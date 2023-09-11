House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lu's avatar
Lu
Sep 11, 2023

I am a victim of sexual assault. My attacker was sentenced. People wrote letters to judge regarding him and his sentencing. It was a high profile case (for my area) several people in the public eye wrote on this persons behalf. My attacker was someone people loved, adored, and even looked to for help. Because people wrote letters, I didn’t feel like it diminished my trauma, as I recognized that to many people this person meant a lot to them. Monsters are not monsters to everyone and many live very double lives. I don’t hold any resentment to those who had a different experience or want to remember things in a better light-it’s how they might cope with their own reality. At the end of the day, he was found guilty and is serving time for what he did. PS- I don’t think these letters make much of a difference anyway ..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Alice's avatar
Alice
Sep 11, 2023

They weren’t supporting some mild misdemeanour, this was multiple rape accusations. They clearly must have thought long and hard about writing those letters and did so anyway (even if they may have thought post verdict they weren’t going to be entered for public release). So own it. The apology video muddies their opinion and Masterson’s wrongdoing (If any).

I don’t know who Masterson is, or his accusers, so I have no dog in this fight. 30 years is a long time for a first offender crime that months ago a jury didn’t feel they had sufficient evidence to review and come to a conclusion, so obviously I’m surprised by such a sentence and question it. That doesn’t mean I don’t believe the victims, it just means based on other similar convictions, it’s an outlier.

And Kutcher? He’s the epitome of a douche and always has been. I’m all for putting allegations in the context of when they occurred, but at no point in recent history has two men betting on French kissing a 14 year old without her knowledge or consent, on camera, been acceptable. You can use ‘countdowns to legal age’ as defence, but that was the media encouraging society for shock value. There was plenty of backlash about that at the time.

I appreciate HnH’s reporting because it’s honest, not because I agree with it (though I generally do). Long May it continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
343 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture