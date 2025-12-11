House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Candace Owens: Why?

A Conversation With David Harris Jr.
Jessica Reed Kraus's avatar
Jessica Reed Kraus
Dec 11, 2025
∙ Paid

We had a lot to say.

You can find David Harris on Instagram here and on X here.

This episode is sponsored by his supplement company, Living R3, which uses top-quality ingredients and has been a staple in my family for the past six months (you’ll hear me rave about the greens midway through). Everything is made in America, and 3% of all sales are donated to organizations fighting sex trafficking.

Code: HOUSEINHABIT for 20% off.

Thank you

Amber Adrian
,
Ashley Renee
,
Kaitlyn Misheff
,
Andy Nowicki
,
Ashley D. Hunt
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jessica Reed Kraus in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to House Inhabit to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture