion investment Jared’s private equity firm received from Saudi Arabia.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward, I will do so outside the political arena,” she announced when Trump returned to the campaign trail two years ago.

Since then, she’s stayed true to her word, shifting back to her role as an influencer and entrepreneur, only appearing briefly at the 2024 GOP convention. When Jared was recently asked if she’d return to the campaign, his answer was a firm “zero.” And on the eve of Election Day, while her dad made his final campaign push, Ivanka marked her 43rd birthday with a social media post—a “self-help word salad” of 17 life lessons like “Trust yourself,” “Nourish your body,” and “Get sunshine daily.” Noticeably absent? Any mention of “Vote Donald Trump.”

It’s a huge shift from 2016, when Ivanka was her dad’s steady right hand, helping him broaden his appeal and then serving alongside Jared in the White House. Her distance now makes the blue blazer even more intriguing. Social media took note too. “Smile if you need help,” joked one commenter. Others were more pointed: “Of all the colors… why blue?” Why not wear red to match her dad’s tie? Most other women on stage didn’t follow any strict “team colors” either—Melania wore Dior gray, Usha Vance black, Lara Trump black (sheer) as well. Only Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up in true GOP red.

Since the 2000 Bush-Gore race, red and blue have become America’s unofficial political colors. Back then, the New York Times chose red for Republicans simply because it started with an “R,” and now those colors are as fixed in our minds as the donkey and elephant symbols.

And while we’re reading peculiar fashion statements, what about Jill Biden’s Election Day outfit—head-to-toe tomato red?