House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Candace Vs. TPUSA

Colonel Kurtz brings us up to speed on the controversy involving Candace Owens and Turning Point.
Jessica Reed Kraus's avatar
Colonel Kurtz's avatar
Jessica Reed Kraus
and
Colonel Kurtz
Dec 05, 2025

Based on last night’s response, ColonelKurtz is officially a hit with the HIH chat. We went LIVE to break down the latest drama between Turning Point and Candace Owens and were joined by some of Charlie Kirk’s family, who offered insight into a few of the questions about their friendship. Colonel will be back soon to walk us through the Macron lawsuit. Also, I finally figured out how to read and respond to your comments in real time, so don’t miss the next live stream! Corban, I’m talking to you.

Tip Jar

Substack

SATURDAY

I’ll be LIVE with Bobby Kennedy III (and special guest) — keep an eye out for that alert!

Buy the book here.

Thank you

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
,
Ashley Renee
,
Sabrina LaBow
,
Parker
,
Cassie Ivy
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Colonel Kurtz
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jessica Reed Kraus in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture