In the wake of Danny Masterson's sentencing, the internet exploded (like it does) with little question and much heated commentary, with everyone up and arms and wanting to fight over a case mostly digested through Twitter updates.

When news broke that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had submitted character letters as a plea for lenient sentencing for Masterson, the internet went wild. Quickly, the couple issued a bizarre and awkward apology filmed on the front pouch of their Carpentaria home with a prisoner of war style delivery that was so uncomfortable to watch. I'm still wondering who lied to them and told them this would be an adequate response.

My take as PR: Grow a backbone and stand your ground instead of catering to the onslaught of online attacks. People will get over it.

If they wanted to offer statements about one of their oldest friend's character, they should do so without apology. It is a fundamental American right. Not to mention - a traditional part of sentencing. Popular or not, these character statements are a standard part of the judicial process intended to help the judge get to know the person they are sentencing outside of how the offense has defined them. The goal is to establish credibility as a reference for the defendant and to humanize a convicted person from a personal standpoint so the judge can better understand them beyond how the defense has framed them.

But these days if the online community is offended by something it's got to be canceled, right?

Is it really up to Twitter to determine everything offensive in current culture? The guy was sentenced to essentially life in prison. Can his friends not express they once knew him as something other than a 'serial rapist?' Nothing in the statements offered by Ashton and Mila denied the accusations or discredited the victims.

When Chrissie Bixler, the only victim in the Masterson case out of three women not to secure a guilty verdict, learned about the letters, she responded with rage. First, by implying that Kutcher played a hand in the brutal killing of his former girlfriend who was stabbed to death on February 21, 2001. Then, by sharing a series of old video footage of Kutcher talking about a bet he made with Masterson when Mila joined the cast of That 70s Show. The unearthed videos were presented as “proof” that Kutcher was some sort of sexual predator or pedophile for flirting with an actress four years younger than him, who is now his wife.

Chrissie’s cryptic messages didn't stop there. She naturally attacked me as well, calling me a “cult and rape apologist,” because I opened up a public discussion about these letters, explaining why I thought the apology was a bad call.

Obviously, I disagree with the backlash here. In high-profile cases, these letters almost always go public. In any of the trials I follow, I always look forward to reading them when they appear but I'd love to know your thoughts on it all- the letters of leniency, the apology video, a victim spreading cryptic theories about a murdered woman and the way celebrities constantly cave to online pressure.

What’s your take?

"Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your "role model" keeps for you. Ones that would end you. Did you forget I was there? You were on speaker phone that night you called Danny on February 21, 2001. I heard everything. I heard the plan. In my opinion, you're just as sick as your "mentor.""

"Dear Mila, I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on the set. Your old interviews are very telling. I encourage everyone to watch them and decide for yourself what you hear and see. Do so before they get scrubbed from the internet) I also know what happened in Toronto and after. Question, if that's what you view as a normal relationship with a "big brother figure" then I feel very sad for you, and I hope you consider getting into therapy. You all must forget I was there the whole time those first 5 years of That 70's Show. I remember everything." - Chrissie Bixler

There was no attack. Apparently raising questions out loud about a high-profile case that involves cryptic murder accusations edging on blackmail threats is an “attack.” Public responses and accusations warrant public discourse.

Bixler also posted the picture of Mila, Wilmer, Ashton, Laura and Danny onstage at a Christmas celebration at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre to suggest some kind of recruitment gathering took place at Danny’s house the night where recording cameras apparently captured dirty secrets.

-Character Letters shared below were pulled from behind the paywall at Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff - follow Meghann for upcoming updates + the full PFD she has on the way this week.

Bijou Phillips

Dear Judge Olmedo,

I am writing to you to ask that you consider this information when sentencing my husband, Danny Masterson. Danny and I have been together for 19 years. We married in 2011 and our beautiful daughter was born in 2014. She is the bright spot throughout many years of crises and uncertainty.

I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me.

At the time, our daughter was just three years old. She was our miracle child. I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father. He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable.

When we finally returned home, we thought we could start to focus on our lives as a family. That's when the investigation against him began. After he lost his show and acting career, he devoted himself to finding other ways to earn a living.

We left our home in Los Angeles to move to a farm in Santa Ynez, where I could recuperate. Danny immediately began to work the land and grow a beautiful vineyard with 6,000 vines, that he tended on his own for six years. He toiled long days on the land to make it profitable for our family. He took classes to learn about growing grapes, wines and he became a sommelier. He also studied the business end of it.

Danny has always been against drugs and helped so many friends and colleagues get sober. My husband, who never smoked a joint in his life, has strong feelings about drugs that have never wavered. He tried to shield the younger actors he worked with from such temptations and offered them advice on their careers and in their lives.

Danny is an amazing father. Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night. He teaches her math with kindness and patience. She is far above grade level in all subjects, reading three grades above her own, and that is thanks to the guidance and attention of her father. Danny has watched her piano recitals and applauds when she practices in the living room after each song. Our daughter loves her pony on our farm, as well as our dogs and cats. But more than anything, she loves her father. When he calls us each day, she ends with "I love you too much Daddy."

We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

Very respectfully,

Bijou Phillips Masterson

Ashton Kutcher

Honorable Judge Olmedo,

My name is Ashton Kutcher I am an actor, investor, philanthropist, and most importantly a father. I met Danny Masterson when I was 20 years old in 1998. He instantly became a friend, dedicated co worker, and role model to me. And has remained as such for 25 years.

As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me. He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over 25 year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me. He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward. Danny is a person that is consistently there for you when you need him. We've traveled around the world together, raised our daughters together, and shared countless family moments. Not only is he a good friend to me I've witnessed him be a good friend to others and the kind of brother others would be lucky to have.

As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one. I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny. Any time that we were to meet someone or interact with someone who was on drugs, or did drugs, he made it clear that that wouldn't be a good person to be friends with. And for me, that was an implication that if I were to do drugs, he wouldn't want to be friends with me, which is something I never would want to risk or jeopardize. I am grateful to him for that positive peer pressure. He also set an extraordinaryy standard around how you tteat other people. There was an incident where we were at a pizza parlor and a belligerent man entered who is berating his girlfriend. We had never met or seen these people before, but Danny was the first person to jump to the defense of this girl. It was an incident he didn't have to get involved i:i but proactively chose to because the way this man was behaving was not right. He has always treated people with decency, equality, and generosity.

After 9-11 Danny was a huge advocate for support of the Firefighters effected by the event, rallying his friends and coworkers to pitch in however they could. Danny had his daughter a year before I had mine. He set a standard of being a hands on dad. We have spent countless hours together with our kids and he is among few people that I would trust to be alone with my son and daughter. He's also a dedicated and loyal husband with unwavering commitment to his wife.

We have spent hundreds of hours working together. Danny takes his job seriously. He is kind, courteous, and hard working. He treated everyone from the grips to the teamsters to the actors to the caterers as equals. He showed up on time all the time and always pulled his weight. We have also traveled around the world together promoting our work. I can honestly say that no matter where we were, or who we were with, I never saw my friend be anything other than the guy I have described.

While I'm aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice. I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Best,

Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis

To The Honorable Judge Olmedo

I am writing this character letter on behalf of my dear friend, Danny Masterson, with whom I have had the privilege of sharing a significant part of my life. My name is Mila Kunis, and I am an actress, and I believe it is essential to share the remarkable influence Danny has had on my life and the lives of others.

I first met Danny during our time working together on That 70's Show, and from the very beginning, I could sense his innate goodness and genuine nature. Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me. His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Danny's character is his unwavering commitment to discouraging the use of drugs. His influence on me in this regard has been invaluable. In an industry where the pressures and temptations of substance use can be overwhelming, Danny played a pivotal role in guiding me away from such destructive paths. His dedication to avoiding all substances has inspired not only me but also countless others in our circle. Danny's steadfastness in promoting a drug-free lifestyle has been a guiding light in my journey through the entertainment world and has helped me prioritize my well-being and focus on making responsible choices. His genuine concern for those around him and his commitment to leading by example make him an outstanding role model and friend.

Danny's role as a husband and father to his daughter has been nothing short of extraordinary. Witnessing his interactions with his daughter has been heartwarming and enlightening. He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent. As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others.

Moreover, Danny has consistently displayed a profound sense of responsibility and care for those around him. He demonstrates grace and empathy in every situation, be it within the entertainment industry or in our personal lives. His steady support and understanding presence make him a reliable source of guidance and comfort for all of us.

Danny Masterson's warmth, humor, and positive outlook on life have been a driving force in shaping my character and the way I approach life's challenges. His unwavering commitment to being an exceptional older brother figure to me has had a transformative impact on my life, instilling in me a sense of self-belief and encouraging me to aim for greatness, but all while maintaining a sense of humility.

In conclusion, I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.

Please feel free to reach out if you require any further information or clarification.

Sincerely,

Mila Kunis

William Baldwin

Honorable Judge Olmedo,

My name is William Baldwin. I have been with my wife Chynna Phillips for thirty-two years. Chynna is Bijou Masterson's sister. I have known my sister-in-law Bijou since she was only ten years old and, in many ways, I am a father figure to her. I first met Danny Masterson in 2004 when he started dating Bijou. We have a lot in common. We are both Irishmen from Long Island, both actors and producers in the entertainment industry, and both married to the amazing Phillips sisters.

I know that Danny has been convicted of a very serious crime and is facing a lengthy prison sentence. The purpose of this letter is to inform you about the Danny Masterson that I know. Danny the man, the friend, colleague, family member, husband, and father. Things that were not discussed in court but I think are vitally important for you to know.

As I mentioned previously, I am a father figure to Bijou. There is no question that Danny functions in a similar capacity in his family with all of his siblings ... Will, Christopher, and especially Jordan and Alanna. He is looked up to, admired, revered and respected. This is because of the enormous role Danny has played in the lives of his younger siblings. When only a teenager himself, he helped his single mother with the immense responsibilities of raising their family and he continues to serve in that capacity to this day.

Additionally, as I've also referenced, I have worked in the entertainment industry for 35 years and I can say unequivocally that I have never known anyone that is more beloved than Danny Masterson. I have worked on hundreds of projects with some of the most gifted artists, many experienced, well-informed activists, and extraordinarily generous philanthropists. Never in my entire life have I had more people refer to someone as "family," "my brother" and "best friend" than Danny. Many of them have told me that he was there for them in their "greatest hour of need" and "the darkest hour of their life."

When my son was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. When Bijou required a life-saving kidney transplant, when friends have had marital problems, financial struggles, addiction issues ... Danny was there. "Danny got me a job." "Danny helped me get my health insurance back." "Danny let me crash at his house while I was going through a tough time." "Danny helped pay my bills and feed my children."

Danny has always quietly been there for his family, friends, community, and even strangers with support, words of wisdom, or sage advice about life, career, relationships, and, most importantly, family and parenting. All of it without seeking any recognition or praise.

I know you witnessed firsthand the unwavering support Danny received from his family and friends during his trial. Nothing is more important to him than family. His dad Pete, his mom Carol, all of his siblings, and, of course, his wife Bijou, and wonderful nine-year-old daughter.

Since he has been incarcerated, I have heard him on the phone with his daughter helping her with her math homework while she tries to navigate through this devasting life-changing event at only nine years old.

I have truly never met a person that was a more caring, dedicated, trustworthy, and loyal family member and friend.

I pray to God that you will consider the entirety of who Danny is when considering his sentence.

Respectfully,

William Baldwin

Jordan Masterson

Dear Judge Olmedo:

My name is Jordan Masterson. I'm 37 years old and I'm an actor living in Los Angeles.

Danny is my older brother.

Because you don't know my brother personally, I'm writing on his behalf hoping to give some insight into who Danny is, not only as an individual, but as a father, husband, and brother.

My father left for all intents and purposes when I was six years old.

My little sister was four. We were raised by a single mother who worked her entire life to provide her children with a life that we could be proud of. She preached hard work and integrity, respect for self and others, kindness and patience. No one embodies those qualities more than my brother Danny.

When my father left, my brother stepped into a sort of pseudo father figure role for my little sister and me, even though he was only sixteen himself at the time. Providing not only money when times were lean (which there were plenty), but wisdom and guidance.

He set an example for us about what it was to be loving, professional and respectful. Speaking as a young man without a father, having my big brother as a lodestar was a godsend. Taking me to baseball practice, picking me up from school, introducing me to films and music and art. I wouldn't be the person I am today without my brother. Just knowing someone was there for me outside my mom meant everything to me. While a young boy's father can't be replaced, I would say, in my experience, a great older brother comes really close. I was blessed with two of them.

With Danny being the eldest, the majority of responsibility felf on him at an age he shouldn't have had to shoulder that responsibility. He did. Because he is that kind of person. He was instrumental in steering my life as a teenager. One example of this was when it came to drugs. My brother has never done a drug in his life. When I reached the age that all teenagers do around 16-17, my friends were experimenting with smoking weed or taking other drugs. Danny simply led by example and was able to concisely and easily explain to me the ramifications of tak 1ng drugs. I have still never smoked weed or done any other hard drug and that is a direct result of my brothers guidance and wisdom.

Danny is a loving father to his daughter and a loving husband to his wife. He cares deeply for his family and always puts their needs first and foremost above his. When his wife needed a kidney transplant and was on dialysis for more than a year, my brother was by her side every step of the way. He moved mountains to get her the treatment she needed. Taking care of a young child and a gravely sick wife while also trying to maintain a career to pay for all of the above is extremely hard as you can imagine. But he did it. Never once did he complain or lament his situation.

He has not only raised millions of dollars for charities benefitting law enforcement, firefighters, artists, musicians and humans rights organizations, but has personally donated hundreds of thousands of dollars if not more of his own· money to these charities. My brother cares deeply about others.

When I was shooting my tv show, Danny was also shooting one concurrently. We happened to be sharing the same crew for half the time just based on how scheduling works in the TV business, and there is not one single person on the crew that didn't love Danny. Loved working with him, his sense of pride and respect for what they were all doing together. He made it a wonderful working experience and always made sure they were taken care of. Making sure they were instrumental in the process and not just an afterthought. This is not the experience of most crews in Hollywood I can attest to that.

My brother is just a special guy when it comes to matters like that. He leaves an impression. I understand the lengthy sentence he is facing per the statute and letter of the law. My brother is looking at the rest of his life in prison. I pray that isn't the outcome. I ask for your utmost compassion with regards to Danny so that his family may get to see him again, his young daughter and wife most importantly. They are lost without him, as we all are.

Respectfully,

Jordan Masterson

Alanna Masterson

Dear Judge Olmedo:

My name is Alanna Masterson, Danny's only sister and youngest sibling. My brother is facing a lengthy sentence, therefor I wanted to give you some insight into the man that shaped me into the person I am today.

Danny is my best friend and helped raise me when my father left us. My mom was alone providing for all of us and Danny stepped in to shoulder that burden. He helped all of us financially, but also with the daily happenings of his younger siblings. He sat front row at every ballet recital (of which there were plenty) and made sure he was never late, with flowers in hand. He took me to school, to sleepovers·. My first movie at the El Capitan. He came to visit me at boarding school all the time, and he gave his weekends to helping the kids in my drama class. He took me to my first concert and taught me all about music. He gave me a job when I wanted to go to college in New York so I'd have enough money for my subway pass and food.

He let me live with him the entire time I was in school, so I wouldn't have to worry about the financial burden of finding an apartment. He was there when I graduated, front and center. He's never missed anything for me or anyone that I know. He flew to Atlanta where I was working and held my hand through 30 hours of labor, making me laugh in between contractions. He held my daughter so I could sleep and recover, while also taking care of his daughter.

He's the best father and husband I know. Never ever putting himself first. When his wife's kidney failed, he did everything he could to help her. He launched an awareness campaign to find her a match, after she was too far down on the transplant list and they were running out of time.

But the most important thing about my brother Danny, is his relationship with his 9 year old daughter. They are best friends. He does everything with her and for her. Homework, story time, dance class, mini golf, baking, brushing and braiding her hair so her curls don't get into knots.

They have ballet recitals in the living room, and ice skating duets at the rink. They go and see movies every Saturday and go on long adventures together. She'd be lost without him, we all would be. He's our family's true North Star; for so many friends and loved ones.

I hope you take into consideration all of this information in regards to your sentencing. Than you very much.

Respectfully,

Alanna Masterson

Will Masterson

To The Honorable Judge Olmedo,

My name is Will, I am thirty-six years old and Danny's youngest brother. I attended the preliminary hearings and both trials.

I am not a scientologist.

Eleven years senior, Danny is as much my best friend as an older brother. We worked together, we traveled together, and during the height of the pandemic he and his wife, Bijou, graciously welcomed me into their home to live for an extended period of time together with their daughter.

On a daily basis, I had the privilege of seeing how compassionate and caring of a husband and father Danny is. Bijou's health unfortunately suffers heavily from a kidney transplant and Danny constantly makes every foreseeable effort to ease that burden as much as one could ever hope for. And he loves his daughter so much. He took her with us everywhere because she is his best friend too. I will forever cherish the moments of watching them act out the characters from books while reading together before bed. I desperately hope he can one day be a part of her life again.

Whether it's within the family, the community, or thirty plus years of productions he worked on, Danny is always the first to lend a helping hand to those in need and I know he will continue to do so wherever it is he spends the next stage of his life. The people he meets there will be as lucky to have him as I feel unfortunate to lose him.

