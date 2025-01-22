Because I don’t want this wild little scandal to slip by us amid all the dazzling inauguration highlights ahead.

ICYMI: Last week, Candace Owens launched a new controversy that’s reverberating far beyond American borders. Her focus? French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. As of now, the allegations are sensational but unverified. Owens claims to have uncovered evidence suggesting that Brigitte Macron was born a man—a claim that has sparked outrage in France and prompted a legal response from the Macrons.