In 2009 I graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.A. in Economics. Danny was the only one of my siblings to sit through the entire graduation ceremony in the scalding hot sun. He didn't make it a secret how proud of me he was, as he'll tell almost everyone I'm introduced to that I'm his brother who went to college. He wants the same for his nine year old daughter, but his dream is for her to attend Stanford.

Thank you, your honor, for hearing my thoughts on this subject.

Sincerely,

Will Masterson

Giovanni Ribisi

To The Honorable Judge Olmedo,

My name is Giovanni Ribisi. I am an actor living in Los Angeles.

I have known Danny Masterson since I was 9 years old. When we were children, Danny would trek across the country from New York and stay with my family and me in North Hollywood during the peak audition months for child actors. It was always a joy for my family to have him as a guest.

Two and half years ago, Danny visited my wife and me at our home. He talked about his farm where he managed to live and support his family by doing most of the work around the farm himself.

I have always known Danny to be an ethical, honest person, who lived with the highest standards in work and family. I have always known Danny to be a central figure in my peer group, because of his integrity, his stance against drugs, his abhorrence of violence and most of all the respect he demonstrates toward women and children. He is a devoted husband and a doting father who sacrifices for his family. His wife and daughter depend on him.

I know Danny has been convicted of two counts of forcible rape. I only ask that you consider his daughter in his sentencing. He is a good father and he is important to her and her upbringing.

Kind Regards,

Giovanni Ribisi

Gay Ribisi (Giovanni's Mother)

Dear Honorable Judge Olmedo

I am writing this on behalf of my dear friend, Danny Masterson.

I am 81 years old now and I have known Danny since he was a young boy. When he was a teenager, Danny's family was based in NY, so Danny would come to stay at my house during the busy months of auditioning for TV Shows. He was about 14 or 15 years old at the time. I had teenagers myself and they were all good friends. I found Danny to be very friendly, kind, generous, and always willing to help when he stayed with us. He wanted to make sure he was doing his part. He was never a trouble maker (as some teenagers can be!)... he was a peace maker.

I am an artist and I had an art show back in the 90's. By that time he was a well known actor. Danny came to the opening night, which I thought was a beautiful show of support. It meant a lot to me.

Even though I am an "old lady" now, whenever I would see Danny he would always greet me with a big hug just to show he still cares. I think that shows a lot about his character.

I write this in hopes that Your Honor can see Danny in light of who he really is... a kind, caring, generous and over all wonderful human being.

With respect,

Gay Ribsi

Marissa Ribisi (Giovanni's twin sister)

Your honor,

I am writing to you today about Danny Masterson. Danny and I have been friends since we were very young, we grew up together. He used to stay with my family in Los Angeles during the heavy audition months as an actor. He became like a brother to us and very much a part of our family. He was always willing to help around house with our chores, but more than that he was such a pleasure to have, he always embraced our family movie nights, which was really important to my dad. My parents loved him!

Throughout the years I have remained good friends with Danny. We even dated for a brief stint in the late 90s, and he was nothing but kind, such a gentleman, always paid for our meals together, always made sure I was okay. He was happy and warm and fun, and had excellent manners with me. He even escorted me to a dance camp, knowing I really wanted to go, and spent 3 days with me swing dancing so I could improve my skill. I'm sure this was not something he would have died to go to, but he went knowing I really wanted to go.

Danny has a huge group of loyal friends who love him dearly and I understand why. I have only seen him help his friends, one friend he lent money to buy their first home, another guy who fell on hard times, he hosted art shows, threw my friend a wedding, threw birthday parties for us, etc. Over all, if someone in our friend group needed help, they would always go to Danny.

It's why is so loved. He is such a huge support for all of us. I have never heard him say a negative word about anyone, he is and always has been a very positive person, ethical and honest. He was always vocal about his stance against drugs and didn't allow them at his home.

Most importantly, he is an incredibly devoted father and husband. It's amazing to see him with his wife and daughter, his love and patience. I remember when his wife fell very ill, he found the absolute best doctor for her condition and moved them to Chicago for 6 months to be under this doctor's care in order for his wife to receive the help she needed, this allowed her live. My family and I visited them while there and he took us to the best Chicago style pizza place and spoke to my son about baseball. I just remember it being the best night, and my son

was so happy.

Sincerely,

Marissa Ribisi

